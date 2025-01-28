Frontline Education Honored as One of the Best Places to Work in 2025, A Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award Winner

Wayne, Pa., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontline Education, a leading provider of administration software purpose-built for educators in K-12, today announced that it has been named a winner of Glassdoor’s 17th annual Employees’ Choice Awards, recognizing the Best Places to Work in 2025. Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Awards are based on the feedback of employees who voluntarily provided anonymous reviews about their work environment, job, and employer over the past year.

“Winning the Best Places to Work award reflects the incredible, mission-driven culture our team has cultivated,” said Matt Strazza, Chief Executive Officer of Frontline Education. “We’re committed to creating an environment where employees take pride in referring Frontline to their friends and networks. This recognition underscores our dedication to empowering our team as they work to transform school operations and support administrators in elevating the educational experience in K-12 schools nationwide.”

When employees review their employer on Glassdoor, they share the best reasons to work there (pros), any downsides (cons), and advice for management. They also rate their overall satisfaction, CEO, and key workplace factors like career opportunities, compensation, culture, diversity, management, and work-life balance. Additionally, they indicate whether they would recommend the company to a friend and assess its six-month business outlook.

Best Places to Work winners are determined by Glassdoor’s proprietary algorithm, which evaluates the quantity, quality, and consistency of reviews submitted by U.S.-based employees between October 17, 2023, and October 16, 2024. For the small and medium company list, eligible employers must have under 1,000 employees and at least 30 ratings across nine workplace attributes.

“Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work award serves as a beacon for companies striving to build exceptional workplaces,” added Hope Needham, Chief People & Culture Officer at Frontline Education. “It highlights the importance of transparency and objective feedback in shaping a thriving organization. We are honored to see that our team members value their experience at Frontline and take pride in sharing it with others. This award is a testament to our team’s dedication to creating a supportive, innovative, and fulfilling workplace.”

Christian Sutherland-Wong, Chief Executive Officer at Glassdoor, echoed this sentiment, stating: “The Best Places to Work award is more than just recognition—it’s a trusted guide for job seekers striving to find not only a great workplace but also a better worklife. By showcasing companies where employees truly thrive, this award empowers professionals to choose employers that align with their values and priorities. It also highlights the critical role of transparency and feedback in shaping a future where work supports a fulfilling life.”

For the full list of Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work 2025 winners, visit here.

About Frontline Education

Frontline Education is a leading provider of school administration software, connecting solutions for student and special programs, business operations and human capital management with powerful analytics to empower educators. Frontline partners with school systems to deliver tools, data and insights that support greater efficiency and productivity, enabling school leaders to spend more time and resources executing strategies that drive educator effectiveness, student success and district excellence.

Frontline’s broad portfolio includes solutions for proactive recruiting and hiring, absence and time management, professional growth, student information systems, special education, special programs, Medicaid reimbursement, school health management, inventory control and asset management, payroll benefits and financial management, and analytics solutions that help district leaders tap into their data to make more informed decisions for the benefit of their students and communities. Over 10,000 clients representing millions of educators, administrators and support personnel have partnered with Frontline Education in their efforts to develop the next generation of learners.

