Premier Truck Rental Announces Key Leadership Updates to Drive Operational Excellence

Fort Wayne, IN, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Truck Rental (PTR) is thrilled to announce exciting operations leadership updates that mark a new chapter in the company’s growth. Dustin Hames joins the team as Vice President of Fleet, Jason Bird has been promoted to Vice President of Operations, and Rich Krause joins as General Manager of the Fort Wayne facility.

Dustin Hames brings over 23 years of fleet operations experience to his new role as Vice President of Fleet. Hames will oversee fleet management and equipment coordination, focusing on streamlining operations, enhancing reliability, and building strong industry partnerships to ensure PTR continues delivering high-quality solutions to its customers.

Jason Bird has been promoted to Vice President of Operations. Since joining PTR in April 2024, Bird has been instrumental in driving operational excellence, leading key initiatives such as the company-wide 5S program, which optimized efficiency, safety, and organization across the organization.

Stepping into Jason Bird’s previous role, Rich Krause joins PTR as General Manager of the Fort Wayne facility. Rich will oversee day-to-day operations, drive growth within the Indiana team, and ensure exceptional service for PTR’s customers nationwide.

“Dustin’s expertise in fleet management and passion for service excellence will be invaluable as we expand and improve operational efficiencies,” said Jason Gold, COO. “We are equally excited to promote Jason Bird to VP of Operations and welcome Rich Krause as General Manager. Together, these leaders will help us continue to evolve and transform our operations.”

These leadership updates reaffirm PTR’s commitment to operational excellence and delivering exceptional service to customers across the nation. With Dustin Hames, Jason Bird, and Rich Krause in these pivotal roles, PTR is poised for continued growth and leadership in the fleet rental industry.

About Premier Truck Rental

Premier Truck Rental is a trusted fleet rental solutions provider committed to precision and reliability. With over 30 years of industry expertise and a decade of service under the PTR banner, our family-owned company operates from locations in Indiana and Texas. Being named fourth in NAFA’s Top 100 Commercial Fleets of America for two consecutive years, PTR specializes in customized work trucks and trailers, catering to construction and utility contractors nationwide. You can count on PTR for exceptional service and expertly crafted rental solutions.

