Alico, Inc. to Participate at Inaugural LD Micro Summit

FORT MYERS, Fla., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alico, Inc. (“Alico” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALCO) today announced that John Kiernan, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will host one-on-one meetings with investors at the inaugural LD Micro Summit, a private, invite-only event designed to showcase a hand-picked group of dynamic companies. The conference will take place on Monday, February 3rd and Tuesday, February 4th, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, FL. To register for the conference or one-on-one meeting, visit here.

About Alico

Alico, Inc. currently operates two divisions: Alico Citrus, currently one of the nation’s largest citrus producers, and Land Management and Other Operations, which include land leasing and related support operations. While Alico Citrus will cease operations after the 2024/2025 harvest due to environmental and financial challenges, Alico remains committed to Florida’s agriculture industry, and will focus on its long-term diversified land usage and real estate development strategy. Learn more about Alico (Nasdaq: “ALCO”) at www.alicoinc.com.

