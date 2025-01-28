BCB Bancorp, Inc. Earns $3.3 Million in Fourth Quarter 2024; Reports $0.16 EPS and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.16 Per Share

BAYONNE, N.J., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCB Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”), (NASDAQ: BCBP), the holding company for BCB Community Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $3.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $6.7 million in the third quarter of 2024, and $6.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Earnings per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $0.16, compared to $0.36 in the preceding quarter and $0.35 in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net income and earnings per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2024, without giving effect to the Company’s unrealized losses on equity investments and the loss on sale of non-performing loans, were $4.1 million and $0.24, respectively.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share. The dividend will be payable on February 24, 2025 to common shareholders of record on February 7, 2025.

“We took a number of positive actions during 2024 that have strengthened our balance sheet position. We meaningfully reduced our exposure to wholesale funding and continue to work hard on replacing higher cost funding with core deposits. Additionally, we have strengthened our capital position through positive retained earnings, favorable capital actions and selective loan growth. We have been prudently building up our CECL reserves to address asset quality issues. As we tackle and remediate credit quality issues, we are also positioning the Bank to gradually start lending and booking new business with both existing and new customers,” stated Michael Shriner, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Executive Summary

Total deposits were $2.751 billion at December 31, 2024 compared to $2.725 billion at September 30, 2024.

Net interest margin was 2.53 percent for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 2.58 percent for the third quarter of 2024, and 2.57 percent for the fourth quarter of 2023. Total yield on interest-earning assets was 5.33 percent for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 5.44 percent for the third quarter of 2024, and 5.33 percent for the fourth quarter of 2023. Total cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 3.57 percent for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 3.62 percent for the third quarter of 2024, and 3.45 percent for the fourth quarter of 2023.

The efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter was 62.1 percent compared to 53.2 percent in the prior quarter, and 61.0 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The annualized return on average assets ratio for the fourth quarter was 0.36 percent, compared to 0.72 percent in the prior quarter, and 0.63 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The annualized return on average equity ratio for the fourth quarter was 4.0 percent, compared to 8.3 percent in the prior quarter, and 7.9 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The provision for credit losses was $4.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $2.9 million for the third quarter of 2024, and $1.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.

The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) as a percentage of total loans was 1.15 percent at December 31, 2024 compared to 1.11 percent at the prior quarter-end and 1.01 percent at December 31, 2023.

Total loans receivable, net of the allowance for credit losses, of $2.996 billion at December 31, 2024, decreased 8.6 percent from $3.280 billion at December 31, 2023.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets decreased by $233.3 million, or 6.1 percent, to $3.599 billion at December 31, 2024, from $3.832 billion at December 31, 2023. The decrease in total assets was due to a decrease in loans of $283.4 million, offset by an increase of $37.8 million in cash and cash equivalents. The decrease in loans was primarily from loan sales and payoffs/paydowns that exceeded loan originations.

Total cash and cash equivalents increased by $37.8 million, or 13.5 percent, to $317.3 million at December 31, 2024, from $279.5 million at December 31, 2023. The increase was primarily due to loan sales and payoffs/paydowns that exceeded loan originations.

Loans receivable, net, decreased by $283.4 million, or 8.6 percent, to $2.996 billion at December 31, 2024, from $3.280 billion at December 31, 2023. Total loan decreases during the period included decreases of $187.4 million in commercial real estate multi-family loans, $57.4 million in construction loans, $29.4 million in commercial business loans, $8.4 million in residential 1-4 family loans, and $1.4 million in consumer loans. Home equity loans increased $438 thousand. The allowance for credit losses on loans increased $1.2 million to $34.8 million, or 77.8 percent of non-accruing loans and 1.15 percent of gross loans, at December 31, 2024, as compared to an allowance for credit losses on loans of $33.6 million, or 178.9 percent of non-accruing loans and 1.01 percent of gross loans, at December 31, 2023.

Total investment securities increased by $14.3 million, or 14.8 percent, to $111.2 million at December 31, 2024, from $96.9 million at December 31, 2023, as excess liquidity has been deployed into the securities portfolio.

Deposits decreased by $228.2 million, or 7.7 percent, to $2.751 billion at December 31, 2024, from $2.979 billion at December 31, 2023. A majority of the decline was due to a decrease in certificates of deposit of $193.5 million. The reduction in certificates of deposit was mainly caused by the withdrawal of brokered deposits which was partially offset by an increase in retail time deposits.

Total borrowings decreased by $12.1 million to $498.3 million at December 31, 2024 from $510.4 million at December 31, 2023. The decrease in borrowings was primarily due to the maturity of $18.0 million of FHLB debt that was paid off during 2024. The weighted average interest rate of the Company’s outstanding FHLB advances was 4.35 percent at December 31, 2024 and 4.21 percent at December 31, 2023. The weighted average maturity of such FHLB advances as of December 31, 2024 was 0.97 years. The interest rate of the Company’s subordinated debt balances was 9.25 percent at December 31, 2024 and 8.36 percent at December 31, 2023.

Stockholders’ equity increased by $9.9 million, or 3.1 percent, to $323.9 million at December 31, 2024, from $314.1 million at December 31, 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to the increase in retained earnings of $5.9 million, or 4.4 percent, to $141.9 million at December 31, 2024 from $135.9 million at December 31, 2023.



Fourth Quarter 2024 Income Statement Review

Net income was $3.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and $6.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the Bank recorded $2.2 million more in loan loss provisioning, and net interest income declined by $1.7 million. Non-interest income was also lower by $2.3 million. Offsetting these declines was a decrease in non-interest expense of $2.2 million. The Bank also recorded $1.3 million less for income tax provisioning.

Net interest income decreased by $1.7 million, or 7.2 percent, to $22.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, from $23.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease in net interest income resulted from lower interest income, offset by lower interest expense.

Interest income decreased by $3.1 million, or 6.1 percent, to $46.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, from $49.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The average balance of interest-earning assets decreased $226.6 million, or 6.1 percent. The rate of return remained flat at 5.33 percent.

Interest expense declined $1.3 million, to $24.5 million, for the fourth quarter of 2024, from $25.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased $247.2 million, or 8.3 percent. The average yield on these liabilities was 3.57 percent, versus 3.45 percent from one year earlier.

The net interest margin was 2.53 percent for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 2.57 percent for the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease in the net interest margin compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 was the result of the increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The yield on interest earning assets remained the same from one year earlier.

During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company recognized $4.1 million in net charge-offs compared to $233 thousand in net charge offs for the fourth quarter of 2023. The Bank had non-accrual loans totaling $44.7 million, or 1.48 percent of gross loans, at December 31, 2024 as compared to $18.8 million, or 0.57 percent of gross loans, at December 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $34.8 million, or 1.15 percent of gross loans, at December 31, 2024, and $33.6 million, or 1.01 percent of gross loans, at December 31, 2023. The provision for credit losses on loans was $4.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $1.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Management believes that the allowance for credit losses on loans was adequate at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023.

Non-interest income decreased by $2.3 million to $938 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2024 from $3.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease in total non-interest income was related to losses on equity investments of $661 thousand in the 2024 quarter as compared to a gain on such investments of $1.1 million in the 2023 quarter, as well as the recordation of a $570 thousand loss on the sale of a non-performing loan during the fourth quarter.

Non-interest expense decreased by $2.2 million, or 13.3 percent, to $14.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 from $16.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease in these expenses for the fourth quarter of 2024 was driven by lower salaries and benefits expense, which declined $857 thousand. The fourth quarter of 2023 salaries and benefits included a previously disclosed one-time payment of $1.17 million to a former executive officer. Professional fees, regulatory assessment fees and advertising and promotional costs also declined by $388 thousand, $373 thousand, and $191 thousand, respectively.

The income tax provision decreased by $1.3 million, or 48.4 percent, to $1.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The provision was $2.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The consolidated effective tax rate was 29.0 percent for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 29.9 percent for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Year-to-Date Income Statement Review

Net income decreased by $10.9 million, or 36.8 percent, to $18.6 million for the twelve months of 2024 from $29.5 million for the twelve months of 2023. The decrease in net income was driven, primarily, by lower net interest income of $12.0 million, or 11.6 percent, and an increase in the provision for credit losses by $5.5 million.

Net interest income decreased by $12.0 million, or 11.6 percent, to $92.0 million for the first twelve months of 2024 from $104.1 million for the twelve months of 2023. The decrease in net interest income resulted from an increase in interest expense of $17.7 million, partly offset by an increase in interest income of $5.6 million.

Interest income increased by $5.6 million, or 3.0 percent, to $194.0 million for the twelve months of 2024, from $188.4 million for the twelve months of 2023. The increase was due to an increase of 22 basis points on interest earning assets, from 5.16 percent to 5.38 percent. Offsetting this, somewhat, was a decrease in average interest earning assets of $47.5 million, for the comparable period, which was comprised of a decrease in average loans of $84.8 million offset by an increase in average other interest-earning assets of $37.6 million.

Interest expense increased by $17.7 million, or 21.0 percent, to $102.0 million for 2024, from $84.3 million for 2023. This increase resulted primarily from an increase in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities of 64 basis points to 3.57 percent for the twelve months of 2024, from 2.93 percent for the twelve months of 2023. Offsetting this was a decrease in average interest bearing liabilities of $18.5 million over the same comparable time period.

Net interest margin was 2.55 percent for the twelve months of 2024, compared to 2.85 percent for the twelve months of 2023. The decrease in the net interest margin compared to the prior period was largely the result of an increase in the cost of the Bank’s interest-bearing liabilities.

During the twelve months of 2024, the Company experienced $10.4 million in net charge offs compared to $704 thousand in net charge offs for the same period in 2023. The provision for credit losses was $11.6 million for the twelve months of 2024 compared to $6.1 million for the same period in 2023.

Non-interest income decreased by $1.1 million to $2.9 million for the twelve months of 2024 from $4.1 million for the twelve months of 2023. The decrease was due to losses on sales of loans of $5.3 million. This was offset by realized and unrealized gains or losses on equity investments, which were $3.7 million greater, and income on Bank-owned Life Insurance (BOLI), which was $883 thousand higher, for the comparable period. The realized and unrealized gains or losses on equity investments are based on prevailing market conditions.

Non-interest expense decreased by $3.5 million, or 5.7 percent, to $57.1 million for the twelve months of 2024 from $60.6 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease in operating expenses for 2024 was driven primarily by decreases in salaries and employee benefits of $2.6 million and advertising and promotional costs of $485 thousand. The 2023 salaries and benefits expense included the payment to a former executive described above.

The income tax provision decreased by $4.3 million, or 36.6 percent to $7.6 million for the twelve months of 2024 from $12.0 million for the same period in 2023. The consolidated effective tax rate was 29.1 percent for the twelve months of 2024 compared to 28.9 percent for the twelve months of 2023.

Asset Quality

During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company recognized $4.1 million in net charge offs, compared to $233 thousand in net charge offs for the fourth quarter of 2023.

The Bank had non-accrual loans totaling $44.7 million, or 1.48 percent of gross loans, at December 31, 2024, as compared to $18.8 million, or 0.57 percent of gross loans, at December 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $34.8 million, or 1.15 percent of gross loans, at December 31, 2024, and $33.6 million, or 1.01 percent of gross loans, at December 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses on loans was 77.8 percent of non-accrual loans at December 31, 2024, and 178.9 percent of non-accrual loans at December 31, 2023.

About BCB Bancorp, Inc.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. is a New Jersey corporation established in 2003, and is the holding company parent of BCB Community Bank. The Company has not engaged in any significant business activity other than owning all of the outstanding common stock of the Bank. Established in 2000 and headquartered in Bayonne, N.J., the Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCBP). The Bank has twenty-three New Jersey branch offices in Bayonne, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Monroe Township, Newark, Parsippany, Plainsboro, River Edge, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey, and four New York branch offices in Hicksville and Staten Island, New York. The Bank provides businesses and individuals a wide range of loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. For more information, please go to www.bcb.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release, like many written and oral communications presented by BCB Bancorp, Inc., and our authorized officers, may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding our prospective performance and strategies within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are including this statement for purposes of said safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of the Company, are generally identified by use of words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “seek,” “strive,” “try,” or future or conditional verbs such as “could,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions. Our ability to predict results or the actual effects of our plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

The most significant factor that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements include the ongoing impact of higher inflation levels and higher interest rates concerns, all of which could impact economic growth and could cause a reduction in financial transactions and business activities, including decreased deposits and reduced loan originations, our ability to manage liquidity and capital in a rapidly changing and unpredictable market, and supply chain disruptions.. Other factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations as reflected in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the global impact of the military conflicts in the Ukraine and the Middle East; unfavorable economic conditions in the United States generally and particularly in our primary market area; the Company’s ability to effectively attract and deploy deposits; the impact of any future pandemics or other natural disasters; changes in the Company’s corporate strategies, the composition of its assets, or the way in which it funds those assets; shifts in investor sentiment or behavior in the securities, capital, or other financial markets, including changes in market liquidity or volatility; the effects of declines in real estate values that may adversely impact the collateral underlying our loans; increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth; our level of non-performing assets and the costs associated with resolving any problem loans including litigation and other costs; the impact of changes in interest rates and the credit quality and strength of underlying collateral and the effect of such changes on the market value of our loan and investment securities portfolios; the credit risk associated with our loan portfolio; changes in the quality and composition of the Bank’s loan and investment portfolios; changes in our ability to access cost-effective funding; deposit flows; legislative and regulatory changes, including increases in Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, insurance rates; monetary and fiscal policies of the federal and state governments; changes in tax policies, rates and regulations of federal, state and local tax authorities; demands for our loan products; demand for financial services; competition; changes in the securities or secondary mortgage markets; changes in management’s business strategies; changes in consumer spending; our ability to retain key employees; the effects of any reputational, credit, interest rate, market, operational, legal, liquidity, or regulatory risk; expanding regulatory requirements which could adversely affect operating results; civil unrest in the communities that we serve; and other factors discussed elsewhere in this report, and in other reports we filed with the SEC, including under “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, and our other periodic reports that we file with the SEC.

Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This press release also contains certain supplemental Non-GAAP information that the Company’s management uses in its analysis of the Company’s financial results. The Company’s management believes that providing this information to analysts and investors allows them to better understand and evaluate the Company’s financial results for the periods in question.

The Company provides measurements and ratios based on tangible stockholders' equity and efficiency ratios. These measures are utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, the Company’s management believes that such information is useful to investors. For a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release, see "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Statements of Income – Three Months Ended, December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2024 vs. Sept 30, 2024 Dec 31, 2024 vs. Dec 31, 2023 Interest and dividend income: (In thousands, except per share amounts, Unaudited) Loans, including fees $ 41,431 $ 42,857 $ 43,893 -3.3 % -5.6 % Mortgage-backed securities 473 303 293 56.1 % 61.4 % Other investment securities 978 994 991 -1.6 % -1.3 % FHLB stock and other interest-earning assets 3,771 4,472 4,527 -15.7 % -16.7 % Total interest and dividend income 46,653 48,626 49,704 -4.1 % -6.1 % Interest expense: Deposits: Demand 5,866 5,686 5,015 3.2 % 17.0 % Savings and club 156 146 177 6.8 % -11.9 % Certificates of deposit 12,218 13,670 13,308 -10.6 % -8.2 % 18,240 19,502 18,500 -6.5 % -1.4 % Borrowings 6,219 6,079 7,282 2.3 % -14.6 % Total interest expense 24,459 25,581 25,782 -4.4 % -5.1 % Net interest income 22,194 23,045 23,922 -3.7 % -7.2 % Provision for credit losses 4,154 2,890 1,927 43.7 % 115.6 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 18,040 20,155 21,995 -10.5 % -18.0 % Non-interest income income (loss) : Fees and service charges 1,187 1,196 1,445 -0.8 % -17.9 % (Loss) gain on sales of loans (554 ) 35 11 -1682.9 % -5136.4 % Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on equity investments (661 ) 1,132 1,029 -158.4 % -164.2 % Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") income 636 652 597 -2.5 % 6.5 % Other 330 112 69 194.6 % 378.3 % Total non-interest income 938 3,127 3,228 -70.0 % -70.9 % Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 7,117 7,139 7,974 -0.3 % -10.7 % Occupancy and equipment 2,483 2,591 2,606 -4.2 % -4.7 % Data processing and communications 1,754 1,681 1,721 4.3 % 1.9 % Professional fees 599 618 987 -3.1 % -39.3 % Director fees 269 351 274 -23.4 % -1.8 % Regulatory assessment fees 769 666 1,142 15.5 % -32.7 % Advertising and promotions 212 182 403 16.5 % -47.4 % Other real estate owned, net - - 4 0.0 % -100.0 % Other 1,164 701 1,457 66.0 % -20.1 % Total non-interest expense 14,367 13,929 16,568 3.1 % -13.3 % Income before income tax provision 4,611 9,353 8,655 -50.7 % -46.7 % Income tax provision 1,339 2,685 2,593 -50.1 % -48.4 % Net Income 3,272 6,668 6,062 -50.9 % -46.0 % Preferred stock dividends 475 475 182 -0.0 % 160.7 % Net Income available to common stockholders $ 2,797 $ 6,193 $ 5,880 -54.8 % -52.4 % Net Income per common share-basic and diluted Basic $ 0.16 $ 0.36 $ 0.35 -54.9 % -52.9 % Diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.36 $ 0.35 -54.9 % -53.0 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 17,056 17,039 16,876 0.1 % 1.1 % Diluted 17,108 17,064 16,884 0.3 % 1.3 %





Statements of Income – Twelve Months Ended, December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2024 vs. Dec 31, 2023 Interest and dividend income: (In thousands, except per share amounts, Unaudited) Loans, including fees $ 172,046 $ 169,559 1.5 % Mortgage-backed securities 1,378 880 56.6 % Other investment securities 3,953 4,226 -6.5 % FHLB stock and other interest-earning assets 16,632 13,695 21.4 % Total interest and dividend income 194,009 188,360 3.0 % Interest expense: Deposits: Demand 22,158 16,915 31.0 % Savings and club 620 620 0.0 % Certificates of deposit 55,442 39,157 41.6 % 78,220 56,692 38.0 % Borrowings 23,768 27,606 -13.9 % Total interest expense 101,988 84,298 21.0 % Net interest income 92,021 104,062 -11.6 % Provision for credit losses 11,570 6,104 89.5 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 80,451 97,958 -17.9 % Non-interest income: Fees and service charges 4,717 5,334 -11.6 % (Loss) gain on sales of loans (5,325 ) 36 -14891.7 % Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on equity investments 379 (3,361 ) -111.3 % Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") income 2,634 1,751 50.4 % Other 535 251 113.1 % Total non-interest income 2,940 4,088 -28.1 % Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 28,229 30,827 -8.4 % Occupancy and equipment 10,247 10,340 -0.9 % Data processing and communications 6,960 6,968 -0.1 % Professional fees 2,416 2,735 -11.7 % Director fees 1,151 1,083 6.3 % Regulatory assessments 3,530 3,585 -1.5 % Advertising and promotions 863 1,348 -36.0 % Other real estate owned, net - 7 -100.0 % Other 3,725 3,698 0.7 % Total non-interest expense 57,121 60,591 -5.7 % Income before income tax provision 26,270 41,455 -36.6 % Income tax provision 7,647 11,972 -36.1 % Net Income 18,623 29,483 -36.8 % Preferred stock dividends 1,832 702 160.9 % Net Income available to common stockholders $ 16,791 $ 28,781 -41.7 % Net Income per common share-basic and diluted Basic $ 0.99 $ 1.71 -42.1 % Diluted $ 0.99 $ 1.70 -42.0 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 17,007 16,870 0.8 % Diluted 17,018 16,932 0.5 %





Statements of Financial Condition December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2024 vs. Sept 30, 2024 Dec 31, 2024 vs. Dec 31, 2023 ASSETS (In Thousands, Unaudited) Cash and amounts due from depository institutions $ 14,075 $ 12,617 $ 16,597 11.6 % -15.2 % Interest-earning deposits 303,207 230,506 262,926 31.5 % 15.3 % Total cash and cash equivalents 317,282 243,123 279,523 30.5 % 13.5 % Interest-earning time deposits 735 735 735 - - Debt securities available for sale 101,717 98,169 87,769 3.6 % 15.9 % Equity investments 9,472 10,133 9,093 -6.5 % 4.2 % Loans held for sale - 250 1,287 -100.0 % -100.0 % Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses on loans of $34,789, $34,693 and $33,608, respectively 2,996,259 3,087,914 3,279,708 -3.0 % -8.6 % Federal Home Loan Bank of New York ("FHLB") stock, at cost 24,272 24,732 24,917 -1.9 % -2.6 % Premises and equipment, net 12,569 12,008 13,057 4.7 % -3.7 % Accrued interest receivable 15,176 16,496 16,072 -8.0 % -5.6 % Deferred income taxes 17,181 17,370 18,213 -1.1 % -5.7 % Goodwill and other intangibles 5,253 5,253 5,253 0.0 % 0.0 % Operating lease right-of-use asset 12,686 13,438 12,935 -5.6 % -1.9 % Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") 76,040 75,404 73,407 0.8 % 3.6 % Other assets 10,476 8,745 10,428 19.8 % 0.5 % Total Assets $ 3,599,118 $ 3,613,770 $ 3,832,397 -0.4 % -6.1 % LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Non-interest bearing deposits $ 520,387 $ 528,089 $ 536,264 -1.5 % -3.0 % Interest bearing deposits 2,230,471 2,196,491 2,442,816 1.5 % -8.7 % Total deposits 2,750,858 2,724,580 2,979,080 1.0 % -7.7 % FHLB advances 455,361 466,424 472,811 -2.4 % -3.7 % Subordinated debentures 42,961 67,042 37,624 -35.9 % 14.2 % Operating lease liability 13,139 13,878 13,315 -5.3 % -1.3 % Other liabilities 12,874 13,733 15,512 -6.3 % -17.0 % Total Liabilities 3,275,193 3,285,657 3,518,342 -0.3 % -6.9 % STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock: $0.01 par value, 10,000 shares authorized - - - - - Additional paid-in capital preferred stock 24,723 29,763 25,043 -16.9 % -1.3 % Common stock: no par value, 40,000 shares authorized - - - 0.0 % 0.0 % Additional paid-in capital common stock 200,935 200,605 198,923 0.2 % 1.0 % Retained earnings 141,853 141,770 135,927 0.1 % 4.4 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,239 ) (5,678 ) (7,491 ) -7.7 % -30.1 % Treasury stock, at cost (38,347 ) (38,347 ) (38,347 ) 0.0 % 0.0 % Total Stockholders' Equity 323,925 328,113 314,055 -1.3 % 3.1 % Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 3,599,118 $ 3,613,770 $ 3,832,397 -0.4 % -6.1 % Outstanding common shares 17,063 17,048 16,904





Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Average Balance Interest Earned/Paid Average Yield/Rate (3) Average Balance Interest Earned/Paid Average Yield/Rate (3) (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans Receivable(4)(5) $ 3,081,846 $ 41,431 5.38 % $ 3,311,946 $ 43,893 5.30 % Investment Securities 110,447 1,451 5.26 % 93,638 1,284 5.48 % Other Interest-earning assets(6) 309,804 3,771 4.87 % 323,064 4,527 5.61 % Total Interest-earning assets 3,502,097 46,653 5.33 % 3,728,648 49,704 5.33 % Non-interest-earning assets 124,554 124,809 Total assets $ 3,626,651 $ 3,853,457 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 551,971 $ 2,682 1.94 % $ 578,890 $ 2,184 1.51 % Money market accounts 380,136 3,184 3.35 % 359,366 2,832 3.15 % Savings accounts 254,093 156 0.25 % 288,108 177 0.25 % Certificates of Deposit 1,048,341 12,218 4.66 % 1,140,656 13,307 4.67 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,234,541 18,240 3.27 % 2,367,020 18,500 3.13 % Borrowed funds 508,113 6,219 4.90 % 622,860 7,282 4.68 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,742,654 24,459 3.57 % 2,989,880 25,782 3.45 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities 560,345 557,156 Total liabilities 3,302,999 3,547,036 Stockholders' equity 323,652 306,420 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,626,651 $ 3,853,457 Net interest income $ 22,194 $ 23,922 Net interest rate spread(1) 1.76 % 1.88 % Net interest margin(2) 2.53 % 2.57 % (1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (3) Annualized. (4) Excludes allowance for credit losses. (5) Includes non-accrual loans. (6) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank of New York Stock.





Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Average Balance Interest Earned/Paid Average Yield/Rate (3) Average Balance Interest Earned/Paid Average Yield/Rate (3) (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans Receivable(4)(5) $ 3,196,538 $ 172,046 5.38 % $ 3,281,334 $ 169,559 5.17 % Investment Securities 99,733 5,331 5.35 % 100,000 5,106 5.11 % Other interest-earning assets(6) 308,248 16,632 5.40 % 270,659 13,695 5.06 % Total Interest-earning assets 3,604,519 194,009 5.38 % 3,651,993 188,360 5.16 % Non-interest-earning assets 124,441 123,652 Total assets $ 3,728,960 $ 3,775,645 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 553,013 $ 9,701 1.75 % $ 658,023 $ 8,426 1.28 % Money market accounts 372,205 12,457 3.35 % 334,353 8,489 2.54 % Savings accounts 264,430 620 0.23 % 305,778 620 0.20 % Certificates of Deposit 1,153,235 55,442 4.81 % 980,617 39,157 3.99 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,342,883 78,220 3.34 % 2,278,771 56,692 2.49 % Borrowed funds 511,916 23,768 4.64 % 594,564 27,606 4.64 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,854,799 101,988 3.57 % 2,873,335 84,298 2.93 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities 554,037 602,691 Total liabilities 3,408,836 3,476,026 Stockholders' equity 320,124 299,618 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,728,960 $ 3,775,644 Net interest income $ 92,021 $ 104,062 Net interest rate spread(1) 1.81 % 2.22 % Net interest margin(2) 2.55 % 2.85 % (1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (3) Annualized. (4) Excludes allowance for credit losses. (5) Includes non-accrual loans. (6) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank of New York Stock.





Financial Condition data by quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 (In thousands, except book values) Total assets $ 3,599,118 $ 3,613,770 $ 3,793,941 $ 3,849,195 $ 3,832,397 Cash and cash equivalents 317,282 243,123 326,870 352,448 279,523 Securities 111,189 108,302 94,965 96,189 96,862 Loans receivable, net 2,996,259 3,087,914 3,161,925 3,226,877 3,279,708 Deposits 2,750,858 2,724,580 2,935,239 2,991,659 2,979,080 Borrowings 498,322 533,466 510,710 510,573 510,435 Stockholders’ equity 323,925 328,113 320,732 320,131 314,055 Book value per common share1 $ 17.54 $ 17.50 $ 17.17 $ 17.24 $ 17.10 Tangible book value per common share2 $ 17.23 $ 17.19 $ 16.86 $ 16.93 $ 16.79 Operating data by quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 (In thousands, except for per share amounts) Net interest income $ 22,194 $ 23,045 $ 23,639 $ 23,143 $ 23,922 Provision for credit losses 4,154 2,890 2,438 2,088 1,927 Non-interest income (loss) 938 3,127 (3,234 ) 2,109 3,228 Non-interest expense 14,367 13,929 13,987 14,838 16,568 Income tax expense 1,339 2,685 1,163 2,460 2,593 Net income $ 3,272 $ 6,668 $ 2,817 $ 5,866 $ 6,062 Net income per diluted share $ 0.16 $ 0.36 $ 0.14 $ 0.32 $ 0.35 Common Dividends declared per share $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.16 Financial Ratios(3) Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Return on average assets 0.36 % 0.72 % 0.30 % 0.61 % 0.63 % Return on average stockholders' equity 4.04 % 8.29 % 3.52 % 7.46 % 7.91 % Net interest margin 2.53 % 2.58 % 2.60 % 2.50 % 2.57 % Stockholders' equity to total assets 9.00 % 9.08 % 8.45 % 8.32 % 8.19 % Efficiency Ratio4 62.11 % 53.22 % 68.55 % 58.76 % 61.02 % Asset Quality Ratios Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 (In thousands, except for ratio %) Non-Accrual Loans $ 44,708 $ 35,330 $ 32,448 $ 22,241 $ 18,783 Non-Accrual Loans as a % of Total Loans 1.48 % 1.13 % 1.01 % 0.68 % 0.57 % ACL as % of Non-Accrual Loans 77.8 % 98.2 % 108.6 % 155.4 % 178.9 % Individually Analyzed Loans 83,399 66,048 60,798 65,731 54,019 Classified Loans 152,714 98,316 87,033 97,739 85,727 (1) Calculated by dividing stockholders' equity, less preferred equity, to shares outstanding. (2) Calculated by dividing tangible stockholders’ common equity, a non-GAAP measure, by shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders’ common equity is stockholders’ equity less goodwill and preferred stock. See “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures by quarter.” (3) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate. (4) The Efficiency Ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was calculated by dividing non-interest expense by the total of net interest income and non-interest income. See “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures by quarter.”





Recorded Investment in Loans Receivable by quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 (In thousands) Residential one-to-four family $ 239,870 $ 241,050 $ 242,706 $ 244,762 $ 248,295 Commercial and multi-family 2,246,677 2,296,886 2,340,385 2,392,970 2,434,115 Construction 135,434 146,471 173,207 180,975 192,816 Commercial business 342,799 371,365 375,355 378,073 372,202 Home equity 66,769 67,566 66,843 65,518 66,331 Consumer 2,235 2,309 2,053 2,847 3,643 $ 3,033,784 $ 3,125,647 $ 3,200,549 $ 3,265,145 $ 3,317,402 Less: Deferred loan fees, net (2,736 ) (3,040 ) (3,381 ) (3,705 ) (4,086 ) Allowance for credit losses (34,789 ) (34,693 ) (35,243 ) (34,563 ) (33,608 ) Total loans, net $ 2,996,259 $ 3,087,914 $ 3,161,925 $ 3,226,877 $ 3,279,708 Non-Accruing Loans in Portfolio by quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 (In thousands) Residential one-to-four family $ 1,387 $ 410 $ 350 $ 429 $ 270 Commercial and multi-family 32,973 27,693 27,796 12,627 8,684 Construction 586 586 586 3,225 4,292 Commercial business 10,530 6,498 3,673 5,916 5,491 Home equity 231 123 43 44 46 Consumer - 20 - - - Total: $ 45,707 $ 35,330 $ 32,448 $ 22,241 $ 18,783 Distribution of Deposits by quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 (In thousands) Demand: Non-Interest Bearing $ 520,387 $ 528,089 $ 523,816 $ 531,112 $ 536,264 Interest Bearing 553,731 527,862 549,239 552,295 564,912 Money Market 395,004 366,655 371,689 361,791 370,934 Sub-total: $ 1,469,122 $ 1,422,606 $ 1,444,744 $ 1,445,198 $ 1,472,110 Savings and Club 252,491 255,115 258,680 272,051 284,273 Certificates of Deposit 1,029,245 1,046,859 1,231,815 1,274,410 1,222,697 Total Deposits: $ 2,750,858 $ 2,724,580 $ 2,935,239 $ 2,991,659 $ 2,979,080





Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures by quarter Tangible Book Value per Share Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 (In thousands, except per share amounts) Total Stockholders' Equity $ 323,925 $ 328,113 $ 320,732 $ 320,131 $ 314,055 Less: goodwill 5,253 5,253 5,253 5,253 5,253 Less: preferred stock 24,723 29,763 28,403 27,733 25,043 Total tangible common stockholders' equity 293,949 293,097 287,076 287,145 283,759 Shares common shares outstanding 17,063 17,048 17,029 16,957 16,904 Book value per common share $ 17.54 $ 17.50 $ 17.17 $ 17.24 $ 17.10 Tangible book value per common share $ 17.23 $ 17.19 $ 16.86 $ 16.93 $ 16.79 Efficiency Ratios Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 (In thousands, except for ratio %) Net interest income $ 22,194 $ 23,045 $ 23,639 $ 23,143 $ 23,922 Non-interest income (loss) 938 3,127 (3,234 ) 2,109 3,228 Total income 23,132 26,172 20,405 25,252 27,150 Non-interest expense 14,367 13,929 13,987 14,838 16,568 Efficiency Ratio 62.11 % 53.22 % 68.55 % 58.76 % 61.02 %



