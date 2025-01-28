Safe & Green Holdings Announces Certification Upgrades from the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR)

MIAMI, FL, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“Safe & Green Holdings” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, today announced that its SG Echo Waldron facility has achieved significant certification upgrades from the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR). These new certifications represent a milestone in the Company’s ability to deliver innovative, high-quality solutions to customers across the state.

“Achieving these certification upgrades sets us up to offer a wide range of products to our customers in the state of Texas,” said Michael McLaren, Chairman and CEO of Safe & Green Holdings. “These certifications reflect our ongoing dedication to quality, compliance, and innovation. Whether it’s modular homes, industrial buildings, or commercial kitchens, we’re proud to provide solutions that comply with the law, adhere to the highest building standards, and exceed customer expectations. The SG Echo Waldron facility is now certified to build industrialized housing, construct industrialized commercial buildings, produce commercial kitchens, and utilize modified shipping containers as structural components. This comprehensive range of certifications underscores the facility's versatility and commitment to meeting diverse construction needs. By integrating shipping containers as structural components, we not only showcase our technical capabilities but also emphasize our commitment to sustainability and resource efficiency. This milestone reinforces our mission to redefine the construction industry with versatile, durable, and environmentally responsible solutions.”

“These certifications expand Safe & Green Holdings’ capacity to meet diverse customer needs while ensuring compliance with Texas’ mandatory building codes and design standards. Modular home construction, which is held to the same rigorous codes as site-built homes, is further supported by the use of a third-party inspection agency. This guarantees that every product delivered meets the highest standards of quality and safety. With these new certifications, Safe & Green Holdings is positioned to drive growth and better serve its customers, offering customizable, state-compliant solutions for residential and commercial applications.”

About Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp., a leading modular solutions company, operates under core capabilities which include the development, design, and fabrication of modular structures, meeting the demand for safe and green solutions across various industries. The firm supports third-party and in-house developers, architects, builders, and owners in achieving faster execution, greener construction, and buildings of higher value. For more information, visit https://www.safeandgreenholdings.com/ and follow us at @SGHcorp on Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to successfully execute its business plans, the effect of government regulation, the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ listing requirements, and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

(212) 671-1020

sgbx@crescendo-ir.com



