Anjuna Security Recognized as a Tech Innovator in Preemptive Cybersecurity by Gartner®

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anjuna , creator of Anjuna Seaglass , the only Universal Confidential Computing Platform, and Anjuna Northstar , the first AI Fusion Clean Room, announced today that it has been named a Tech Innovator in Preemptive Cybersecurity in the 2024 Gartner Emerging Tech: Tech Innovators in Preemptive Cybersecurity report . Anjuna views this as a recognition of its pioneering role in enabling enterprises to proactively defend against increasingly sophisticated AI-enabled cyber threats.

“We are proud about being named as a Tech Innovator by Gartner. We think this recognition underscores the growing demand for Confidential Computing in the evolving cybersecurity landscape, and reaffirms our commitment to innovating in this space.” said Ayal Yogev, CEO of Anjuna.

Cybersecurity for the AI Era

According to Gartner, “Emerging GenAI-driven threats are challenging traditional detection and response strategies. Preemptive cybersecurity technologies, like advanced deception and predictive threat intelligence, offer enriched insights that significantly enhance existing security controls and improve cyber defense capabilities.” .

Anjuna Seaglass enables organizations to embrace this approach through Confidential Computing . By enabling hardware-assisted security to protect workloads during processing, it isolates data, code, and AI models from looming threats.

Anjuna helps customers in a wide range of industries, including finserv and healthcare. A prominent finserv institution used Anjuna Seaglass to implement a data clean room, ensuring compliance while enabling secure AI-driven innovation.

Preemptive Strategies: A Must-Have for Modern Security

As AI-driven attacks grow, enterprises increasingly rely on preemptive cybersecurity. Anjuna Seaglass simplifies adoption by providing:

Proactive hardware-backed defense against emerging threats

Seamless integration with existing IT infrastructure

Scalability for enterprises of all sizes



According to Gartner, “Organizations across several industry verticals and markets such as banking and financial services, healthcare and biosciences, and critical infrastructure and government can all benefit from this new innovative flexibility in adopting confidential computing

within their business operations.”

Read the full Gartner report here

Gartner, Emerging Tech: Tech Innovators in Preemptive Cybersecurity, Luis Castillo , Isy Bangurah , 8 January 2025

About Anjuna

Anjuna unlocks secure, AI-driven innovation with two groundbreaking solutions. Anjuna Seaglass, the Universal Confidential Computing Platform, delivers ubiquitous data privacy and intrinsic cloud security. Anjuna Northstar, the AI Data Fusion Clean Room, builds on Seaglass to provide an out-of-the-box, private environment for limitless AI-driven data collaboration and value discovery. Anjuna works with enterprises around the globe, including financial services, government, healthcare and SaaS. Anjuna is backed by prominent investors, including Playground Global, Insight Partners, M Ventures, and SineWave Ventures.

