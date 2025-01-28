Visma Acquires Link My Books to Drive Growth in Ecommerce Accounting Automation

Stanley, UK, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Link My Books, the leading ecommerce accounting automation platform , is thrilled to announce that Visma, a global leader in B2B cloud software solutions, has acquired the company. This strategic acquisition will accelerate Link My Books’ growth trajectory, allowing the platform to expand its reach, enhance its product offerings, and continue empowering ecommerce sellers and accountants with best-in-class accounting solutions.

Since its founding, Link My Books has revolutionized the way ecommerce sellers handle their accounting by offering seamless integrations with platforms such as Amazon, eBay, Shopify, Etsy, Walmart, TikTok Shop, Square, and WooCommerce. By automating accounting processes, Link My Books enables businesses to save time, reduce errors, and gain greater visibility into their profitability.

Visma’s acquisition signals a shared vision to simplify financial processes for businesses of all sizes. Known for its extensive portfolio of cutting-edge B2B cloud software, Visma is well-positioned to support Link My Books in scaling its operations and innovating its platform further.

Co-founder and CEO of Link My Books, Daniel Little, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership:

“This is a game-changing moment for Link My Books. Partnering with Visma provides us with unparalleled resources and expertise to continue transforming ecommerce accounting. Together, we’ll empower more businesses worldwide to operate more efficiently and profitably.”

Steffen Torp, Segment Director for Ecosystem at Visma, echoed the sentiment:

“Link My Books has established itself as a leader in the ecommerce accounting space, providing small businesses with seamless tools to automate bookkeeping and simplify tax management for digital businesses. We see incredible potential for growth, especially as small businesses navigate the complexities of managing taxes and accounting in an increasingly digital economy. Our acquisition underscores our commitment to providing innovative solutions that enable businesses to thrive.”

As part of the collaboration, Link My Books will maintain its autonomy and continue to operate with its existing leadership team, ensuring the platform’s customer-centric approach remains at the heart of its operations.

About Link My Books:

Founded in 2017, Link My Books is a UK-based SaaS platform that automates ecommerce accounting for sellers and their accountants. The software integrates with leading ecommerce sales channels and accounting platforms like Xero and QuickBooks Online, helping users save hours of manual work and ensure accuracy in their financial records.

About Visma:

Visma is one of Europe’s leading providers of business-critical B2B cloud software, serving over 2 million customers across the public and private sectors. By automating and simplifying business processes, Visma helps organizations achieve greater efficiency, growth, and sustainability.

