TeleTracking Technologies and Faculty Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Hospital Operations Through Advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Pittsburgh, PA, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeleTracking Technologies, the leader in healthcare operations and patient flow technology, has entered a 5-year, multimillion dollar partnership with Faculty, Europe’s leading applied AI company. The partnership will equip hospitals and health systems with AI-enabled automation and predictive capabilities that enable smarter, data-driven operational decisions.

Faculty’s novel simulation technology will be embedded into TeleTracking’s healthcare operations and data platform, Operations IQ. This will provide hospitals and health systems with robust operational scenario planning capabilities, powered by AI. The integration will enhance the predictive and prescriptive capabilities of TeleTracking’s platform, redefining how health systems approach capacity management, patient flow, and resource optimization in an era of increased demand and complexity.

“We’re excited to partner with Faculty as we continue to define what’s possible in healthcare operations,” said Chris Johnson, TeleTracking’s Co-CEO. “Together, we’re committed to enhancing our healthcare operations and data platform with Faculty’s impactful AI solutions to enable operational agility and responsiveness for hospitals and health systems across the globe.”

Today, the potential for AI in healthcare operations is largely untapped, however McKinsey estimates that 35% of the time currently spent on healthcare activities could be automated by 2030. This automation would focus initially on routine and repetitive tasks and free up time for healthcare workers to focus their time where it matters most. TeleTracking and Faculty are committed to supporting health systems in adopting AI in a safe and meaningful way to drive improved operational outcomes and efficiency.

“AI is transforming many industries globally, but the adoption of AI in healthcare has not yet realized its enormous potential. Front-line staff currently have very few AI-powered tools that help them deliver better care,” said Faculty CTO and Co-Founder, Andy Brookes. “Faculty’s Frontier Platform, integrated with the exceptional workflow and data capabilities of TeleTracking’s Operations IQ platform, will ensure health systems meet the AI adoption challenge head on, and deliver value for staff and patients."

# # #

About TeleTracking Technologies

TeleTracking is the world’s leading integrated healthcare Operations Platform that is expanding the capacity to care by combining comprehensive technology solutions with clinical operations expertise to improve access, delivery, and transitions of care. TeleTracking works with more than 200 health systems, over 900 hospitals globally, including the 3 largest health systems in the United States, and has over 100 Care Coordination or Command Centers globally. To learn more about TeleTracking visit TeleTracking.com.

About Faculty

Faculty, headquartered in London, transforms organizational performance through safe, impactful, and human-led AI. They have over 10 years' experience helping customers reap AI’s benefits whilst managing the risks. Founded in 2014 with a training program to help academics become data scientists, Faculty now provides over 300 global customers with decision intelligence software, bespoke AI consultancy, and an award-winning Fellowship program. Their expert team includes leaders from across government, academia, and global tech brands. Faculty has raised over $48m from investors including The Apax Digital Fund, LocalGlobe, GMG Ventures LP, and Jaan Tallinn, one of Skype’s founding engineers.