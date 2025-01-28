Valiantys announces the appointment of Israel Forst as North America Executive Vice President and General Manager

BOSTON, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valiantys, a global leader in IT consulting and Atlassian-focused solutions, today announced the appointment of Israel Forst to Executive Vice President and General Manager of North America.

Forst was previously SVP and General Manager of Professional Services at Salesforce, where he spearheaded strategy, execution and performance across the company’s professional services portfolio. Through an informed understanding of both technology and business dynamics, he oversaw the delivery and adoption of Salesforce’s CRM products and services, enhancing operational workflows and processes for over 3,000 customers throughout North America.

"Over the course of my career, I had the privilege of working alongside exceptional teams that delivered transformative solutions," said Forst. "A key part of our success was expanding our capabilities beyond world-class technology implementation. Real business transformation requires the combination of business, process, change and technology capabilities. Building on this experience will be invaluable as we partner with Atlassian to help organizations achieve truly impactful outcomes."

As the fastest-growing region for Valiantys, North America presents significant opportunities for Valiantys and Atlassian. This appointment underscores the company’s commitment to expanding its market dominance across commercial, federal and regulated sectors, ensuring the company is poised to accelerate enterprise-scale transformation leveraging Atlassian solutions. Specifically, Valiantys will expand on its success with large enterprises in the financial services and automotive industries as well as the public sector.

"With over 30 years' leadership experience, Israel brings a deep understanding of how technology can accelerate businesses and create value,” said Emmanuel Benoit, Global CEO of Valiantys. “He has a proven track record in driving organizational growth and delivering exceptional results. We’re thrilled to welcome him to the team and confident in his ability to expand our offerings, grow our team and drive meaningful outcomes for our customers.”

In North America, Forst will lead Valiantys in helping organizations innovate through enhanced collaboration and innovative technology solutions. As AI continues to enable new innovation opportunities, Valiantys’ expertise in this area will be a key differentiator in the market. With a focus on cloud, enterprise service management, developer experience (DevEx) and managed services, Valiantys is poised to deliver unparalleled customer success.

About Valiantys

Valiantys transforms how organizations work by delivering expert solutions that increase enterprise and team agility. Valiantys unlocks the full value of Atlassian’s System of Work, helping customers revolutionize product development, streamline enterprise service management (ESM) and accelerate cloud transformation. Federal and highly regulated organizations trust Valiantys to help them maximize the potential of Atlassian solutions and reach their goals. More information about Valiantys is available at www.valiantys.com.

Contact:

LaunchSquad for Valiantys

Valiantys@launchsquad.com

