Somnia and Sequence Partner to Transform Blockchain Gaming Development

New York, NY, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Somnia, the blockchain bringing the entire world’s data on-chain with its high-performance infrastructure — offering over 400,000 TPS, sub-second finality, and sub-cent transaction fees — has joined forces with Sequence, the leading all-in-one development platform for integrating web3 into games. This partnership represents a significant step forward for the gaming industry, combining state-of-the-art tools and infrastructure to enable seamless blockchain integration for developers.

A New Era of Blockchain Gaming Development

This collaboration will empower developers to create immersive and scalable blockchain-based games by leveraging Sequence’s developer-friendly tools and Somnia’s unmatched performance capabilities. With Sequence’s smart wallet infrastructure and gaming SDKs, developers can build and scale games on Somnia’s high-throughput network with ease.

Key Benefits for Developers

Smart Wallet Integration : Sequence’s user-friendly smart wallets simplify onboarding for players, enabling smooth web3 experiences.

: Sequence’s user-friendly smart wallets simplify onboarding for players, enabling smooth web3 experiences. Developer-Focused SDKs : Unity and Unreal Engine tools provide comprehensive support for integrating blockchain into game development.

: Unity and Unreal Engine tools provide comprehensive support for integrating blockchain into game development. Cost-Effective Scaling: Somnia’s sub-cent transaction fees and high TPS ensure developers can scale their games affordably without sacrificing performance.

Collaborative Growth

Somnia and Sequence provide cutting-edge tools to integrate web3 technology and are committed to fostering a vibrant developer ecosystem. The partnership includes co-hosting developer events, workshops, and webinars, as well as building business development pipelines to support innovation and boost adoption in web3 gaming.

A Shared Vision for Gaming’s Future

“We’re thrilled to partner with Sequence to bring the potential of fully on-chain games to developers and players worldwide,” said Paul Thomas, Founder of Somnia. “With Sequence’s robust development tools and our high-performance blockchain, we’re enabling the next generation of gaming experiences that are scalable, reactive, and affordable.”



“The Somnia ecosystem is a truly unique platform for delivering rewarding player experiences,” said Sam Barberie, Head of Strategy and Partnerships at Sequence. “With its high-performing blockchain, innovative Metaverse Browser, and comprehensive solutions — all powered by Sequence technology — developers are fully equipped to create and launch world-class experiences that set new standards in gaming, applications, and beyond.”

Together, Somnia and Sequence are paving the way for a decentralized gaming ecosystem where developers have the resources to innovate and players have unparalleled experiences.

About Somnia

Somnia is the fastest and most cost-effective EVM Layer-1 blockchain, capable of processing over 400,000 transactions per second (tps) with sub-second finality. Somnia’s new multi-stream consensus technology achieves sub-second block certainty and higher transaction throughput. Sequential execution and compression algorithms effectively handle high-density scenarios, increasing the amount of data transferred between nodes by 10-20x. The custom database IceDB achieves 70-100 nanosecond read/write times, reducing transaction costs to less than a penny. This makes Somnia an ideal platform for building large-scale, real-time applications in games, social, metaverse, finance, and other fields, serving millions of users, all on-chain, making EVM more efficient than ever before.

About Sequence

Sequence is the leading all-in-one development platform for integrating web3 into games. Onboard, monetize, grow, and retain players with Sequence’s award-winning technology. From collectibles and ownable rewards to fully on-chain experiences, Sequence’s easy-to-integrate platform solves blockchain complexities, so developers can focus on creative execution and delivering amazing player experiences. Trusted by hundreds of games, thousands of developers, and powering millions of users, Sequence is backed by Take-Two Interactive, Ubisoft, Xsolla, Bitkraft, Brevan Howard, Coinbase, Polygon, and more. To learn more, please visit: https://sequence.xyz/

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.





