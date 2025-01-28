Kargo Names Ed Preedy as General Manager, Europe

LONDON, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kargo announced today the addition of Ed Preedy as General Manager, Europe. In this new role, Preedy will oversee Kargo's go-to-market, strategy and operations across the European market, leveraging his extensive industry expertise to drive growth and innovation.

Preedy joins Kargo with more than two decades of experience in digital advertising, having held leadership roles at major media owners, publishers and ad tech companies. Most recently, he served as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at Cavai, where he successfully led revenue strategies in conversational advertising, for five years. Prior to that, he was Managing Director, Europe, at GumGum, overseeing regional sales and operations for three years.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ed to the Kargo team," said Harry Kargman, CEO and Founder of Kargo. "His extensive experience and deep understanding of the European digital advertising and commerce landscape make him the ideal leader to drive our growth and deliver exceptional value to our clients in the region."

Preedy's appointment marks a pivotal moment for Kargo, as the company continues to expand its product offerings and partnerships throughout the European region. With a history of establishing and scaling European operations, including launching Exponential’s first UK office and forging key regional partnerships, Preedy brings unparalleled experience to lead Kargo’s commercial strategy and business development efforts in Europe.

"I am excited to join Kargo and lead the European team during this dynamic period of growth," said Ed Preedy, General Manager, Europe, at Kargo. "Kargo's dedication to delivering high-impact, engaging advertising and commerce solutions aligns perfectly with the evolving needs of brands and publishers in Europe. I look forward to contributing to our clients' success and advancing Kargo's mission in the region."

Preedy will be based in Kargo’s London office.

About Kargo

As the only media marketplace with 100% premium supply, Kargo creates memorable advertising experiences that go beyond the first impression to captivate consumer attention. With a suite of exclusive, full-funnel advertising solutions. Kargo empowers leading brands to make meaningful customer connections across mobile, connected television, video and social. Focused on delivering results, Kargo helps the world’s largest advertisers achieve incremental brand lift and higher returns on ad spend. For publishers, Kargo’s proprietary platform maximizes revenue per impression through unique creative and targeting solutions. Founded in 2003, Kargo is a global company headquartered in New York with offices in Chicago, Los Angeles, Detroit, London, Sydney, Waterford, Singapore and Auckland.

