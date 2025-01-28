Overalls 2024 Year-in-Review Report Uncovers Tremendous Drain on Employee Productivity Due to Life Stressors

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overalls , a productivity platform offering its proprietary LifeConcierge app, released its 2024 year-in-review, based on over 23,000 employee support requests and over 250,000 corresponding data points. The report offers a comprehensive look into the top life stressors that disrupt work and quantifies the hours businesses can recover by addressing them proactively.

The report identifies the most common life hassles – navigating medical insurance, moving, finances and travel — that undermine employee focus. It also provides behavioral insights into when and why employees seek help, and how support for these tasks translates into measurable time savings and business value. By streamlining tasks that typically disrupt work productivity, Overalls saves employees hours allowing businesses to reclaim valuable time that can fuel growth and innovation.

Key takeaways from the report:

The top employee requests include:

Medical + Benefits - 21%

Wildcard* - 20%

Home + Moving - 21%

Travel - 11%

Finances - 9%



With Overalls employees saved an average of:

3.2 hours on health and well-being tasks

3.2 hours on financial matters

3.3 hours on caregiving responsibilities

2.8 hours on pet care

2.6 hours on navigating employee benefits

2.3 hours, representing real-time productivity gains redirected toward business growth.

*Wildcard includes a variety of miscellaneous requests, underscoring the wide-ranging challenges employees face.

The Business Case for Empathy-Driven Efficiency

The data highlights that 91% of requests occur on weekdays, with peak activity prior to and after lunch breaks (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.). This underscores how personal distractions are embedded within work hours. By seamlessly resolving complex, time-consuming tasks, Overalls ensures employees stay focused on what matters most—driving business success.

“Life stressors aren’t just personal, in aggregate, they represent a tremendous loss of productivity. Employees juggling life-tasks, such as finding a medical specialist or coordinating a move during the workday, lose hours of focus and productivity,” said Jon Cooper, Founder and CEO of Overalls. “Overalls transforms this dynamic by tackling these challenges head-on, freeing up employee time and driving significant productivity gains for businesses.”

Actionable Insights from Overalls’ 2024 Data

The report highlights that stress impacts employees across all demographics, demonstrating the importance for employers to provide tailored support at each life stage to effectively address diverse challenges:

Young Families: Medical/Employer Benefits (20%), Wildcard (20%), Home/Moving (21%)

Medical/Employer Benefits (20%), Wildcard (20%), Home/Moving (21%) Single Parents: Home/Moving (26%), Family (14%), Finances (12%)

Home/Moving (26%), Family (14%), Finances (12%) Singles Without Children: Medical/Employer Benefits (26%), Home/Moving (22%), Wildcard (19%)

Medical/Employer Benefits (26%), Home/Moving (22%), Wildcard (19%) New Hires: Wildcard (27%), Medical/Employer Benefits (23%), Finances (13%)

Overalls’ LifeConcierge™ platform is designed to remove these barriers to productivity by resolving real-life challenges with speed and empathy. The result? Happier, more focused teams and measurable bottom-line benefits for businesses.

For more information about Overalls or to access the full report, visit www.getoveralls.com .

About Overalls

Founded in 2021 by fintech veterans Jon Cooper and Emily Johnson, the Overalls platform is a tech-enabled benefits company that combines life concierge services to help people save time, money, and stress. Overalls aims to establish itself as a pioneering force by introducing the LIFE (Life’s Issues, Frustrations and Events) employee benefit category. Overalls provides a platform that offers a unique, high-touch service that addresses the complex personal needs of modern workers, ultimately improving workplace productivity and employee well-being. Overalls created The Overalls LifeConcierge™, which is designed to save employees time by tackling life’s complicated and time consuming tasks that tax emotional energy and take a serious toll on productivity. Employees are distracted and overwhelmed by life's hassles, costing companies millions of dollars in lost productivity. Overalls makes life easier for everyone.

About the 2024 Overalls Report

The report reveals critical insights into the stressors employees face and how the Overalls LifeConcierge™ service addresses them. Nearly 23,000 requests and 250,000 data points were analyzed in partnership with InterGen Data Inc., a life event prediction and insights company. Our findings showcase the immense complexity of modern life and the challenges employees juggle alongside their professional responsibilities.