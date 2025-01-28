Global Glycine Market to Hit USD 2.5 Billion by 2035, Growing at a Robust CAGR of 6.8% | Future Market Insights Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global glycine market is projected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, reaching a valuation of USD 2.5 billion by 2035.

The global glycine market is experiencing significant growth, driven by its diverse applications across various industries. Glycine, the simplest amino acid, is utilized in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, personal care, and agriculture. In the pharmaceutical industry, glycine serves as a buffering agent and is integral in drug formulations.

The food and beverage sector employs glycine as a sweetener and flavor enhancer, while in personal care products, it is valued for its moisturizing properties. Additionally, glycine is used in animal feed to promote growth and improve health. The market is segmented by grade into pharmaceutical, food, and technical grades, catering to the specific purity requirements of each application.

Glycine, also referred to as gly, is the simplest amino acid having a single hydrogen atom and is available in large quantity naturally. It is colorless transparent solid with sweet sugared flavored which is water soluble amino acid. Glycine is considered as the building blocks of proteins and is used as amino acids to produce proteins in the human body.

Regionally, Asia Pacific dominates the market, primarily due to major pharmaceutical manufacturers in countries like China and India. North America and Europe also hold significant market shares, driven by robust pharmaceutical and food and beverage sectors. Key players in the global glycine market include Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Yuki Gosei Kogyo Co., Ltd., Evonik Nutrition & Care GmbH, and GEO Specialty Chemicals. These companies are focusing on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to maintain a competitive edge.

Key Takeaways:

The global glycine market is projected to witness substantial growth due to its increasing use in the food, pharmaceutical, and agrochemical industries.

Indian market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% by 2035, mainly due to the country's increasing industrial and consumer sectors.

Based on the end-use industry, the market is divided into the food & beverage, pesticides, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, feed, and dietary supplements industry. The food & pharmaceuticals industry is expected to account for 45.2% market share in 2025.

Rising consumer preference for protein-rich diets and amino acid supplements is fueling market expansion.

North America and Asia-Pacific are expected to dominate the market, with strong contributions from China, India, and the United States.

Leading market players are focusing on capacity expansion and technological advancements to meet growing demand.

The pharmaceutical sector’s demand for glycine in drug formulations and medical research is a key growth driver.



Market Drivers and Applications:

The increasing adoption of glycine as a nutritional supplement and food additive is a primary factor driving market growth. Glycine is extensively used in protein-based dietary supplements and sports nutrition products. Additionally, the pharmaceutical industry utilizes glycine in intravenous solutions, antacids, and neurological treatments, further boosting its demand. The chemical industry also leverages glycine for agrochemicals, metal processing, and cosmetic applications.

“Industry analysts predict that the glycine market will experience steady expansion, driven by advancements in amino acid production technologies and growing health awareness. The rising popularity of functional foods and dietary supplements, coupled with increasing investments in pharmaceutical research, will further support market growth. Additionally, sustainability trends and eco-friendly manufacturing practices are expected to shape the future of glycine production.," - says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

What are the Challenges Hampering the Growth in the Glycine Market?

There are numerous side effects associated with the use and consumption of glycine such as nausea, drowsiness, vomiting, stomach upset, and diarrhea. This is discouraging end users to use glycine in their products such as animal feeds, food & beverage products, dietary supplements, and others, which is in turn, hindering the growth in the global market.

In addition to this presence of alternatives such as arginine and other solubilizing agents, emulsifier, and sweeteners across cosmetics and food & beverage sectors is impeding the sales of glycine in the market

Recent Trends in the Glycine Market:

Technological Advancements: Companies are investing in biotechnological methods for sustainable glycine production.

Companies are investing in biotechnological methods for sustainable glycine production. Increased R&D Investments: Pharmaceutical companies are focusing on glycine-based therapies for neurological disorders.

Pharmaceutical companies are focusing on glycine-based therapies for neurological disorders. Strategic Mergers & Acquisitions: Market players are forming alliances to expand their global footprint and improve production capabilities.



Competitive Landscape

A mixed pool of international and regional companies competes for a more potent global market grip. The leaders among the key players in this market include Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Chattem Chemicals, Inc., and Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical Co., Ltd.

Other major players aim to expand production capacity to ensure constant supply, mainly to the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and agrochemical markets. For example, Ajinomoto, through its fermentation-based technologies, aims to achieve high-purity glycine manufacturing aligned with sustainability trends.

Additionally, growth strategies also include advancement and diversification to meet the changing needs of customers. Many companies are investing in research and development to explore bio-based and environment-friendly glycine production methods.

Emerging Startups

GlyTech. Inc., Japan-based company emphasizes the development of high-purity glycine for pharmaceutical and biomedical applications. Their strategy is to make the use of proprietary technologies to produce ultra-pure glycine suitable for the synthesis of peptides and biopharmaceuticals. By targeting advanced healthcare markets, GlyTech will be different from traditional glycine suppliers in terms of its aim to meet the increasing demand for quality and precision in pharmaceuticals.

Another notable startup is Zymtronix Catalytic Systems, which emphasizes sustainable and enzyme-based production methods for amino acids, such as glycine. Their approach aligns with the rising need for eco-friendly manufacturing processes. Such startups are likely to lead innovations in the glycine market, focusing on sustainability, partnerships, and high-value applications.

Key Market Players

Ajinomoto

GEO Specialty Chemicals

Yuki Gosei Kogyo

Guangrong Chemical

Showa Denko KK

Chattem Chemicals

Evonik

Paras Intermediates Private Limited

Linxi Hongtai

Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical

Market Segmentation:

By Grade:

Food-Grade Glycine: Used in sweeteners, preservatives, and dietary supplements.

Used in sweeteners, preservatives, and dietary supplements. Pharmaceutical-Grade Glycine: Essential in medical formulations, including intravenous drugs and metabolic treatments.

Essential in medical formulations, including intravenous drugs and metabolic treatments. Technical-Grade Glycine: Utilized in animal feed, agrochemicals, and industrial applications.





By End-Use Industry:

Food & Beverages: Glycine acts as a flavor enhancer and nutritional additive.

Glycine acts as a flavor enhancer and nutritional additive. Pharmaceuticals: Employed in drug formulations and medical research.

Employed in drug formulations and medical research. Agrochemicals: Used in herbicides and fertilizers.

Used in herbicides and fertilizers. Cosmetics & Personal Care: Incorporated in skin care products for its moisturizing and anti-aging properties.

Regional Analysis:

North America: The United States leads the market with high demand from the pharmaceutical and food industries. Growing awareness about dietary supplements is also contributing to expansion.

The United States leads the market with high demand from the pharmaceutical and food industries. Growing awareness about dietary supplements is also contributing to expansion. Europe: Countries like Germany, France, and the UK are witnessing steady growth due to increasing applications in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics.

Countries like Germany, France, and the UK are witnessing steady growth due to increasing applications in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. Asia-Pacific: China and India are major production hubs, driven by strong industrialization, rising health consciousness, and demand from the agrochemical sector.

China and India are major production hubs, driven by strong industrialization, rising health consciousness, and demand from the agrochemical sector. Latin America & Middle East: Emerging markets in Brazil and the UAE are experiencing growth due to increasing industrial applications and dietary supplement consumption.

German Translation:

Der globale Glycinmarkt wird bis 2025 voraussichtlich 1,4 Mrd. USD erreichen und im Prognosezeitraum voraussichtlich mit einer CAGR von 6,8 % wachsen und bis 2035 eine Bewertung von 2,5 Mrd. USD erreichen.

Der globale Glycinmarkt verzeichnet ein erhebliches Wachstum, angetrieben durch seine vielfältigen Anwendungen in verschiedenen Branchen. Glycin, die einfachste Aminosäure, wird in Bereichen wie Pharmazeutika, Lebensmittel und Getränke, Körperpflege und Landwirtschaft verwendet. In der pharmazeutischen Industrie dient Glycin als Pufferungsmittel und ist ein wesentlicher Bestandteil von Arzneimittelformulierungen.

In der Lebensmittel- und Getränkeindustrie wird Glycin als Süßstoff und Geschmacksverstärker verwendet, während es in Körperpflegeprodukten für seine feuchtigkeitsspendenden Eigenschaften geschätzt wird. Darüber hinaus wird Glycin in Tierfutter verwendet, um das Wachstum zu fördern und die Gesundheit zu verbessern. Der Markt ist nach Sorten in pharmazeutische, Lebensmittel- und technische Qualitäten unterteilt, um den spezifischen Reinheitsanforderungen jeder Anwendung gerecht zu werden.

Regional dominiert der asiatisch-pazifische Raum den Markt, vor allem aufgrund großer Pharmahersteller in Ländern wie China und Indien. Nordamerika und Europa halten ebenfalls bedeutende Marktanteile, angetrieben von robusten Pharma- sowie Lebensmittel- und Getränkesektoren. Zu den Hauptakteuren auf dem globalen Glycinmarkt gehören Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Yuki Gosei Kogyo Co., Ltd., Evonik Nutrition & Care GmbH und GEO Specialty Chemicals. Diese Unternehmen konzentrieren sich auf Produktinnovationen, strategische Partnerschaften sowie Fusionen und Übernahmen, um einen Wettbewerbsvorteil zu erhalten.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse:

Es wird prognostiziert, dass der globale Glycinmarkt aufgrund seiner zunehmenden Verwendung in der Lebensmittel-, Pharma- und Agrochemieindustrie ein erhebliches Wachstum verzeichnen wird.

Der indische Markt wird bis 2035 mit einer CAGR von 10,3 % wachsen, was vor allem auf den wachsenden Industrie- und Konsumsektor des Landes zurückzuführen ist.

Basierend auf der Endverbraucherindustrie wird der Markt in die Lebensmittel- und Getränkeindustrie, Pestizide, Pharmazeutika, Kosmetika, Futtermittel und Nahrungsergänzungsmittel unterteilt. Es wird erwartet, dass die Lebensmittel- und Pharmaindustrie im Jahr 2025 einen Marktanteil von 45,2 % ausmachen wird.

Die zunehmende Präferenz der Verbraucher für proteinreiche Diäten und Aminosäurepräparate treibt die Marktexpansion voran.

Es wird erwartet, dass Nordamerika und der asiatisch-pazifische Raum den Markt dominieren werden, mit starken Beiträgen aus China, Indien und den Vereinigten Staaten.

Jüngste Trends auf dem Glycin-Markt:

Technologischer Fortschritt: Unternehmen investieren in biotechnologische Methoden zur nachhaltigen Glycinproduktion.

Unternehmen investieren in biotechnologische Methoden zur nachhaltigen Glycinproduktion. Erhöhte Investitionen in Forschung und Entwicklung: Pharmaunternehmen konzentrieren sich auf Glycin-basierte Therapien für neurologische Erkrankungen.

Pharmaunternehmen konzentrieren sich auf Glycin-basierte Therapien für neurologische Erkrankungen. Strategische Fusionen und Übernahmen: Marktteilnehmer bilden Allianzen, um ihre globale Präsenz zu erweitern und die Produktionskapazitäten zu verbessern.



Wettbewerbslandschaft

Ein gemischter Pool aus internationalen und regionalen Unternehmen konkurriert um einen stärkeren Einfluss auf den globalen Markt. Zu den führenden Akteuren auf diesem Markt gehören Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Chattem Chemicals, Inc. und Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical Co., Ltd.

Andere große Akteure zielen darauf ab, die Produktionskapazität zu erweitern, um eine konstante Versorgung zu gewährleisten, hauptsächlich für die Pharma-, Nutrazeutika- und Agrochemiemärkte. So zielt Ajinomoto beispielsweise darauf ab, mit seinen fermentationsbasierten Technologien eine hochreine Glycinherstellung zu erreichen, die an Nachhaltigkeitstrends ausgerichtet ist.

Darüber hinaus umfassen Wachstumsstrategien auch Weiterentwicklung und Diversifizierung, um den sich ändernden Bedürfnissen der Kunden gerecht zu werden. Viele Unternehmen investieren in Forschung und Entwicklung, um biobasierte und umweltfreundliche Methoden zur Glycinherstellung zu erforschen.

Aufstrebende Startups

GlyTech. Inc., ein in Japan ansässiges Unternehmen, das sich auf die Entwicklung von hochreinem Glycin für pharmazeutische und biomedizinische Anwendungen konzentriert. Ihre Strategie besteht darin, den Einsatz proprietärer Technologien zur Herstellung von hochreinem Glycin für die Synthese von Peptiden und Biopharmazeutika geeignet zu machen. Durch die Ausrichtung auf fortschrittliche Gesundheitsmärkte unterscheidet sich GlyTech von traditionellen Glycin-Anbietern in Bezug auf sein Ziel, die steigende Nachfrage nach Qualität und Präzision in Pharmazeutika zu erfüllen.

Ein weiteres bemerkenswertes Start-up ist Zymtronix Catalytic Systems, das sich auf nachhaltige und enzymbasierte Produktionsmethoden für Aminosäuren wie Glycin konzentriert. Ihr Ansatz steht im Einklang mit dem steigenden Bedarf an umweltfreundlichen Herstellungsprozessen. Solche Startups werden wahrscheinlich Innovationen auf dem Glycin-Markt anführen und sich auf Nachhaltigkeit, Partnerschaften und hochwertige Anwendungen konzentrieren.

Wichtige Marktteilnehmer

Ajinomoto

GEO Spezialchemikalien

Yuki Gosei Kogyo

Guangrong Chemikalie

Showa Denko KK

Chattem Chemikalien

Evonik GmbH

Paras Intermediates Private Limited

Linxi Hongtai

Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemikalie

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

