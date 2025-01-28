Dublin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Directory of Distilleries 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This innovative directory provides details on thousands of distilleries in 150 countries around the world and includes very comprehensive information on company addresses, telephone, email, website contact details, parent companies, contact persons and titles, feedstocks, product types, brand names, and production capacities.

Alcoholic beverages are produced in a variety of ways and the distilled products are presented to the market in combination with a vast number of ingredients to achieve the rich array available in different parts of this world. Indeed, the size and scope of this directory are evidence of the size of the industry.

Consequently, it is important that distilleries and the ancillary industries should have available a comprehensive directory that gives the fundamental information needed in their everyday business.

The Global Directory of Distilleries will be invaluable to many people in, or associated with, the alcohol distilling industry, including:

Agents, brokers, and wholesalers looking for new sources of supply of various types of alcohol

Distillery owners seeking to form alliances with producers in other countries

Companies marketing distillation equipment, suppliers, and services to the distilling industry

Persons seeking to pursue or advance a career in the distilling industry.

The directory is supplemented with review articles by leading experts, together with worldwide statistics on alcohol production and an extensive glossary of terms used in the alcohol distilling industry.

Countries Albania Argentina Armenia Australia Austria Belgium Belize Benin Bosnia & Herzegovina Brazil Bulgaria Burkino Faso Cameroon Canada Chile China Croatia Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Dominican Republic El Salvador Estonia Finland France Georgia Germany Greece Greenland Grenada Guatemala Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kenya Kosovo Latvia Lebanon Lithuania Luxembourg Macedonia Malaysia Mauritius Mexico Moldova Morocco Myanmar Nepal Netherlands New Zealand Nigeria Pakistan Panama Paraguay Peru Philippines Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Romania Russia Saint Kitts & Nevis Serbia Singapore Slovakia Slovenia South Africa South Korea Spain Sri Lanka Sweden Switzerland Thailand Togo Turkey Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States of America Vietnam

