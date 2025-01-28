Embedded Finance Market to Reach $570.9 billion, Globally, by 2033 at 21.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Embedded Finance Market by Type (Embedded Payment, Embedded Lending, Embedded Investment, Embedded Insurance, and Embedded Credit Cards), and Industry Vertical (Retail and E-commerce, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the "embedded finance market" was valued at $82.7 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $570.9 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 21.3% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime determinants of growth

The rise in trend of digital transformation in several sectors including finance is the key factor driving growth of embedded finance market, as it is revolutionizing the way financial services are delivered and consumed. Furthermore, as consumers increasingly prioritize seamless and hassle-free experiences, they seek out financial services integrated within their everyday activities and interactions.

Hence, customer demand for convenience acts as a catalyst, prompting businesses across various industries to embed financial services within their existing platforms and meet the evolving needs of their users. In addition, the expansion of embedded finance on a global scale, driven by financial inclusion initiatives, has the potential to transform the way people manage their finances and drive economic growth in previously untapped markets. However, regulatory challenges act as a significant restraint for the embedded finance market, as the regulatory laws involve the integration of financial services into non-financial platforms or products and blur the traditional boundaries between different sectors and raises complex regulatory issues.

Moreover, different countries have varying regulatory environments, making it difficult for businesses operating across borders to navigate the complex compliance requirements. As a result, many companies face barriers to scaling their embedded finance offerings globally, limiting the market's expansion potential. On the contrary, by integrating financial services directly into platforms, companies can automate financial processes, reducing manual intervention and associated costs. This streamlines operations, improves efficiency, and enables real-time transactions, benefiting both businesses and consumers. Hence, automation and efficiency will provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $82.7 billion Market Size in 2033 $570.9 billion CAGR 21.3% No. of Pages in Report 262 Segments Covered Type, Industry Vertical, and Region. Drivers Increase in digital transformation Customer demand for convenience Global expansion and financial inclusion Opportunities Expanded customer base Restraint Regulatory challenges





Market Segment and Scope:

The embedded payment segment held the highest market share in 2023.

By type, the embedded payment segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is likely to retain its dominance during the forecast period, due to the growing adoption of seamless, integrated payment systems across various sectors, and is likely to retain its dominance during the forecast period due to widespread use in retail and e-commerce. However, the embedded insurance segment is projected to attain the highest growth from 2024 to 2033, owing to rising consumer awareness of convenient, bundled insurance products offered through partnerships between insurers and digital platforms.

The retail and e-commerce segment held the highest market share in 2023.

By industry vertical, the retail and e-commerce segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is likely to retain its dominance during the forecast period, driven by the proliferation of online shopping and the integration of payment and insurance services within e-commerce platforms. However, the other segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, due to the expansion of embedded finance in emerging industries such as healthcare, mobility, and gig economy services.

Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023

By region, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, due to strong regulatory frameworks and mature financial ecosystems. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period, rapid economic growth, a young population, and the expansion of digital payment infrastructure in countries like India and China.

Players: -

· Block, Inc.,

· Cybrid Technology Inc,

· Fortis Payment Systems, LLC (“Fortis”),

· Finastra International Limited,

· FinBox,

· Lendflow,

· PAYRIX,

· PayPal Holdings, Inc,

· Stripe,

· Zopa Bank Limited

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global embedded finance market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the Embedded finance market forecast from 2023 to 2033 to identify the prevailing commercial property insurance market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and embedded finance market opportunity.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the Embedded finance market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities and embedded finance market outlook.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as Embedded finance market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Embedded Finance Market Key Segments:

By Type:

Embedded Payment

Embedded Lending

Embedded Investment

Embedded Insurance

Embedded Credit Cards

Type

Traditional Credit Cards

FinTech issued Credit Cards

By Industry Vertical:

Retail and E-Commerce

Transportation and Logistics

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Others

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

