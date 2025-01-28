U.S. Chemicals, Specialty (Activated Carbon, Antifreeze, Swimming Pool) Manufacturing Analytics, Financial Benchmarks and Revenue Forecasts to 2031

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chemicals, Specialty (Activated Carbon, Antifreeze, Swimming Pool) Manufacturing (U.S.): Analytics, Extensive Financial Benchmarks, Metrics and Revenue Forecasts to 2031" report from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The purpose of this report is to provide estimates of vital, industry-specific data within the United States, with an emphasis on market sizing, industry growth, KPIs, and metrics, along with summaries of top competitors. This includes unique 8-year histories and 8-year forward projections of market sizing.
The report leverages extensive access to industry tables, databases of public and private company information, proprietary industry trends analysis, and other resources to provide comprehensive and reliable insights.
The United States Chemicals, Specialty Manufacturing Industry is forecast to reach $41,204,296,376 by 2031.
This Analytics Report Features
- Historical data
- Revenue forecasts, growth rates and CAGR
- Operating ratios
- Complete data for benchmarking a company to its industry and to specific leading companies
- Benchmarking this industry to all U.S. industries
- Deep profiles and financial histories/operating ratios for up to ten top U.S.-based companies
Key Data
Industry Summary
- Revenues historical through 2022
- Revenues projected through 2031
- Employee Count 2015-2022
- Annual Growth Rate 2022
- CAGR 2015 through 2022
- CAGR 2022 through 2031
- Top U.S. Companies
Employment and Establishments
- Number of Firms 2015-2022
- Number of Establishments 2015-2022
- Employees, 2015-2022
- Average Annual Sales per Firm & per Establishment 2015-2022
- Sales per Employee Average Annual Operating Ratios
- Revenue Compared to All Industries
- Expenses Compared to All Industries
- Profits & Income Taxes Compared to All Industries
Top Companies Profiled & Ranked
In-Depth Profiles, Financial Reports, Ranks & Executive Lists for Top U.S.-Based Corporations
Top Companies Ranked by:
- Market Capitalization
- Employees
- Revenue
- Net Income
- 3-Year Revenue Growth
- 3-Year Income Growth
- Return on Assets
- Return on Equity
- Return on Invested Capital
List of Leading (Public and Private) Companies Profiled:
- Albemarle Corporation
- NewMarket Corporation
- Innospec Inc
- Ingevity Corp
- Old World Industries
- ARQ Inc
Key Topics Covered:
I. Introduction
II. Industry Description for this NAIC Code
- Types of business activities
III. Industry Summary, Current Year (U.S. Data)
- Revenues and CAGR 2022
- Revenue forecast to 2030 with CAGR
- Historical revenues
- Historical CAGR
- Top U.S. companies, by revenues
- Employment within the industry, 2022 and historic
IV. Employment and Establishment Count (U.S. Data)
- Number of firms and establishments, 2014-2022
- Employees, 2014-2022, with growth rates
- Average annual sales per firm and per establishment, 2014-2022
- Annual sales per employee, 2014-2022
V. This Industry's Financial Data, U.S., With Revenue Projections to 2030
VI. Top Companies Profiled & Ranked
- In-depth profiles, financial reports, ranks & executive lists for up to 10 top U.S.-based corporations
VII. Appendix: Assumptions
- U.S. GDP Growth and Forecasts, 2016-2030
VIII. Data Description and Sources
