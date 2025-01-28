JumpCloud Acquires Stack Identity, Paving The Way For Identity-First Security

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud Inc. is continuing its identity-first momentum by acquiring Stack Identity. Stack Identity is a next-generation identity security and access visibility platform. This acquisition strengthens JumpCloud’s identity-first access management solution.

Stack Identity offers cutting-edge data analytics technology. It helps reduce key risks in securing workforce access, especially in remote or hybrid work. Customers will be able to detect unmonitored and unauthorized access pathways that most IAM tools miss. The technology deepens JumpCloud’s existing and planned capabilities in:

Identity Governance and Administration (IGA)

Privilege Access Management (PAM)

Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM)

Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR)

Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM)



“Mastering data is key to providing secure, frictionless access to corporate resources,” said Greg Keller, co-founder and chief technology officer, JumpCloud. "Stack Identity's world-class team and advanced data analytics technology will accelerate our ability to productize the billions of data signals our platform generates each month. This will enable new forms of access control, improved identity visibility, and assurance that the right people have the correct access and entitlements every time."

Key benefits:

JumpCloud customers have shown a strong demand for advanced identity-first capabilities. JumpCloud will leverage Stack Identity's expertise in:

Enhanced visibility and control over access across IT, cloud infrastructure, and SaaS applications.

Streamlined deployment of least privilege access across the organization.

Assurance that only the right individuals access the necessary resources.

Accelerated delivery of just-in-time (JIT) access to cloud, SaaS, and on-premises resources.

Tools that enable IT admins to provide just-enough access (JEA) to prevent over-entitlement.

Advanced detection capabilities to identify and mitigate access anomalies.

“Joining JumpCloud is an exciting step as we reshape the future of identity security,” said Sanjay Kale, co-founder, Stack Identity. “Together, we are creating a unified way to protect organizations in today's complex security landscape. By combining our strengths, we aim to help businesses streamline security and stay ahead of threats.”

The acquisition underscores JumpCloud’s commitment to the evolving needs of modern IT. It comes less than one year after JumpCloud's acquisition of Resmo. JumpCloud is in a unique position that enables the simplification of the IT experience for businesses of all sizes.

JumpCloud is not disclosing terms of the transaction, which has already closed.

About JumpCloud

JumpCloud® delivers a unified identity, device, and access management platform that makes it easy to securely manage identities, devices, and access across your organization. With JumpCloud, IT teams and MSPs enable users to work securely from anywhere and manage their Windows, Apple, Linux, and Android devices from a single platform.

