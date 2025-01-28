Bubble Agency Acquires HighRez, Expanding Its Expertise and Presence in the Physical Security and Media Technology Sectors

London and Los Angeles, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bubble Agency , a global leader in technology PR, marketing, and events, has announced the acquisition of HighRez , a marketing communications agency focused on the physical security and media technology industries. The acquisition marks a significant step in Bubble Agency’s growth strategy, adding new expertise in the physical security sector and expanding its presence to the East Coast of the United States as the agency celebrates its 25th anniversary.

Bubble Agency, headed by CEO Sadie Groom, serves leading brands in media, AV and sports technology, including Globecast, Matrox, Pixellot, Ross Video, and Yamaha. Led by industry veterans Véronique Froment and Doug Hansel, HighRez’s client roster includes top-tier names in both physical security and media technology, such as Genetec, i-PRO, and IMAX.



With HighRez now operating under the Bubble Agency brand, the combined company is positioned to deliver a more robust, global service offering, giving clients greater resources, more comprehensive marketing and communications expertise, and enhanced support in both the Americas and Europe. The addition of physical security complements Bubble Agency’s sector expertise in media, AV, and sports technology. In addition, HighRez’s location in the greater Boston area establishes a strategic East Coast presence for Bubble Agency, enabling closer collaboration with clients and media contacts across the US.

“We are excited about what this means for our clients and the future of our business,” said Sadie Groom, CEO of Bubble Agency. “I have known the HighRez team for many years, and the focus of both agencies has always been on providing exceptional service and expertise. By joining forces, we can offer even more services and support to our clients, while entering a whole new market to support Bubble’s growth ambitions.”

The HighRez team, known for its deep industry experience in both physical security and media technology, will continue to serve its clients with the same senior executives and commitment to excellence that they have provided for over 23 years, ensuring clients continue to receive the high-touch, senior-level support they have come to expect.

“From our clients’ perspective, nothing changes,” said Véronique Froment, Founder of HighRez and now Vice President of Strategic Accounts at Bubble Agency. “Clients will continue to work with the same senior executives they have trusted over the years, but now with the backing of a larger, more powerful team. This acquisition is all about giving our clients more—more resources, more global reach, and an expanded team—to help them achieve their goals for growth, while maintaining the close, personalized attention they know us for.”

Founded in 1999, Bubble Agency is the go-to global PR, marketing and events specialist for the B2B technology sector. Transforming businesses with its knowledge and network, the company has offices in London, Los Angeles, and the Greater Boston area. For more information visit www.bubbleagency.com .

HighRez is a marketing communications agency with a focus on the physical security and media technology industries. Known for its deep technical expertise and commitment to client success, HighRez provides tailored PR and marketing solutions that help companies tell their stories and achieve their business objectives. For more information, visit https://highrezpr.com/ .

