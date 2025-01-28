Dioctyl Phthalate Market is expected to reach a revenue of USD 4.5 Bn by 2033, at 8.5% CAGR: Dimension Market Research

New York, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview:

The Dioctyl Phthalate Market size is expected to reach USD 2.2 billion by 2024 and is further anticipated to reach USD 4.5 billion by 2033 according to Dimension Market Research. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.5% from 2024 to 2033.

Dioctyl Phthalate (DOP) is a chemical compound that is mostly utilized as a plasticizer. It supports the growth of the flexibility and durability of plastic products, mainly polyvinyl chloride (PVC). DOP is colorless, odorless, and oily, making it ideal for use in manufacturing items like cables, flooring, and medical equipment. It improves the performance and texture of plastic, ensuring it remains pliable and easy to process.

The US Overview

The Dioctyl Phthalate Market in the US is projected to reach USD 0.5 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate of 8.0% over its forecast period.

The U.S. Dioctyl Phthalate (DOP) market benefits from growth in the construction, automotive, and healthcare sectors, driven by demand for flexible PVC in infrastructure, durable automotive parts, and medical devices. Sustainable plasticizer developments and environmental regulations provide innovation opportunities. However, market growth experiences challenges from strict environmental regulations and growing concerns over the health risks of phthalates, leading manufacturers to explore safer, eco-friendly alternatives to meet compliance standards.

Important Insights

is expected to grow by 2033 with a CAGR of The industrial grade segment is anticipated to get the majority share of the Dioctyl Phthalate Market in 2024.

segment is anticipated to get the majority share of the Dioctyl Phthalate Market in 2024. As an end-use industry, the construction sector is expected to lead the market in 2024.

is expected to lead the market in 2024. The PVC paste segment is expected to get the largest revenue share in 2024 in the Dioctyl Phthalate Market.

segment is expected to get the largest revenue share in 2024 in the Dioctyl Phthalate Market. Asia Pacific is expected to have a 41.4% share of revenue in the Global Dioctyl Phthalate Market in 2024.

Global Dioctyl Phthalate Market: Trends

Shift Towards Safer Plasticizers : Higher demand for non-toxic and environmentally friendly alternatives to DOP due to health and regulatory concerns.

: Higher demand for non-toxic and environmentally friendly alternatives to DOP due to health and regulatory concerns. Sustainability Focus : Growing focus on sustainable plasticizer production processes, driven by stricter environmental regulations and consumer preference for eco-friendly materials.

: Growing focus on sustainable plasticizer production processes, driven by stricter environmental regulations and consumer preference for eco-friendly materials. Growth in Emerging Markets : Expanding industrialization & infrastructure development in the Asia Pacific and other regions boosts DOP demand.

: Expanding industrialization & infrastructure development in the Asia Pacific and other regions boosts DOP demand. Technological Advancements: Ongoing innovations in production techniques improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance product quality in DOP manufacturing.

Dioctyl Phthalate Market: Competitive Landscape

The dioctyl phthalate (DOP) market is highly competitive, with manufacturers aiming for quality, pricing, and regulatory compliance. Companies are innovating to create sustainable alternatives amid rising environmental concerns while improving production efficiency and expanding their reach to meet growing global demand.

Some of the major players in the market include BASF SE, SABIC, LG Chem, Mitsubishi Chemical, Bluesail, Eastman, and more.

Some of the prominent market players:

BASF SE

SABIC

LG Chem

Mitsubishi Chemical

Bluesail

Eastman

KLJ Plasticizers Ltd

UPC Group

Guangdong Rongtai

Hanwha Chemical

Other Key Players

Dioctyl Phthalate Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 2.2 Bn Forecast Value (2033) USD 4.5 Bn CAGR (2024-2033) 8.5% The US Market Size (2024) USD 0.5 Bn Asia Pacific Revenue Share (2024) 41.4% Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2025 - 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Purity, By Grade, By End Use Industry, By Application Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Segment Analysis:

The Dioctyl Phthalate (DOP) market is led by the PVC paste segment, driven by its extensive use as a plasticizer in producing flooring, decorative films, and wallpapers. DOP improves the plasticity and processing ease, allowing the creation of durable, high-quality PVC products important for construction and interior design. In addition, DOP is vital in the Film & Sheets sector for packaging materials and inflatables, while its role in Cable & Wires enhances PVC insulation flexibility, ensuring safer, more efficient installations. Its versatility cements DOP’s importance across diverse industries.

Dioctyl Phthalate Market Segmentation

By Purity

Above 99%

Up to 99%

By Grade

Laboratory Grade

Industrial Grade

By End Use Industry

Automotive

Construction

Medical Device

Consumer Goods

Others

By Application

PVC Paste

Fil & Sheets

Medical Tubing

Cable & Wires

Others

Global Dioctyl Phthalate Market: Driver

Increasing Demand for Flexible PVC : The rise in industries like construction, automotive, and healthcare drives the need for flexible PVC products, where DOP is a key plasticizer.

: The rise in industries like construction, automotive, and healthcare drives the need for flexible PVC products, where DOP is a key plasticizer. Infrastructure Development : Expanding infrastructure projects globally boosts the demand for DOP in flooring, cables, and roofing materials.

: Expanding infrastructure projects globally boosts the demand for DOP in flooring, cables, and roofing materials. Automotive & Medical Industry Expansion : The automotive industry's demand for durable components & the healthcare sector's requirements for safe medical devices contribute to DOP growth.

: The automotive industry's demand for durable components & the healthcare sector's requirements for safe medical devices contribute to DOP growth. Sustainable Plasticizer Innovations: The growing focus on environmentally friendly and safer plasticizers creates new market opportunities for DOP alternatives

Global Dioctyl Phthalate Market: Restraints

Environmental Regulations : Strict regulations on phthalates and their environmental impact restrict DOP usage in certain applications.

: Strict regulations on phthalates and their environmental impact restrict DOP usage in certain applications. Health Concerns : The rise in awareness of the health risks linked with phthalates, such as potential endocrine disruption, limits DOP demand.

: The rise in awareness of the health risks linked with phthalates, such as potential endocrine disruption, limits DOP demand. Shift to Safer Alternatives : Manufacturers are mostly looking for eco-friendly and non-toxic plasticizers, reducing reliance on DOP.

: Manufacturers are mostly looking for eco-friendly and non-toxic plasticizers, reducing reliance on DOP. Volatile Raw Material Prices: Fluctuations in the cost of raw materials used in DOP production can affect pricing stability and market growth.

Global Dioctyl Phthalate Market: Opportunities

Growing Demand in Emerging Markets : Expanding industrial sectors in regions like Asia Pacific provide significant growth opportunities for DOP.

: Expanding industrial sectors in regions like Asia Pacific provide significant growth opportunities for DOP. Development of Sustainable Alternatives : Innovations in eco-friendly plasticizers provide opportunities for companies to meet regulatory standards and market demand for safer products.

: Innovations in eco-friendly plasticizers provide opportunities for companies to meet regulatory standards and market demand for safer products. Expansion in Healthcare Applications : The growth use of DOP in medical devices and safe, durable materials offers growth potential in the healthcare sector.

: The growth use of DOP in medical devices and safe, durable materials offers growth potential in the healthcare sector. Technological Advancements: Developments in production processes can improve efficiency and cost-effectiveness, improving market competitiveness.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the dioctyl phthalate (DOP) market, holding a 41.4% share in 2024, driven by quick industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructure growth. The region’s demand for flexible PVC products, such as cables, flooring, and roofing, is driven by expanding construction, automotive, and consumer goods sectors in China, India, and Southeast Asia. Further, North America’s established industries, like construction, automotive, and healthcare, drive DOP demand for flexible PVC and medical materials, supported by innovation and stricter environmental regulations.

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Recent Developments in the Dioctyl Phthalate Market

December 2024: The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) gets the nominations of scientific and technical experts to act as ad hoc reviewers for the Science Advisory Committee on Chemicals (SACC, which will help in reviewing EPA's data, methods, models, and evaluations for benzyl butyl phthalate (BBP), dibutyl phthalate (DBP), DEHP, DIBP, and DCHP, including human health and risk analyses.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) gets the nominations of scientific and technical experts to act as ad hoc reviewers for the Science Advisory Committee on Chemicals (SACC, which will help in reviewing EPA's data, methods, models, and evaluations for benzyl butyl phthalate (BBP), dibutyl phthalate (DBP), DEHP, DIBP, and DCHP, including human health and risk analyses. June 2024: Guangdong Rongtai Industry Co., Ltd acquired Beijing Jinyun Yachuang IOT Technology Co., Ltd. from Hainan Yunzhijin Enterprise Management Partnership Enterprise and Yang Lingya for USD 16.5 million in 2024. Further USD 9.9 million will be paid by Guangdong Rongtai Industry Co., Ltd. Guangdong Rongtai Industry Co., Ltd will pay the contingent payment of USD 6.6 million cash.

Guangdong Rongtai Industry Co., Ltd acquired Beijing Jinyun Yachuang IOT Technology Co., Ltd. from Hainan Yunzhijin Enterprise Management Partnership Enterprise and Yang Lingya for USD 16.5 million in 2024. Further USD 9.9 million will be paid by Guangdong Rongtai Industry Co., Ltd. Guangdong Rongtai Industry Co., Ltd will pay the contingent payment of USD 6.6 million cash. January 2024: The European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) introduced the addition of five substances to the Candidate List of substances of very high concern (SVHC), which extends the number of entries on the Candidate List from 235 to 240.

