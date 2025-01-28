Greystone Servicing Company LLC Ranks as a Top 10 Lender for Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac Multifamily Financing for 2024 Loan Production Volume

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone Servicing Company LLC, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced it ranks in the Top 10 for total production volume of both Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac loans in 2024. Greystone ranks as the #6 lender for Fannie Mae Delegated Underwriting and Servicing (DUS®) loans and as the #8 lender for Freddie Mac Optigo® loans. In total, Greystone ranks as the #7 overall lender for combined Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac loan volume for this period. The rankings are based on recently-released public data on 2024 lending volume from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

In 2024, Greystone once again ranked #1 for volume for all lenders in Fannie Mae Small Loans, illustrating its commitment to middle-market and workforce housing markets nationwide.

“Greystone is committed to helping Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac achieve their mission-driven housing goals – in any market environment – and we celebrate the work they’ve done to date to help support affordable, seniors, and workforce housing nationally,” said Charlie Baxter, head of Agency lending at Greystone. “We are thrilled to be a consistent top lender, and this achievement is a testament to our close working relationship with the GSEs as we navigate the market together.”

Greystone also ranks as the #1* multifamily and healthcare lender in volume for HUD-insured loans during its fiscal year ending September 30, 2024.

About Greystone Servicing Company LLC

Greystone Servicing Company is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in in volume for these sectors. Greystone loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

*For HUD’s 2024 fiscal year. Based upon combined firm commitments of Greystone Funding Company LLC and Greystone Servicing Company LLC.

