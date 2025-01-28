Global Agricultural Grade Zinc Chemicals Market to Reach USD 1,505.7 Million by 2035 Amid Growing Demand for Sustainable Agricultural Practices | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for agricultural grade zinc chemicals achieved a valuation of USD 844.3 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a year-on-year rate of 4.9% in 2025, reaching USD 889.9 million. Forecasts indicate that the market will continue its upward trajectory, registering a CAGR of 5.4% between 2025 and 2035, with demand projected to reach USD 1,505.7 million by 2035.

The agricultural grade zinc chemicals market plays an important role in the chemicals and materials sector, contributing significantly to increased agricultural production and global food security. Zinc, an essential element, promotes plant growth by supporting crucial physiological functions such enzyme activation, protein synthesis, and photosynthesis. As a result, agricultural-grade zinc compounds such as zinc sulfate, zinc oxide, and zinc chloride are commonly employed as fertilizers and soil conditioners to treat zinc shortages in crops.

One distinguishing feature of this market is its ability to resolve soil nutrient deficiencies, hence increasing crop output and quality. Furthermore, these compounds play an important role in promoting sustainable farming practices by improving nutrient absorption, reducing nutrient runoff, and minimizing environmental effects.

Unlock Growth Potential – Request Your Sample Now and Explore Market Opportunities!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/report-sample#5245502d47422d3134383533

The market is also defined by ongoing technological advancements, such as better formulations and production procedures, which aim to improve the performance and application of zinc compounds in farming. With the world's population growing gradually and food demand rising, the agricultural grade zinc chemicals market is becoming increasingly important in guaranteeing the sustainability and resilience of agricultural ecosystems around the world.

"The Agricultural Grade Zinc Chemicals market is witnessing significant growth, driven by their crucial role in crop nutrition and soil health. With increasing awareness around sustainable farming practices and the need for micronutrient-rich fertilizers, this sector is poised for expansion. Rising demand for high-quality agricultural products will continue to fuel market trends," – Opines Nikhil Kaitwade Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

What are the factors propelling the Global Agricultural Grade Zinc Chemicals Market?

Zinc is one of the eight essential trace elements that plants need for normal growth and reproduction. The application of zinc fertilizers to soils and/or crops offers a simple, effective solution to the problem of zinc deficiency in food production, animal health, and human health.

For example, it has been estimated that enriching rice and wheat grain with zinc could save the lives of up to 48,000 children in India annually. The increasing use of zinc in many applications like in foods, and fertilizers has boosted the need of the market in coming years.

Growth and expansion of the agricultural industry especially in the developing economies, the development of fertilizers will create lucrative opportunities for growth of the agriculture grade zinc chemicals market.

Also, the rising number of research and development by the leading manufacturer and the use of zinc chemicals in agriculture is the primary factor driving the growth of the agricultural grade zinc chemicals market.

The increased population density and human activities contribute to the reduction of mineral and nutrient content of the soil, across the globe and are also expected to fuel the demand of the market over the forecast period.

What are the Factors Hampering the Global Agricultural Grade Zinc Chemicals Market?

Awareness about the hazardous effects of agrochemicals and the adoption of a healthy lifestyle by the end-users has become a major constraint in the growth of the agricultural grade zinc chemical industry. People are shifting to organic or bio-based products as they are safe for the environment.

Also, the factors such as excess micronutrients in the soil that can adversely affect the environment, especially microorganisms and earthworms, and lower or inadequate awareness regarding the accurate and adequate quantity of zinc required to produce good-quality crops impede the growth of the agriculture grade zinc chemicals market.

What are the Prevailing Opportunities in the Global Agricultural Grade Zinc Chemicals Market?

Growing commercialization of zinc-containing fertilizers is expected to impart large momentum to the growth of the agricultural grade zinc chemicals market.

Furthermore, the increasing focus of various governments of several countries on zinc-based fertilizers is expected to create lucrative avenues for producers. In recent years, several producers of zinc-based fertilizers have been focusing on bolstering their production capacities, in order to meet the current and emerging diversity of demand of end-users across the globe.

This is a prominent trend aiding in the steady expansion of the agricultural grade zinc chemicals market. Constant advancements in the production processes of zinc-based fertilizers are also fuelling the expansion of the agricultural grade zinc chemicals market.

Key Takeaways From The Agricultural Grade Zinc Chemicals Market

The global agricultural grade zinc chemicals industry recorded a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.8% from 2020 to 2024.

By 2024, the market reached a value of USD 844.3 million.

Key regional growth rates: USA: 5.2% UK: 4.2% China: 4.8% Japan: 3.9% South Korea: 3.4%

Zinc sulphate is expected to dominate the market with a projected share of 40.4% in 2025.

The chemical fertilizer segment is forecasted to hold a significant share of 55.6% in 2025.

Get Full Report Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/agricultural-grade-zinc-chemical-market

Unlocking the Potential of Agricultural Grade Zinc Chemicals: Key Applications Driving Growth

The agricultural industry continues to harness the power of zinc chemicals to drive productivity and innovation. Agricultural grade zinc chemicals are proving indispensable across a wide range of applications, reinforcing their pivotal role in enhancing agricultural outcomes and addressing modern farming challenges.

The versatility of these chemicals shines through their extensive applications:

Animal Feed Enrichment : Zinc chemicals contribute to improving animal nutrition, ensuring healthier livestock and enhancing overall agricultural efficiency.

: Zinc chemicals contribute to improving animal nutrition, ensuring healthier livestock and enhancing overall agricultural efficiency. Chemical Fertilizers : By enriching fertilizers, these chemicals play a crucial role in addressing micronutrient deficiencies, leading to improved crop yield and soil health.

: By enriching fertilizers, these chemicals play a crucial role in addressing micronutrient deficiencies, leading to improved crop yield and soil health. Other Agricultural Innovations: Beyond conventional uses, zinc chemicals are at the forefront of new-age agricultural advancements, fostering sustainable practices and innovative solutions.



Prominent Drivers of the Agricultural Grade Zinc Chemicals Market

Increasing Soil Deficiency of Zinc:

The depletion of zinc in arable soil due to intensive farming practices is driving the demand for agricultural-grade zinc chemicals to improve crop yields and maintain soil health. Rising Demand for High-Quality Crop Production:

With the growing global population, there is an increased need for high-yield and nutrient-rich crops, which boosts the adoption of zinc-based fertilizers and supplements. Government Initiatives and Subsidies:

Policies promoting the use of micronutrients like zinc in fertilizers, along with subsidies for agricultural chemicals, are accelerating market growth. Awareness of Micronutrient Deficiencies in Crops:

Farmers are increasingly recognizing the impact of zinc deficiencies on crop quality and productivity, driving the demand for zinc-enriched agricultural products.

Competitive Landscape: Agricultural Grade Zinc Chemicals Market

The area offers extensive assessments and insights that highlight current opportunities and emerging trends for businesses in both developed and developing countries. It examines manufacturing developments and finds the most recent trends that are expected to drive new market applications.

A few important participants in the agricultural grade zinc chemicals sector are actively expanding their capabilities and resources to meet the compound's growing demand across a wide range of applications. Leading companies also use partnership and joint venture methods to co-create innovative goods and expand their resource base.

Industry Updates

Using a platform that shortens the time needed for research and development, crop health firm Enko and Syngenta Crop Protection, a global leader in agricultural innovation, announced today that they have discovered a novel chemistry to prevent fungal disease in crops in January 2024.

Radicle Growth and UPL, a global supplier of sustainable agriculture products and solutions, announced their collaboration in September 2021. Together, they will launch "The Radicle Carbon and Soil Challenge by UPL," which will have a positive effect on the food value chain's soil health and carbon footprint.

Key Players of Agricultural Grade Zinc Chemicals Industry

UPL

Syngenta Crop Protection AG

IFFCO

Yara

Zochem Inc

EverZinc

Rubamin

Bionova

Sulphur Mills Limited

Aries Agro Limited

Discover the future of agriculture—dive into transformative insights with our Comprehensive Analysis of Agrochemicals Industry Reports.

Key Segments of Agricultural Grade Zinc Chemicals Industry

By Type:

In terms of type, the industry is divided into Zinc Oxide, Zinc Sulphate, EDTA Chelated Zinc, Sulphur Zinc Bentonite, Zinc Chloride, and Others.

By Application:

In terms of application, the industry is divided into Animal Feed, Chemical Fertilizer, and Other.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Middle East and Africa (MEA), have been covered in the report.

Author By:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Have a Look at Related Research Reports on the Chemicals & Materials Domain:

The growth of zinc sulphate is driven by increasing agricultural demand for micronutrient fertilizers, expanding applications in industrial processes, and rising awareness of its role in addressing zinc deficiencies globally.

The global zinc oxide market is estimated to be worth USD 4,449.6 million by 2024 and is projected to reach a value of USD 8,273.5 million by 2034. Over the projection period, global demand for veterinary rapid tests is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 6.4%.

Growing demand for zinc carbonate due to its usage in different applications such as pharmaceutical drugs and medicines, cosmetics and personal care products, raw material in rubber production, fertilizers, feed additives and synthesis of other chemicals such as zinc oxide is expected to drive the market

The global Potassium Chloride Market is on its way to registering a valuation of USD 13,084.0 million in 2023. A sluggish 3.3% CAGR should facilitate market expansion between 2023 and 2033.

The rising demand for agricultural lubricants is driven by increased mechanization and the need for efficient, reliable machinery to boost productivity and reduce maintenance costs in modern farming operations.

Explore the comprehensive Mining Collectors overview to understand their crucial role in extracting and processing minerals efficiently and sustainably across diverse geological environments.

The two-wheeler lubricant market is estimated to be valued at USD 17,697.3 million in 2023 and is anticipated to rise to USD 24,723.7 million in 2033. The sales of two-wheeler lubricants are projected to increase at a 3.4% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

The demand for lithium mining is surging globally as industries embrace renewable energy solutions and electric vehicles, driving interest in sustainable resource extraction and supply chain resilience.

The increasing need for firearm lubricants with low volatile organic compounds (VOCs) will likely lead to increased demand for weapon lubricants. By 2033, it is expected to have generated USD 401.3 million, with a CAGR of 2.6% from 2023 to 2033.

The global chlorine disinfectant market size is anticipated to reach USD 3159.1 million in 2024. The sector is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

German Translation

Der globale Markt für Zinkchemikalien in Agrarqualität erreichte im Jahr 2024 eine Bewertung von 844,3 Mio. USD und wird im Jahr 2025 voraussichtlich mit einer Rate von 4,9 % gegenüber dem Vorjahr auf 889,9 Mio. USD wachsen. Prognosen deuten darauf hin, dass der Markt seinen Aufwärtstrend fortsetzen und zwischen 2025 und 2035 eine CAGR von 5,4 % verzeichnen wird, wobei die Nachfrage bis 2035 voraussichtlich 1.505,7 Mio. USD erreichen wird.

Der Markt für landwirtschaftliche Zinkchemikalien spielt eine wichtige Rolle im Chemikalien- und Materialsektor und trägt erheblich zur Steigerung der landwirtschaftlichen Produktion und zur globalen Ernährungssicherheit bei. Zink, ein essentielles Element, fördert das Pflanzenwachstum, indem es wichtige physiologische Funktionen wie Enzymaktivierung, Proteinsynthese und Photosynthese unterstützt. Infolgedessen werden zinkverbindungen in landwirtschaftlicher Qualität wie Zinksulfat, Zinkoxid und Zinkchlorid häufig als Düngemittel und Bodenverbesserer eingesetzt, um Zinkmangel in Pflanzen zu behandeln.

Ein Unterscheidungsmerkmal dieses Marktes ist seine Fähigkeit, Nährstoffmängel im Boden zu beheben und so die Ernteleistung und -qualität zu steigern. Darüber hinaus spielen diese Verbindungen eine wichtige Rolle bei der Förderung nachhaltiger landwirtschaftlicher Praktiken, indem sie die Nährstoffaufnahme verbessern, den Nährstoffabfluss reduzieren und die Auswirkungen auf die Umwelt minimieren.

Der Markt wird auch durch kontinuierliche technologische Fortschritte definiert, wie z. B. bessere Formulierungen und Produktionsverfahren, die darauf abzielen, die Leistung und Anwendung von Zinkverbindungen in der Landwirtschaft zu verbessern. Da die Weltbevölkerung allmählich wächst und die Nachfrage nach Nahrungsmitteln steigt, wird der Markt für Zinkchemikalien in landwirtschaftlicher Qualität immer wichtiger, um die Nachhaltigkeit und Widerstandsfähigkeit landwirtschaftlicher Ökosysteme auf der ganzen Welt zu gewährleisten.

"Der Markt für Zinkchemikalien in landwirtschaftlicher Qualität verzeichnet ein erhebliches Wachstum, das auf ihre entscheidende Rolle bei der Pflanzenernährung und Bodengesundheit zurückzuführen ist. Mit dem zunehmenden Bewusstsein für nachhaltige Anbaumethoden und dem Bedarf an mikronährstoffreichen Düngemitteln ist dieser Sektor bereit für eine Expansion. Die steigende Nachfrage nach hochwertigen landwirtschaftlichen Produkten wird die Markttrends weiter befeuern." – Meint Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President bei Future Market Insights (FMI).

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus dem Markt für Zinkchemikalien in landwirtschaftlicher Qualität

Die globale Agrarindustrie für Zinkchemikalien verzeichnete von 2020 bis 2024 eine durchschnittliche jährliche Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 4,8 %.

Bis 2024 erreichte der Markt einen Wert von 844,3 Mio. USD.

Wichtige regionale Wachstumsraten: USA: 5,2 % Großbritannien: 4,2 % China: 4,8 % Japan: 3,9 % Südkorea: 3,4 %

Es wird erwartet, dass Zinksulfat den Markt mit einem prognostizierten Anteil von 40,4 % im Jahr 2025 dominieren wird.

Das Segment der chemischen Düngemittel wird im Jahr 2025 voraussichtlich einen signifikanten Anteil von 55,6 % halten.

Erschließung des Potenzials von Zinkchemikalien in landwirtschaftlicher Qualität: Schlüsselanwendungen als Wachstumstreiber

Die Agrarindustrie nutzt weiterhin die Kraft von Zinkchemikalien, um Produktivität und Innovation zu fördern. Zinkchemikalien in landwirtschaftlicher Qualität erweisen sich in einer Vielzahl von Anwendungen als unverzichtbar und unterstreichen ihre zentrale Rolle bei der Verbesserung der landwirtschaftlichen Ergebnisse und der Bewältigung der Herausforderungen der modernen Landwirtschaft.

Die Vielseitigkeit dieser Chemikalien zeigt sich in ihren umfangreichen Anwendungsmöglichkeiten:

Anreicherung von Futtermitteln : Zinkchemikalien tragen zur Verbesserung der Tierernährung, zur Gewährleistung eines gesünderen Viehbestands und zur Steigerung der allgemeinen landwirtschaftlichen Effizienz bei.

: Zinkchemikalien tragen zur Verbesserung der Tierernährung, zur Gewährleistung eines gesünderen Viehbestands und zur Steigerung der allgemeinen landwirtschaftlichen Effizienz bei. Chemische Düngemittel : Durch die Anreicherung von Düngemitteln spielen diese Chemikalien eine entscheidende Rolle bei der Behebung von Mikronährstoffmängeln, was zu einem verbesserten Ernteertrag und einer verbesserten Bodengesundheit führt.

: Durch die Anreicherung von Düngemitteln spielen diese Chemikalien eine entscheidende Rolle bei der Behebung von Mikronährstoffmängeln, was zu einem verbesserten Ernteertrag und einer verbesserten Bodengesundheit führt. Weitere landwirtschaftliche Innovationen: Über die konventionelle Verwendung hinaus stehen Zinkchemikalien an der Spitze der landwirtschaftlichen Fortschritte des neuen Zeitalters und fördern nachhaltige Praktiken und innovative Lösungen.



Prominente Treiber des Marktes für Zinkchemikalien in landwirtschaftlicher Qualität

Zunehmender Zinkmangel im Boden:

Die Erschöpfung von Zink in Ackerböden aufgrund intensiver landwirtschaftlicher Praktiken treibt die Nachfrage nach Zinkchemikalien in landwirtschaftlicher Qualität an, um die Ernteerträge zu verbessern und die Bodengesundheit zu erhalten. Steigende Nachfrage nach hochwertigem Pflanzenbau:

Mit der wachsenden Weltbevölkerung steigt der Bedarf an ertragreichen und nährstoffreichen Pflanzen, was die Einführung von Düngemitteln und Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln auf Zinkbasis fördert. Staatliche Initiativen und Förderungen:

Politische Maßnahmen zur Förderung der Verwendung von Mikronährstoffen wie Zink in Düngemitteln sowie Subventionen für Agrarchemikalien beschleunigen das Marktwachstum. Bewusstsein für Mikronährstoffmängel bei Kulturpflanzen:

Die Landwirte erkennen zunehmend die Auswirkungen von Zinkmangel auf die Qualität und Produktivität der Ernte, was die Nachfrage nach mit Zink angereicherten landwirtschaftlichen Produkten ankurbelt.

Wettbewerbsumfeld: Markt für Zinkchemikalien in landwirtschaftlicher Qualität

Der Bereich bietet umfangreiche Bewertungen und Einblicke, die aktuelle Chancen und aufkommende Trends für Unternehmen sowohl in Industrie- als auch in Entwicklungsländern aufzeigen. Es untersucht Entwicklungen in der Fertigung und findet die neuesten Trends, von denen erwartet wird, dass sie neue Marktanwendungen vorantreiben werden.

Einige wichtige Akteure im Bereich der Zinkchemikalien in der Landwirtschaft erweitern aktiv ihre Fähigkeiten und Ressourcen, um die wachsende Nachfrage nach dem Compound in einer Vielzahl von Anwendungen zu befriedigen. Führende Unternehmen nutzen auch Partnerschafts- und Joint-Venture-Methoden, um gemeinsam innovative Güter zu schaffen und ihre Ressourcenbasis zu erweitern.

Branchen-Updates

Das Pflanzengesundheitsunternehmen Enko und Syngenta Crop Protection, ein weltweit führendes Unternehmen für landwirtschaftliche Innovationen, haben heute bekannt gegeben, dass sie im Januar 2024 eine neuartige Chemie zur Vorbeugung von Pilzkrankheiten bei Nutzpflanzen entdeckt haben.

Radicle Growth und UPL, ein globaler Anbieter von Produkten und Lösungen für die nachhaltige Landwirtschaft, gaben im September 2021 ihre Zusammenarbeit bekannt. Gemeinsam werden sie die "The Radicle Carbon and Soil Challenge by UPL" ins Leben rufen, die sich positiv auf die Bodengesundheit und den CO2-Fußabdruck der Lebensmittelwertschöpfungskette auswirken wird.

Hauptakteure der chemischen Zinkindustrie in landwirtschaftlicher Qualität

UPL

Syngenta Crop Protection AG

IFFCO

Yara

Zochem Inc

ImmerZink

Rubamin

Bionova (Bionova)

Schwefelmühlen GmbH

Aries Agro Limited

Schlüsselsegmente der chemischen Zinkindustrie in landwirtschaftlicher Qualität

Nach Typ:

In Bezug auf den Typ wird die Branche in Zinkoxid, Zinksulfat, EDTA-chelatiertes Zink, Schwefelzinkentonit, Zinkbentonit, Zinkchlorid und andere unterteilt.

Nach Anwendung:

In Bezug auf die Anwendung wird die Branche in Tierfutter, chemische Düngemittel und andere unterteilt.

Nach Region:

Der Bericht umfasst die wichtigsten Länder Nordamerikas, Lateinamerikas, Westeuropas, Osteuropas, Ostasiens, Südasiens, des Nahen Ostens und Afrikas (MEA).