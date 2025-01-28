American Battery Technology Company CEO Ryan Melsert Selected to Deliver Keynote Address at Global Round Table on Sustainable Development

At several events, global customers, suppliers, investors, and partners emphasized continued and sustained need for critical battery minerals manufacturing within US, Europe, and globally





CEO highlights successful advancement of the company’s deployment of lithium-ion battery recycling facilities and Nevada claystone-to-lithium hydroxide manufacturing refinery to bring commercial quantities of battery-grade metals to market





Reno, Nev., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Reno, Nev., January 28, 2025 -- American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ: ABAT), an integrated critical battery materials company that is commercializing its technologies for both primary battery minerals manufacturing and secondary minerals lithium-ion battery recycling, was invited to participate in recent global events including the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the World Economic Forum 2025 in Davos, Switzerland, and the global Round Table on Sustainable Development in Paris, France.

Ryan Melsert, CEO of American Battery Technology Company (ABTC), was invited to deliver the keynote address at the global Round Table on Sustainable Development in Paris last week. This roundtable consisted of CEOs of global energy and mining corporations, members of parliament from several nations, and energy-focused policy makers, and the keynote focused on strategic catalysts that have facilitated the company’s commercialization and proliferation of its recycling and critical mineral operations.

Melsert’s engagements highlighted ABTC’s successful and expanding deployments of its advancements in battery recycling facilities and innovative claystone-to-lithium hydroxide refinery processes. The company’s integrated business solutions, which include recycling, mining, and battery metals manufacturing, aim to close the loop in battery material manufacturing, pushing toward a circular battery economy, while advancing America's position in the global battery value chain.

Batteries are essential to the technologies that define the 21st century, from electric vehicles and medical devices to critical defense systems and energy storage. Yet the global supply chain, dominated by a small group of players, remains concentrated and unsustainable. While China currently holds a dominant position across the battery supply chain, ABTC’s work to deploy and scale new technologies can create an opportunity to localize operations, ensure supply chain security, and reduce reliance on external markets.

ABTC has successfully scaled and deployed the initial phase of its battery recycling technology based on a strategic de-manufacturing approach that utilizes a deconstruction process combined with a targeted selective hydrometallurgical process. This system is agnostic to feedstock form factors and can process lithium-ion batteries and manufacturing scrap of a variety of sizes and shapes, and with a wide range of internal chemistries.

Recycling is key to manufacturing domestically-sourced battery minerals, however recycling alone cannot meet the immediate and consistent growing demand for battery metals. As a result, ABTC has also developed a set of claystone-to-lithium hydroxide manufacturing processes that further demonstrate its ability to extract and refine battery-grade materials domestically, advancing U.S. energy independence and reducing reliance on foreign sources.



The growing demand for clean energy technologies has driven a significant increase in lithium demand in the past year, with nickel, cobalt, graphite, and rare earth elements following suit. Yet the global battery supply chain remains geographically concentrated, often traveling tens of thousands of miles between extraction, processing, and assembly.

ABTC is working to address these challenges with its leadership in reshaping the global value chain to ensure a more secure, sustainable, viable future. By aiming to create regional and circular value chains, ABTC seeks to increase supply chain resilience, reduce environmental impact, and foster economic development from its host communities to global markets.

“Demand for critical battery minerals is accelerating at an unprecedented pace,” Melsert continued. “Our solutions support the transition to energy security while fostering ethical and sustainable practices throughout the global supply chain. This is not just an opportunity—it’s a responsibility we all share.”

About the Events

The Round Table on Sustainable Development

The Round Table on Sustainable Development is hosted by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). Chaired by Connie Hedegaard, former EU Commissioner for Climate Action, it brings ministers and high-level governmental officials together with business leaders, senior-level representatives of intergovernmental and non-governmental organizations, and academic experts to help tackle complicated sustainability questions that defy negotiated solutions at the global level.





The World Economic Forum and Events at Davos 2025

The World Economic Forum 2025 in Davos brings together 3,000 leaders from government, business, civil society, and academia from more than 130 countries, including over 350 heads of state and government and ministers to discuss and address local, regional, and global challenges.

Patch Davos 2025

Patch Devos gathers 90 of the world’s most forward-thinking leaders representing CEOs, deep-tech investors, and authorities in politics and media to shape the future of innovation, sustainability, and global security. Hosted by Njordis Group, a venture capital and advisory firm dedicated to helping tech companies scale, exists to build a trusted ecosystem where leaders in exponential technologies and deep science can engage with influential thinkers, investors, and shapers of the global economy.



The Future Minerals Forum

The Future Minerals Forum stands at the forefront of global industry connections, bringing together governments, international organizations, and stakeholders to collectively shape the future of minerals. With 14,000 participants from 178 countries, including 75 government representatives, the event serves as a catalyst for global collaboration.

About American Battery Technology Company

American Battery Technology Company (ABTC), headquartered in Reno, Nevada, has pioneered first-of-kind technologies to unlock domestically manufactured and recycled battery metals critically needed to help meet the significant demand from the electric vehicle, stationary storage, and consumer electronics industries. Committed to a circular supply chain for battery metals, ABTC works to continually innovate and master new battery metals technologies that power a global transition to electrification and the future of sustainable energy.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking statements." Although the American Battery Technology Company's (the "Company") management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks and uncertainties related to the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; interpretations or reinterpretations of geologic information, unfavorable exploration results, inability to obtain permits required for future exploration, development or production, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; fluctuating mineral and commodity prices, final investment approval and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2024. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.

Attachment