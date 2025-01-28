Ampoules and Blister Packaging Market is expected to reach a revenue of USD 30.8 Bn by 2033, at 7.6% CAGR: Dimension Market Research

New York, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview:

The Ampoules and Blister Packaging Market size is expected to reach USD 16.0 billion by 2024 and is further anticipated to reach USD 30.8 billion by 2033 according to Dimension Market Research. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.6% from 2024 to 2033.

The ampoules and blister packaging market is competitive, with companies aiming to innovate to meet consumer & industry demands. Players prioritize product safety, sustainability, and regulatory compliance, with a major focus on eco-friendly materials, tamper-evident designs, and customization. While regional manufacturers offer affordable solutions, global players invest in R&D for advanced technologies, driving continuous market growth and adaptation to evolving needs.

The US Overview

The Ampoules and Blister Packaging Market in the US is projected to reach USD 4.0 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate of 7.1% over its forecast period.

The US ampoules and blister packaging market benefits from advanced healthcare infrastructure, growth in pharmaceutical production, and demand for secure, tamper-evident packaging. Growth in consumer awareness and strict regulations drive innovation. However, high costs of sustainable materials and technologies pose challenges for smaller manufacturers, making affordability and innovation crucial for growth.

Important Insights

The Ampoules and Blister Packaging Market is expected to grow by USD 13.8 billion by 2033 from 2024 with a CAGR of 7.6%.

is expected to grow by by 2033 from 2024 with a The blister segment is set to get the majority share of the Ampoules and Blister Packaging Market in 2024.

segment is set to get the majority share of the Ampoules and Blister Packaging Market in 2024. The Pharmaceutical and Healthcare sector as end user is expected to be leading the market in 2024.

as end user is expected to be leading the market in 2024. The plastic segment in terms of material is expected to get the largest revenue share in 2024 in the Ampoules and Blister Packaging Market.

in terms of material is expected to get the largest revenue share in 2024 in the Ampoules and Blister Packaging Market. Asia Pacific is predicted to have a 33.1% share of revenue share in the Global Ampoules and Blister Packaging in 2024.

Global Ampoules and Blister Packaging Market: Trends

Sustainability Focus : A major trend toward using eco-friendly, recyclable, and biodegradable materials in packaging to meet environmental concerns.

: A major trend toward using eco-friendly, recyclable, and biodegradable materials in packaging to meet environmental concerns. Smart Packaging : Incorporation of technologies like QR codes, RFID, and tamper-evident features for better product security and consumer engagement.

: Incorporation of technologies like QR codes, RFID, and tamper-evident features for better product security and consumer engagement. Compact and Lightweight Designs : A need for smaller, more convenient packaging that reduces material use and transportation costs.

: A need for smaller, more convenient packaging that reduces material use and transportation costs. Automation in Manufacturing: Higher adoption of automation and digitalization in packaging processes to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and ensure consistency.

Ampoules and Blister Packaging Market: Competitive Landscape

The ampoules and blister packaging market is competitive, with companies focusing on innovation to meet consumer & industry demands. Players prioritize product safety, sustainability, and regulatory compliance, with a major focus on eco-friendly materials, tamper-evident designs, and customization. While regional manufacturers offer affordable solutions, global players invest in R&D for advanced technologies, driving continuous market growth and adaptation to evolving needs.

Some of the major players in the market include AMCOR, Sonoco Pentaplast Group, Klockner Pentaplast Group, WestRock Company, and more.

Some of the prominent market players:

AMCOR

Sonoco Pentaplast Group

Klockner Pentaplast Group

WestRock Company

Constantia Flexibles International GmbH

Schott AG

Penner Corp.

Nipro Corp

Perlen Packaging AG

Other Key Players

Ampoules and Blister Packaging Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 16.0 Bn Forecast Value (2033) USD 30.8 Bn CAGR (2024-2033) 7.6% The US Market Size (2024) USD 4.0 Bn Asia Pacific Revenue Share (2024) 33.1% Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2025 - 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Packaging Type, By Material, By Technology, By End User Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Segment Analysis:

Plastic is set to dominate the ampoules and blister packaging market in 2024 due to its affordability, versatility, lightweight nature, and strong barrier properties, making it ideal for pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and consumer goods. Its tamper-evident seals and customization options appeal to manufacturers and consumers. Further, glass remains vital for its inertness in preserving pharmaceuticals, while aluminum excels at shielding products from light and moisture, ensuring their continued use in sectors prioritizing product integrity and protection.

Ampoules and Blister Packaging Market Segmentation

By Packaging Type

Ampoules

Blister

By Material

Plastic

Glass

Aluminum

Others

By Technology

Thermoforming

Cold Forming

Injection Molding

Blow Molding

Sealing Technology

By End User

Pharmaceutical and Healthcare

Consumer Goods

Personal Care

Others

Global Ampoules and Blister Packaging Market: Driver

Rising Pharmaceutical Production : Growth in pharmaceutical manufacturing drives the demand for secure and efficient packaging solutions.

: Growth in pharmaceutical manufacturing drives the demand for secure and efficient packaging solutions. Regulatory Compliance : Strict regulations for packaging safety and product integrity drive innovation in tamper-evident and compliant packaging options.

: Strict regulations for packaging safety and product integrity drive innovation in tamper-evident and compliant packaging options. Consumer Safety Awareness : A rise in awareness of safety, convenience, and product protection boosts the need for advanced packaging technologies.

: A rise in awareness of safety, convenience, and product protection boosts the need for advanced packaging technologies. Sustainability Trends: Growing focus on eco-friendly and sustainable materials in packaging solutions supports market growth.

Global Ampoules and Blister Packaging Market: Restraints

High Material Costs : The cost of sustainable and advanced packaging materials can be prohibitive for lower manufacturers.

: The cost of sustainable and advanced packaging materials can be prohibitive for lower manufacturers. Technological Investment : Constant innovation and investment in new technologies can be costly, limiting market access for some companies.

: Constant innovation and investment in new technologies can be costly, limiting market access for some companies. Regulatory Challenges : Adhering to transforming and strict regulatory standards increases manufacturing complexity and costs.

: Adhering to transforming and strict regulatory standards increases manufacturing complexity and costs. Competition Pressure: Strong market competition forces companies to balance innovation with affordability, potentially limiting growth opportunities.

Global Ampoules and Blister Packaging Market: Opportunities

Eco-friendly Innovations : The increase in demand for sustainable and biodegradable packaging materials provides new opportunities for environmentally conscious solutions.

: The increase in demand for sustainable and biodegradable packaging materials provides new opportunities for environmentally conscious solutions. Technological Advancements : Fundings in smart packaging technologies, like tamper-evident and track-and-trace systems, offer growth potential.

: Fundings in smart packaging technologies, like tamper-evident and track-and-trace systems, offer growth potential. Emerging Markets : The expansion of healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors in regions like Asia Pacific and Latin America creates untapped market opportunities.

: The expansion of healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors in regions like Asia Pacific and Latin America creates untapped market opportunities. Customization Demand: The increasing demand for customizable and brand-focused packaging solutions across many industries opens doors for creative designs.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region leads the ampoules and blister packaging market with a 33.1% share in 2024, driven by factors like population growth, urbanization, and rising healthcare demand. Increasing income levels in China and India have boosted healthcare spending, while strong pharmaceutical industry growth expands packaging needs. Governments in Japan, South Korea, and India helps healthcare infrastructure and R&D, fostering a favorable environment for packaging manufacturers and increasing demand for secure, innovative solutions.

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Recent Developments in the Ampoules and Blister Packaging Market

November 2024: Adragos Pharma, a Contract Development & Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO), has highly enhanced its production capabilities with the completion of a latest ampoule filling line at its Livron-sur-Drôme site in France

Adragos Pharma, a Contract Development & Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO), has highly enhanced its production capabilities with the completion of a latest ampoule filling line at its Livron-sur-Drôme site in France October 2024: Bayer launched a first-of-its-kind in the healthcare industry, polyethylene terephthalate (PET) blister packaging on its renowned brand, Aleve.

Bayer launched a first-of-its-kind in the healthcare industry, polyethylene terephthalate (PET) blister packaging on its renowned brand, Aleve. October 2024: Nipro PharmaPackaging launched its innovative D2F™ (Direct-to-Fill) glass vials, which are important featuring Stevanato Group’s advanced EZ-fill® technology, provide a high-quality ready-to-use (RTU) solution developed to meet the rigorous standards and growth in requirements of the pharmaceutical industry.

Nipro PharmaPackaging launched its innovative D2F™ (Direct-to-Fill) glass vials, which are important featuring Stevanato Group’s advanced EZ-fill® technology, provide a high-quality ready-to-use (RTU) solution developed to meet the rigorous standards and growth in requirements of the pharmaceutical industry. September 2024: Stevanato along with Gerresheimer AG and SCHOTT Pharma AG & Co. KGaA unveiled that they have entered into a strategic industry alliance to support market adoption of Ready-to-Use (RTU) vials and cartridges.

Stevanato along with Gerresheimer AG and SCHOTT Pharma AG & Co. KGaA unveiled that they have entered into a strategic industry alliance to support market adoption of Ready-to-Use (RTU) vials and cartridges. July 2024: Aluflexpack announced the development of a new product: the 4∞ Form, which is developed mainly for the pharmaceutical industry, is constructed entirely of lacquered aluminum, providing a sustainable and recyclable alternative to traditional multi-material packaging.

