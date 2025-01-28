Jeremy Michael Joins Guggenheim Securities to Expand Energy Investment Banking Practice

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Jeremy Michael has joined the firm’s Energy, Power & Energy Transition investment banking business as a Senior Managing Director.

Mr. Michael brings more than two decades of investment banking experience to Guggenheim with a focus on upstream, midstream, and downstream energy. He joins the firm from Barclays where he served as Global Head of Natural Resources Investment Banking advising industry-leading companies and leading sector-defining transactions.

“We are pleased to welcome Jeremy to Guggenheim,” said Mark Van Lith, CEO of Guggenheim Securities. “Jeremy is a leading advisor in the energy sector and will play an important role as we continue to build our energy and power franchises. We look forward to his success at the firm.”

Mr. Michael earned his B.A. from Vanderbilt University.

About Guggenheim Securities

Guggenheim Securities is the investment banking and capital markets business of Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm. Guggenheim Securities offers services that fall into four broad categories: Advisory, Financing, Sales and Trading, and Research. Guggenheim Securities is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, London, Menlo Park, and San Francisco. For more information, please visit GuggenheimSecurities.com , follow us on LinkedIn or contact us at GSinfo@GuggenheimPartners.com or 212.518.9200.

About Guggenheim Partners

Guggenheim Partners is a diversified financial services firm that delivers value to its clients through two primary businesses: Guggenheim Investments, a premier global asset manager and investment advisor, and Guggenheim Securities, a leading investment banking and capital markets business. Guggenheim’s professionals are based in offices around the world, and our commitment is to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity while advancing the strategic interests of our clients. Learn more at GuggenheimPartners.com , and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @GuggenheimPtnrs.

