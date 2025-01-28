FLG Partners Elects Jennifer Cho as Managing Partner

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLG Partners, the leading CFO consulting practice and Board advisory services firm in the United States, serving over 500 clients from startups to the Fortune 100, has announced the election of Jennifer Cho as its new Managing Partner, effective February 1, 2025 at the conclusion of Laureen DeBuono’s five-year term. Ms. DeBuono will continue as an active partner at the firm, focused on executive coaching and advisory work with CEOs and Boards of Directors.

Cho, who joined FLG in 2020, is a highly seasoned CFO with over 30 years of financial and operational experience in public and private companies. Her leadership spans consumer products, entertainment, digital media, technology, and banking sectors. She has held key executive leadership roles at Gap Inc, DIRECTV, AT&T and Otter Media. As a Partner at FLG, Cho has advised companies including Compass, Keen Footwear, Dôen, and most recently has served as interim CFO at Goop, Inc.

“I am honored to be selected as FLG’s next Managing Partner. I truly believe that FLG Partners is the pre-eminent CFO consulting practice globally, and I am so proud to be the next Managing Partner,” shared Cho. “We are so thankful to Laureen for her outstanding contributions as Managing Partner particularly with regard to exponential growth, enhanced diversity, and building a strong referral network.” Cho further stated, “I am committed to the success of every partner and client. My goals are to strengthen the reputation of FLG globally, to build further our referral networks, and to attract and retain top CFO talent. It is such an honor to serve as FLG’s next Managing Partner.”

To learn more about FLG Partners, visit www.flgpartners.com .

About FLG Partners

Founded in 2004, FLG Partners is the leader in CFO solutions and CEO and Board advisory services in Silicon Valley, and the Western U.S. FLG delivers financial and operational leadership to companies ranging from startups to multi-billion-dollar public and private companies across multiple industry sectors from technology, SaaS, life sciences, to consumer products and manufacturing. FLG Partners' engagements span interim or permanent CFO and C-suite leadership roles, CFO consulting, board directorships, and board advisory and performance consulting. With a cumulative total of over 950 years of CFO experience, FLG partners bring outstanding expertise, independence and objective leadership and industry best practices to clients in business planning and execution; fundraising and financing; SEC reporting, tax and regulatory compliance; mergers, acquisitions and divestitures; and company turnarounds and restructurings. Throughout their careers, FLG’s partners have completed approximately 350 M&A transactions, 200+ IPOs and secondary offerings, 100+ divestiture transactions, and have raised $19 billion in equity and $12 billion in debt for their clients. For more information, visit flgpartners.com.

Contact information:

Melanie LoBue

melanie@voyagercomms.com