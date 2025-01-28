Superfood Market Trends and Forecast (2025-2033) by Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Country with Company Analysis: ADM, Del Monte Pacific, Sunfood, Nature Superfoods, OMG! Organic Meets Good & More

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Superfood Market Global Forecast Report by Type, Application, Distribution Channel, Countries and Company Analysis 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global superfood market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.41% from 2025 to 2033, from US$ 184.18 billion in 2024 to US$ 271.60 billion by 2033. This is because customers are becoming more health-conscious, preferring nutrient-dense meals, and having more discretionary income. Superfoods are becoming a staple in the diets of consumers who are concerned about their health. Additionally, the market for superfoods is being driven by the growing consumer desire for natural and herbal meals to live a good and healthy life.





Changes in Lifestyle and Health Trends



Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) account for 71% of fatalities worldwide, according to a World Health Organization (WHO) research, underscoring the critical need for improved nutrition-based health management. As a result, consumers are looking for foods that can support mental clarity, strengthen immunity, aid in digestive health, and enhance general well-being.



Superfoods, which are rich in fiber, antioxidants, and vital minerals, such quinoa, kale, and chia seeds, are becoming a staple of the modern diet. A number of government health initiatives that promote eating healthier foods have backed this idea. For example, programs like MyPlate in the United States and the Eat Well Guide in the United Kingdom urge people to increase their intake of nutrient-dense, plant-based meals.



Furthermore, non-communicable diseases (NCDs), such obesity, diabetes, and heart disease, cause more than 70% of deaths worldwide, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). For this reason, both consumers and governments place a high priority on health. As a result, there is a growing need for foods that provide extra health advantages in addition to meeting basic calorie requirements. Customers seeking to avoid disease, increase immunity, and enhance general well-being are especially drawn to superfoods like spirulina, chia seeds, goji berries, and moringa.



Government Programs Encouraging Better Diets



The market for superfoods has even more development potential because governments around the world are actively promoting better diets. For instance, the MyPlate project, which highlights the value of eating a range of nutrient-dense foods, such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, is consistently promoted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and other health groups. Foods high in antioxidants and other nutrients, many of which are present in superfoods, are promoted by such campaigns.



Furthermore, ensuring healthy lifestyles and promoting well-being for people of all ages is the third Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) of the United Nations (UN). Initiatives to improve nutrition, with a focus on lowering malnutrition and promoting nutrient-dense foods like superfoods, have been sparked by this goal. Numerous nations are attempting to incorporate superfoods into public nutrition initiatives, which may increase their uptake among various populations.



Growth in the Consumption of Plant-Based Foods



Consumer interest in plant-based foods' ability to lower the risk of chronic illnesses including obesity, diabetes, and heart disease is what is driving this growth. The demand for plant-based superfoods with nutritional advantages including fiber, omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants is predicted to rise sharply as more consumers turn to plant-based diets.



The market has grown, especially as vegan and vegetarian lifestyles have become more and more popular. According to data from the Plant Based Foods Association (PBFA), sales of plant-based foods in the United States alone reached USD 7 billion in 2023, a 27% growth over the previous three years. This trend points to a dramatic change in consumer behavior and offers businesses making plant-based superfoods a huge chance to grow their market share.



Superfood Market Overview by Region



Because of health-conscious customers, the worldwide superfood industry is growing across all regions, with North America leading the way. The demand for organic and plant-based products is rising in Europe. While Latin America and the Middle East exhibit encouraging possibilities, Asia-Pacific is growing quickly due to increased health consciousness.



United States Superfood Market



The market for superfoods in the US is expanding significantly due to rising consumer knowledge of the advantages nutrient-dense foods provide for their health. As more individuals embrace healthy eating practices, there is an increasing demand for superfoods including chia seeds, kale, quinoa, acai berries, and spirulina. More and more customers are looking for goods that promote energy, immunity, and general wellbeing. The increased popularity of vegan, keto, and paleo diets, as well as a desire for natural, organic, and plant-based foods, are driving this trend. The industry is also growing as a result of the emergence of internet shopping channels and marketing tactics that emphasize health. The U.S. superfood business is anticipated to continue growing rapidly as wellbeing becomes more and more of a focus.



For instance, A new range of postbiotics fermented from traditional superfoods like kimchi, ginger, and turmeric was introduced by Gaia Herbs in March 2024. With these products, which are intended to supply prebiotics and beneficial bacteria for better immune system and digestive function, the company intends to target the gut health market.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $184.18 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $271.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Superfood Market



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Type

6.2 By Distribution Channel

6.3 By Countries



7. Type

7.1 Fruits

7.2 Vegetables

7.3 Grains & Seeds

7.4 Herbs & Routs

7.5 Other



8. Application

8.1 Bakery Products

8.2 Cosmetics

8.3 Snacks

8.4 Beverages



9. Distribution Channel

9.1 Specialty Stores

9.2 Hypermarket & Supermarkets

9.3 Convenience Stores

9.4 Pharmacies and Drugstores

9.5 Online Sales Channel



10. Countries

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.2 Canada

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 France

10.2.2 Germany

10.2.3 Italy

10.2.4 Spain

10.2.5 United Kingdom

10.2.6 Belgium

10.2.7 Netherlands

10.2.8 Turkey

10.3 Asia-Pacific

10.3.1 China

10.3.2 Japan

10.3.3 India

10.3.4 South Korea

10.3.5 Thailand

10.3.6 Malaysia

10.3.7 Indonesia

10.3.8 Australia

10.3.9 New Zealand

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.3 Argentina

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.5.1 Saudi Arabia

10.5.2 UAE

10.5.3 South Africa



11. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



12. SWOT Analysis



13. Key Players Analysis

13.1 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

13.1.1 Overview

13.1.2 Key Persons

13.1.3 Recent Development & Strategies

13.1.4 Revenue Analysis

13.2 Del Monte Pacific Limited

13.3 Sunfood

13.4 Nature Superfoods LLP

13.5 OMG! Organic Meets Good

13.6 Suncore Foods Inc.

13.7 Supernutrients

13.8 Alovitox LLC



