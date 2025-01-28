Movies & Entertainment Industry Guide 2019-2028, Featuring Analysis of Key Players - The Walt Disney Studios, Sony Group Corp, Paramount Global, Warner Bros. Discovery, Wanda Film Holding Co & More

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Movies & Entertainment Global Industry Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Global Movies & Entertainment industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Key Highlights
- The global movies & entertainment market recorded revenues of $46.53 billion in 2023, representing a negative compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% between 2018 and 2023.
- The music & video segment accounted for the market's largest proportion in 2023, with total revenues of $25.10 billion, equivalent to 54% of the market's overall value.
- According to the analyst, in 2023, North America, holding a share of 52.4%, dominated the global movies & entertainment market. The dominance of the country is attributed to its well-established film industry, led by Hollywood, which is a global hub for movie production, distribution, and talent.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
1.1. Market value
1.2. Market value forecast
1.3. Category segmentation
1.4. Geography segmentation
1.5. Competitive landscape
2 Introduction
2.1. What is this report about?
2.2. Who is the target reader?
2.3. How to use this report
2.4. Definitions
3 Global Movies & Entertainment
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis
4 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.1. Country data
5 Movies & Entertainment in Asia-Pacific
5.1. Market Overview
5.2. Market Data
5.3. Market Segmentation
5.4. Market outlook
5.5. Five forces analysis
6 Movies & Entertainment in Europe
6.1. Market Overview
6.2. Market Data
6.3. Market Segmentation
6.4. Market outlook
6.5. Five forces analysis
7 Macroeconomic Indicators
7.1. Country data
8 Movies & Entertainment in France
8.1. Market Overview
8.2. Market Data
8.3. Market Segmentation
8.4. Market outlook
8.5. Five forces analysis
9 Macroeconomic Indicators
9.1. Country data
10 Movies & Entertainment in Germany
10.1. Market Overview
10.2. Market Data
10.3. Market Segmentation
10.4. Market outlook
10.5. Five forces analysis
11 Macroeconomic Indicators
11.1. Country data
12 Movies & Entertainment in Italy
12.1. Market Overview
12.2. Market Data
12.3. Market Segmentation
12.4. Market outlook
12.5. Five forces analysis
13 Macroeconomic Indicators
13.1. Country data
14 Movies & Entertainment in Japan
14.1. Market Overview
14.2. Market Data
14.3. Market Segmentation
14.4. Market outlook
14.5. Five forces analysis
15 Macroeconomic Indicators
15.1. Country data
16 Movies & Entertainment in Australia
16.1. Market Overview
16.2. Market Data
16.3. Market Segmentation
16.4. Market outlook
16.5. Five forces analysis
17 Macroeconomic Indicators
17.1. Country data
18 Movies & Entertainment in Canada
18.1. Market Overview
18.2. Market Data
18.3. Market Segmentation
18.4. Market outlook
18.5. Five forces analysis
19 Macroeconomic Indicators
19.1. Country data
20 Movies & Entertainment in China
20.1. Market Overview
20.2. Market Data
20.3. Market Segmentation
20.4. Market outlook
20.5. Five forces analysis
21 Macroeconomic Indicators
21.1. Country data
22 Movies & Entertainment in The Netherlands
22.1. Market Overview
22.2. Market Data
22.3. Market Segmentation
22.4. Market outlook
22.5. Five forces analysis
23 Macroeconomic Indicators
23.1. Country data
24 Movies & Entertainment in Spain
24.1. Market Overview
24.2. Market Data
24.3. Market Segmentation
24.4. Market outlook
24.5. Five forces analysis
25 Macroeconomic Indicators
25.1. Country data
26 Movies & Entertainment in The United Kingdom
26.1. Market Overview
26.2. Market Data
26.3. Market Segmentation
26.4. Market outlook
26.5. Five forces analysis
27 Macroeconomic Indicators
27.1. Country data
28 Movies & Entertainment in The United States
28.1. Market Overview
28.2. Market Data
28.3. Market Segmentation
28.4. Market outlook
28.5. Five forces analysis
29 Macroeconomic Indicators
29.1. Country data
30 Company Profiles
30.1. The Walt Disney Studios
30.2. Sony Group Corp
30.3. Paramount Global
30.4. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc
30.5. Wanda Film Holding Co Ltd
30.6. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
30.7. CJ E&M Corporation
30.8. Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc
30.9. Universal Music Group Inc
30.10. Studiocanal SAS
30.11. Heyday Films Ltd
30.12. Gaumont S.A.
30.13. Warner Music Group Corp.
30.14. Bavaria Film GMBH
30.15. Village Roadshow Ltd
30.16. Seven West Media Ltd
30.17. Matchbox Pictures Pty, Ltd.
30.18. Bunya Productions Pty Ltd
30.19. Grupo Globo
30.20. Zazen Producoes
30.21. Conspiracy Films
30.22. O2 Filmes
30.23. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp
30.24. Peace Arch Entertainment Group Inc.
30.25. Entertainment One Ltd.
30.26. China Film Co Ltd
30.27. The Walt Disney Co
30.28. Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd
30.29. T-Series Pvt Ltd
30.30. Yash Raj Films Pvt Ltd
30.31. Reliance Entertainment Pvt Ltd
30.32. PT Surya Citra Media Tbk
30.33. PT Media Nusantara Citra Tbk
30.34. PT MD Entertainment Tbk
30.35. PT Tripar Multivision Plus Tbk
30.36. Cattleya SRL
30.37. Toho Co Ltd
30.38. Shochiku Co Ltd
30.39. Toei Co Ltd
30.40. TelevisaUnivision Inc
30.41. Argos Media Group
30.42. Lemon Studios
30.43. KeyFilm BV
30.44. Endemol Shine Group
30.45. Mosfilm Film Group
30.46. Comcast Corporation
30.47. Nordisk Film AS
30.48. AB Svensk Filmindustri
30.49. Yellow Bird Sweden AB
30.50. WG Film AB
30.51. MM2 Asia Ltd.
30.52. Infinite Studios
30.53. Moonlighting Films
30.54. Quizzical Pictures
30.55. Triggerfish Animation Studios
30.56. ContentreeJoongAng Corp
30.57. Next Entertainment World Co. Ltd.
30.58. FNC Entertainment Co., Ltd.
30.59. LOTTE Cultureworks Co Ltd
30.60. Telecinco Cinema, S.A.U.
30.61. Atresmedia Corporacion de Medios de Comunicacion SA
30.62. Tims&B Productions
30.63. Pinewood Studios Limited
31 Appendix
