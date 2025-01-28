Movies & Entertainment Industry Guide 2019-2028, Featuring Analysis of Key Players - The Walt Disney Studios, Sony Group Corp, Paramount Global, Warner Bros. Discovery, Wanda Film Holding Co & More

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Movies & Entertainment Global Industry Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Global Movies & Entertainment industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Key Highlights

The global movies & entertainment market recorded revenues of $46.53 billion in 2023, representing a negative compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% between 2018 and 2023.

The music & video segment accounted for the market's largest proportion in 2023, with total revenues of $25.10 billion, equivalent to 54% of the market's overall value.

According to the analyst, in 2023, North America, holding a share of 52.4%, dominated the global movies & entertainment market. The dominance of the country is attributed to its well-established film industry, led by Hollywood, which is a global hub for movie production, distribution, and talent.

