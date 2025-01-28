CD137 Antibodies Market Research 2024-2027: Increasing Investment in the Cancer Therapeutics Domain, Involvement of Prominent Companies Driving the CD137 Market

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CD137 Antibodies Clinical Trials & Market Opportunity Insight" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market potential for effective CD137 antibodies is significant, considering the wide range of applications of CD137-targeted treatments in cancer. New and efficient treatment modalities are highly sought after, as the global market for cancer immunotherapy is expected to grow to many billions of dollars in the next several years. A sizeable portion of this market may be taken up by CD137-targeted treatments, especially if they show greater efficacy and can treat conditions where immunotherapies have not been very successful.



CD137 Antibodies Clinical Trials & Market Opportunity Insight 2027 Report Highlights:

Currently No Drug Commercially Available In Market

More Than 80 Drugs In Clinical Trials

Highest Clinical Trials Phase: Phase II (7 Drugs)

CD137 Drugs Market Opportunity In Initial 24 Months Of Launch: > US$ 400 Million

Global & Regional Trends (Clinical & Commercial)

CD137 Inhibitors Clinical Trials Insight By Company, Country, Indication & Phase

CD137 Therapeutic Approaches By Antibodies Classification

Role Of CD137 & Clinical Progress By Indication

CD137, also known as 4-1BB, has emerged as a promising target for cancer immunotherapy in recent years. The potential of CD137-targeted therapies lies in their ability to stimulate and expand cytotoxic T cells leading to improved tumor cell killing and long-lasting immune memory. As a result, the field has gained attention from researchers and pharmaceutical companies alike, with several research publications hinting at a promising future for this cancer therapeutic approach. Moreover, data emerging from early clinical trials have already begun demonstrating therapeutic benefits, providing real-time validation of CD137-targeted drug development.

With no licensed medications currently on the market, CD137-targeted therapies are still in their infancy. Nonetheless, there is an abundance of candidates in the pipeline in different phases of clinical development, with phase 2 being the highest. Several major pharmaceutical companies and biotech firms, including BioNTech, Genmab, Adagene, and Shanghai Henlius Biotech, are actively pursuing drug development programs after recognizing the potential of this target. This presents a significant opportunity for both established players and newcomers in the field of immuno-oncology.

The ability of CD137-targeted treatments to get past some of the drawbacks of existing immunotherapies, like immune checkpoint inhibitors, is one of their main advantages. Although checkpoint inhibitors have fundamentally altered the way that cancer is treated, only a small percentage of patients and cancer types respond well to them. The range of individuals who can benefit from immunotherapy may be increased by CD137 agonists, which may enhance or supplement the effectiveness of these currently available treatments.

The most advanced CD137-targeted therapies in clinical development are agonistic antibodies. The intended effect of these compounds is to stimulate T cell survival, proliferation, and effector activities via activating CD137 signaling. Regarding anti-tumor effectiveness and safety characteristics, early clinical trials have produced encouraging results. YH004, ADG106, ADG206, and ATOR-1017 are a few CD137 agonistic antibodies that are now undergoing clinical trials. There have been challenges, nevertheless, such as dose-limiting hepatotoxicity seen in certain candidates. Due to this, other strategies are being investigated that might provide better safety and efficacy profiles, such as bispecific antibodies and tailored ligands.

Combining CD137-targeted therapies with other immunomodulatory drugs is one highly intriguing area of investigation. CD137 agonists have been shown to have synergistic benefits when paired with checkpoint inhibitors, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, or even radiation therapy, according to preclinical research and early phase clinical evidence. These combination approaches may result in more potent and more persistent anti-tumor responses, which would fulfill the unmet demand for efficient treatments for malignancies that are challenging to treat.

Furthermore, the versatility of CD137 as a target extends beyond oncology. Recent studies point to possible uses in transplantation, autoimmune diseases, inflammatory disorders, and infectious diseases. This wide-ranging therapeutic potential could open up additional market opportunities for drug developers, willing to explore these indications.

Despite the promising outlook, several challenges need to be addressed in the development of CD137-targeted therapies. These include optimizing dosing regimens to balance efficacy and safety, identifying predictive biomarkers for patient section, and developing strategies to overcome potential resistance mechanisms. Overcoming these hurdles will be crucial for the successful translation of CD137-targeted therapies from bench to bedside.

In conclusion, CD137-targeted therapies represent a significant opportunity to transform treatment of cancer and various other diseases involving the immune system. The increasing comprehension of CD137 biology, in conjunction with developments in antibody engineering and combination strategies, offers a robust basis for novelty in this domain. CD137-targeted therapies have the potential to fill a significant gap in the medical community and gain a significant portion of the cancer immunotherapies market, which presents a strong case for development and innovation.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Brief Introduction To CD137

1.1 Clinical Overview

1.2 Biological History Of CD137

1.3 CD137 Hosting An Era Of Agonists Over Antagonists

1.4 Bi-Directional Signaling In CD137

2. Global CD137 Antibody Market Outlook

2.1 Current Research & Market Scenario

2.2 Future Commercialization Opportunities

3. CD137 Antibody Clinical Developments by Regions

3.1 China

3.2 US

3.3 South Korea

3.4 Europe

3.5 Australia

4. Role Of CD137 & Clinical Progress By Indication

4.1 Cancer

4.1.1 Leukemia

4.1.2 Lymphoma

4.1.3 Lung Cancer

4.1.4 Melanoma

4.1.5 Breast Cancer

4.1.6 Colorectal Cancer

4.2 Autoimmune & Inflammatory Diseases

4.3 Microbial Infections

4.3.1 Viral Infections

4.3.2 Bacterial infections

5. Global CD137 Antibodies Clinical Trials Overview

5.1 By Company

5.2 By Country

5.3 By Indication

5.4 By Phase

5.5 By Patient Segment

6. CD137 Inhibitors Clinical Trials Insight By Company, Country, Indication & Phase

6.1 Research

6.2 Preclinical

6.3 Phase I

6.4 Phase I/II

6.5 Phase II

7. CD137 Targeting Proprietary Technology Platforms By Companies

8. CD137 Therapeutic Approaches By Antibodies Classification

8.1 Monoclonal Antibody Based Strategies

8.2 Bispecific Antibody Centered Approaches

8.3 Trispecific Antibody Established Strategies

8.4 Tetraspecific Antibody Strategies

9. Combination Therapies With CD137 Antibodies

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 ABL Bio

10.2 Adagene

10.3 Alligator Bioscience

10.4 BeiGene

10.5 Bicycle Therapeutics

10.6 BioNTech

10.7 Biotheus

10.8 Crescendo Biologics

10.9 Eutilex

10.10 F-star Therapeutics

10.11 Genmab

10.12 I-MAB Biopharma

10.13 Lyvgen Biopharma

10.14 OriCell Therapeutics

10.15 Pieris Pharmaceuticals

10.16 Shanghai Henlius Biotech

10.17 Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical

10.18 SystImmune

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dwm0x3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.