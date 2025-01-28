UAV Corp. Revolutionizes Surveillance with AI-Powered Skyborne enhanced WAMI Technology

WEWAHITCHKA and PORT ST JOE, Fla., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UAV Corp. (OTC: UMAV) is redefining the future of surveillance by offering a groundbreaking new AI-powered Wide Area Motion Imagery (WAMI) technology. Leading-edge artificial intelligence, unparalleled imaging capabilities, combined with the advanced station keeping of Skyborne platforms, create the first of its kind, real-time, 24/7 monitoring that surpasses the limitations of traditional satellite and aerial surveillance systems.

Unmatched Capabilities

Skyborne enhanced WAMI delivers a revolutionary leap in earth observation technology, providing 10x better resolution, 2x wider coverage area, and 5x more operational user capability than its closest commercial competitors. With the ability to record live video across a 24 km² area at an extraordinary 10 cm resolution, this technology allows real-time, persistent monitoring with interactive, AI-driven insights.

Unlike traditional satellite imagery, which is constrained by limited revisit rates, fixed orbits, and delayed updates, Skyborne enhanced WAMI offers:

24/7 persistent coverage

AI-powered automated tracking

Real-time user interactivity

Cost-effective, rapid deployment

Skyborne enhanced WAMI combines cutting-edge innovations with a commitment to affordability and reliability, utilizing miniaturized technologies originally developed for consumer electronics and autonomous vehicles.

A Paradigm Shift in Surveillance

Imagine Google Earth, but in 24/7 live video. Skyborne enhanced WAMI allows for the real-time recording of the entirety of large urban areas—such as the size of Washington, D.C.—while supporting up to 50 simultaneous live video streams. Users can fast-forward, rewind, and analyze video in real-time, enabling enhanced decision-making in critical scenarios.

"Skyborne enhanced WAMI represents the pinnacle of surveillance innovation," said Michael Lawson, CEO of UAV Corp. "By combining this revolutionary technology and integrating advanced AI with true persistent surveillance, we’ve created a surveillance technology that’s not just ahead of its time—it’s defining the future of wide-area monitoring for both commercial and defense sectors."

Addressing Border Protection with Advanced Technology

The current administration has placed a renewed focus on strengthening border security, emphasizing the need for advanced tools to enhance surveillance and response capabilities. UAV Corp. is actively presenting Skyborne enhanced WAMI, and other state-of-the-art sensing technologies in conjunction with its latest drone technology, to the administration as a critical asset for addressing this national priority.

Skyborne enhanced WAMI’s ability to provide persistent 24/7 monitoring, coupled with AI-powered automated tracking, makes it ideal for border protection applications. This technology could give the US a critical edge in real-time identification and tracking of unauthorized movements, threat discovery, social network analysis, and tunnel detection. UAV Corp.’s other sensor packages, and advanced drone technology further complement these capabilities, enabling on-the-ground operations with combined multi-intelligence support.

Why Skyborne Enhanced WAMI Matters Now

Skyborne platforms and the WAMI sensor is 100% U.S.-owned and ITAR-releasable, offering strategic advantages to domestic customers and allies who cannot procure similar technologies from foreign sources. The sensor system has been developed with over $250 million in DoD and commercial investments, ensuring its reliability and readiness for immediate deployment.

This innovation not only addresses pressing challenges in border security but also offers solutions for disaster response, public safety, and defense, marking a new era of real-time, wide-area surveillance powered by AI.

About UAV Corp.

UAV Corp. is a leader in advanced unmanned aerial systems and wide-area surveillance technologies, dedicated to delivering innovative, AI-driven solutions for the most challenging global monitoring and security needs. For more information about UAV Corp. and its cutting-edge Skyborne enhanced WAMI technology, visit www.uavcorp.net .

Contact:

115 County Road 381

Wewahitchka, Florida 32465

mlawson@skybornetechnology.com

(877) 425-1066



Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding anticipated contracts, government partnerships, uplisting efforts, and financial projections. Actual results may vary due to risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.