Vranken-Pommery Monopole - FINANCIAL PRESS RELEASE - Consolidated turnover for 2024 : € 302,9 million

Consolidated turnover for 2024 : € 302,9 million

PROVENCES & CAMARGUES* OTHERS (PORTS, SPARKLING WINES, MISCELLANEOUS)* € 302,9 million € 263,2 million € 21,9 million € 17,7 million -10,5% -9,4% -20,1% -12,6% compared to 2023 turnover

*under audit

Reims, January 28, 2025

Vranken-Pommery Monopole reported consolidated sales for 2024 of €302.9 million, down 10.5% on 2023.

The year 2024 takes place in a particular context:

Trade: a significant drop in volumes sold on the Champagne market (-9.2% in shipments for the profession)

a significant drop in volumes sold on the Champagne market (-9.2% in shipments for the profession) Production: lower harvest yields in all vineyards due to poor weather conditions (average drop of between 30% and 40% compared with the 2023 harvest in regions where the Group is present).

Champagnes

Champagne sales came to €263.2 million , down 9.5%.

came to , down Sales represented 33% in France and 67% for export . Most markets are down, while Benelux and Australia are up. North America remains stable compared to 2023.

in and for . Most markets are down, while Benelux and Australia are up. North America remains stable compared to 2023. As announced in July 2024, Vranken-Pommery Monopole has embarked on a more selective approach to distribution: The arbitrages carried out have enabled the Group to reduce its exposure to cuvées with lower profitability. Restated for these arbitrages, Champagnes sales would have fallen by only 5.7% compared with 2023. This enabled the Group to focus on further developing the premium segment and international business. The worldwide launch of Pommery & Greno's cuvée Apanage Brut 1874 supported the Group's premiumization, alongside Pommery & Greno's cuvées Louise and Vranken's Diamant. This strategy has helped improve the average Champagne price and offset some of the decline in volumes.



Côtes de Provence and Sable de Camargue

Sales in the Wines division fell by 20.1% to €21.9 million. Poor weather conditions during the summer season had a negative impact on consumer purchases, as well as on volumes for the 2024 harvest in Camargue.

Ports and Douro Wines

Sales of Port and Douro wines were down 18.4%. Despite strong international growth, sales in France and the EU were down significantly.

Sparkling Wines

Sales were stable in this segment, both for Louis Pommery in England and California, and for Sparkling Wines produced in Camargue.

Next communication

Publication of 2024 annual results : March 31, 2025 after the close of trading

About Vranken-Pommery Monopole

Vranken-Pommery Monopole manages 2,600 hectares of land, owned outright or under lease and spread over four vineyards in Champagne, Provence, Camargue and Douro. The group’s wine-making activities range from production to marketing, with a strong commitment to the promotion of terroirs, sustainable wine-growing and environmental conservation.

Its brand portfolio includes:

the Vranken, Pommery & Greno, Heidsieck & Co Monopole, Charles Lafitte and Bissinger & Co champagnes

the Rozès and Sao Pédro port wines and the Terras do Grifo Douro wines

the Domaine Royal de Jarras and Pink Flamingo Camargue wines and the Château La Gordonne Provence wines

the Sparkling wines, the Louis Pommery California, Louis Pommery England, Brut de France and Pink Flamingo sparkling wines.

Vranken-Pommery Monopole is a company listed on NYSE Euronext Paris and Brussels.

(code "VRAP" (Paris), code "VRAB" (Brussels); ISIN code: FR0000062796).

