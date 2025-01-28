Vranken-Pommery Monopole - FINANCIAL PRESS RELEASE - Consolidated turnover for 2024 : € 302,9 million

FINANCIAL PRESS RELEASE
Consolidated turnover for 2024 : € 302,9 million
| CONSOLIDATED TRURNOVER*
| CHAMPAGNES*
|PROVENCES & CAMARGUES*
|OTHERS (PORTS, SPARKLING WINES, MISCELLANEOUS)*
|€ 302,9 million
|€ 263,2 million
|€ 21,9 million
|€ 17,7 million
|-10,5%
|-9,4%
|-20,1%
|-12,6%
|compared to 2023 turnover
*under audit
Reims, January 28, 2025
Vranken-Pommery Monopole reported consolidated sales for 2024 of €302.9 million, down 10.5% on 2023.
The year 2024 takes place in a particular context:
- Trade: a significant drop in volumes sold on the Champagne market (-9.2% in shipments for the profession)
- Production: lower harvest yields in all vineyards due to poor weather conditions (average drop of between 30% and 40% compared with the 2023 harvest in regions where the Group is present).
Champagnes
- Champagne sales came to €263.2 million, down 9.5%.
- Sales represented 33% in France and 67% for export. Most markets are down, while Benelux and Australia are up. North America remains stable compared to 2023.
- As announced in July 2024, Vranken-Pommery Monopole has embarked on a more selective approach to distribution:
- The arbitrages carried out have enabled the Group to reduce its exposure to cuvées with lower profitability. Restated for these arbitrages, Champagnes sales would have fallen by only 5.7% compared with 2023.
- This enabled the Group to focus on further developing the premium segment and international business. The worldwide launch of Pommery & Greno's cuvée Apanage Brut 1874 supported the Group's premiumization, alongside Pommery & Greno's cuvées Louise and Vranken's Diamant. This strategy has helped improve the average Champagne price and offset some of the decline in volumes.
Côtes de Provence and Sable de Camargue
- Sales in the Wines division fell by 20.1% to €21.9 million. Poor weather conditions during the summer season had a negative impact on consumer purchases, as well as on volumes for the 2024 harvest in Camargue.
Ports and Douro Wines
- Sales of Port and Douro wines were down 18.4%. Despite strong international growth, sales in France and the EU were down significantly.
Sparkling Wines
- Sales were stable in this segment, both for Louis Pommery in England and California, and for Sparkling Wines produced in Camargue.
Next communication
Publication of 2024 annual results : March 31, 2025 after the close of trading
About Vranken-Pommery Monopole
Vranken-Pommery Monopole manages 2,600 hectares of land, owned outright or under lease and spread over four vineyards in Champagne, Provence, Camargue and Douro. The group’s wine-making activities range from production to marketing, with a strong commitment to the promotion of terroirs, sustainable wine-growing and environmental conservation.
Its brand portfolio includes:
- the Vranken, Pommery & Greno, Heidsieck & Co Monopole, Charles Lafitte and Bissinger & Co champagnes
- the Rozès and Sao Pédro port wines and the Terras do Grifo Douro wines
- the Domaine Royal de Jarras and Pink Flamingo Camargue wines and the Château La Gordonne Provence wines
- the Sparkling wines, the Louis Pommery California, Louis Pommery England, Brut de France and Pink Flamingo sparkling wines.
Vranken-Pommery Monopole is a company listed on NYSE Euronext Paris and Brussels.
(code "VRAP" (Paris), code "VRAB" (Brussels); ISIN code: FR0000062796).
