Cancer Immunotherapy Market, Valued at $125.68 Billion in 2025, Sees $194.64 Billion Opportunity by 2029 - Dominated by Amgen, AstraZeneca, Roche, Bayer, and Eli Lilly

The cancer immunotherapy market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $110.91 billion in 2024 to $125.68 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising prevalence of cancer, increased adoption of immunotherapy over traditional therapy, growing R&D activities for the development of targeted diseases, increased effectivity and accuracy of newer therapies, growing recognition of the limitations of traditional cancer treatments.



The cancer immunotherapy market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $194.64 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing approval of novel immunotherapies for cancer treatment, growing demand for personalized medicine, rising cases of people being detected with cancer, increasing investment in clinical trials to introduce cutting-edge treatments, growing awareness about cancer immunotherapy. Major trends in the forecast period include emergence of adoptive cell therapies, including car-t cells, exploration of oncolytic viruses in cancer immunotherapy, development of personalized cancer vaccines, utilization of artificial intelligence in immunotherapy research, increasing emphasis on real-world evidence and patient outcomes in treatment decisions.



The rise in cancer incidence is expected to propel the cancer immunotherapy market. The increasing emergence of biosimilars is expected to propel the growth of the cancer immunotherapy market in the coming years. Advanced technologies used in cancer immunotherapy are a key trend gaining popularity in the cancer immunotherapy market.



Major companies operating in the cancer immunotherapy market are focusing on developing innovative products, such as Imjudo in combination with Imfinzi, to better meet the needs of their existing consumers.



In July 2024, Boehringer Ingelheim, a pharmaceutical company based in Germany, acquired Nerio Therapeutics for $1.3 billion. This acquisition will greatly strengthen Boehringer Ingelheim's immuno-oncology portfolio by incorporating Nerio's innovative preclinical program centered on immune checkpoint inhibitors. Nerio Therapeutics, a biotech company located in the US, specializes in drug discovery and development, particularly focusing on phosphatases, which are a challenging but highly promising class of therapeutic protein targets.



North America was the largest region in the cancer immunotherapy market in 2024 and is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the cancer immunotherapy market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the cancer immunotherapy market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Italy, Canada, Spain.

1) By Product: Monoclonal Antibodies, Checkpoint Inhibitors, Immunomodulators, Vaccines, Cell Therapy

2) By Application: Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Melanoma, Prostate Cancer, Multiple Myeloma

3) By End User: Hospitals, Cancer Research Centers, Clinics



1) By Monoclonal Antibodies: Chimeric Monoclonal Antibodies; Humanized Monoclonal Antibodies; Fully Human Monoclonal Antibodies

2) By Checkpoint Inhibitors: PD-1 Inhibitors; PD-L1 Inhibitors; CTLA-4 Inhibitors

3) By Immunomodulators: Cytokines; Oncolytic Viruses; Toll-Like Receptor (TLR) Agonists

4) By Vaccines: Preventive Cancer Vaccines; Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines

5) By Cell Therapy: CAR T-Cell Therapy; TCR Therapy; Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapy



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $125.68 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $194.64 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.6% Regions Covered Global

