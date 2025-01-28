Trends Shaping the $17.1 Billion Automotive Security Systems Market, 2030 - How Smart Vehicles are Revolutionizing Automotive Security with AI-Powered Protection

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Security Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Automotive Security Systems was valued at US$12.7 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$17.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the automotive security systems market is driven by several factors, each reflecting broader trends in technology, consumer behavior, and regulatory initiatives. The surge in demand for connected and smart vehicles is a major catalyst, as consumers increasingly expect high-tech features that ensure both convenience and security. Modern buyers are drawn to vehicles that integrate seamlessly with mobile and IoT devices, allowing them to monitor and control vehicle functions remotely. To meet these expectations, manufacturers are investing heavily in automotive security systems that not only provide protection but also offer enhanced user experiences through connectivity.

Additionally, the rise in theft rates, especially targeting high-end and luxury vehicles, has spurred demand for advanced anti-theft features, including biometric identification systems, real-time location tracking, and encrypted keyless entry. Advances in machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) have also contributed to the development of real-time threat detection and predictive maintenance capabilities, which allow vehicles to anticipate and respond to potential risks without human intervention.

Regulatory bodies worldwide are enforcing new safety and security standards, requiring automakers to integrate robust security measures as part of the vehicle's core design. This regulatory pressure, coupled with consumer demand for reliable, high-tech vehicles, has fueled innovation in automotive security, making it a critical aspect of modern vehicle design and paving the way for future growth in the industry.



Scope of the Study



The report analyzes the Automotive Security Systems market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



End-Use (Passenger Cars End-Use, Commercial Vehicles End-Use).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Passenger Cars End-Use segment, which is expected to reach US$12.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.3%. The Commercial Vehicles End-Use segment is also set to grow at 4.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $3.4 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.3% CAGR to reach $3.6 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Colourbox, Denso Corporation, Directed Electronics, Inc., Fritz's Auto Sound & Security, Huf HAlsbeck & FArst GmbH & Co. KG and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Automotive Security Systems Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 56 companies featured in this Automotive Security Systems market report include:

Colourbox

Denso Corporation

Directed Electronics, Inc.

Fritz's Auto Sound & Security

Huf HAlsbeck & FArst GmbH & Co. KG

KIRAMEK, INC.

Laketown Speed and Sound

Lotts Inc.

StarLine Systems UK Ltd.

Stoneridge, Inc.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $12.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $17.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Automotive Security Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Vehicle Theft Concerns Drive Growth in Automotive Security Systems Market

Increasing Demand for Advanced Safety Features Fuels Adoption of High-Tech Security Systems

Here's How Integration of IoT Enhances Vehicle Monitoring and Real-Time Alerts

Growing Focus on Connected Cars Supports Development of Integrated Security Solutions

Rising Popularity of Smart Keyless Entry Expands Market for Anti-Theft Technologies

Increasing Demand for Biometric Authentication Improves Vehicle Access Control

Here's How GPS and Tracking Solutions Enhance Vehicle Recovery Rates

Advancements in Camera and Sensor Technology Support Enhanced Surveillance Capabilities

Growing Use of Remote Immobilization Features Provides Additional Theft Protection

Focus on User Convenience Drives Demand for Smartphone-Integrated Security Solutions

Rising Demand for Fleet Management Security Expands Market for Commercial Vehicle Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3bdqy7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment