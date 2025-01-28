Alliant credit union selects Backbase to accelerate banking innovation

Atlanta, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Backbase, the creator of the Engagement Banking Platform, is proud to announce its partnership with Alliant Credit Union, the largest branchless, digital-only credit union in the United States. This collaboration will empower Alliant to enhance its digital member experiences and continue its track record as one of the most innovative financial institutions in the nation.

With $20 billion in assets, Alliant Credit Union serves over 900,000 members and is a trailblazer among financial institutions with a focus on excellence in digital banking. This partnership with Backbase underscores Alliant’s commitment to continuously innovate and provide exceptional service to its growing member base.

“Alliant is unlike any other financial institution; we are obsessed with our members’ experiences and delivering them value and providing the best digital banking experience to meet their needs wherever they are,” said Sumeet Grover, Chief Digital Officer for Alliant Credit Union. “Alliant is pleased to announce our partnership with Backbase as we continue to focus on providing our members with the industry-leading features and capabilities they need to bank, plan and save easily and conveniently.”

Through the partnership with Backbase, Alliant will continue to enhance its member experience by delivering hyper-personalized experiences, customized financial journeys, and increased operational efficiency, all of which help fuel member engagement.

“Alliant Credit Union is a pioneer in digital-first banking, and we’re thrilled to partner with them to redefine what’s possible in member engagement,” said Jouk Pleiter, Founder & CEO at Backbase. “Our Engagement Banking Platform will allow Alliant to streamline operations and provide the seamless experiences that members desire.”

This partnership reflects Backbase’s ongoing commitment to supporting financial institutions in their digital transformation and further builds on its strong momentum in North America. By leveraging the Engagement Banking Platform, Alliant is set to deliver unparalleled value to its members and reaffirm its position as the go-to credit union for digital-only banking.

