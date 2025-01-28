Silicone Market Assessment 2025-2033 Featuring Analysis of Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Wacker Chemie, Illinois Tool Works, Evonik Industries, Kemira, Dow, Elkem, and Kaneka Corporation

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Silicone Market Global Forecast Report by Type, End Use, and Country with Company Analysis 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Silicone market is expected to reach US$ 17.29 billion in 2024 to US$ 27.16 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 5.15% from 2025 to 2033. The market for silicones is supported by a number of important reasons, including the substantial expansion of the construction sector, the increasing use of products in the cosmetic and personal care sector, and intensive research and development (R&D) efforts.







Global Silicone Industry Overview



The silicone market is growing due to a number of causes, including the growing use of electric vehicles (EVs) and increased demand from a variety of industries, including electronics and transportation. Additionally, the healthcare industry is becoming more interested in specialist silicone applications, which is propelling market growth.



Furthermore, a major market trend for the future is anticipated to be the growing demand for environmentally friendly silicone products, such as silicone rubber and sophisticated Liquid Injection Molding Systems (LIMS). The environmentally friendly choices aid in lowering greenhouse gas emissions and promote carbon neutrality. In addition to improving energy efficiency, these sustainable solutions support environmental goals and increase their attractiveness to customers and producers.



Growth Drivers for the Silicone Market

The Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry's Growing Product Usage

Research and Development (R&D) Activities that are Ongoing

The Growing Construction Sector

Silicone Market Overview by Region



The silicone market is strong in all major regions: Asia-Pacific drives demand through fast industrialization, electronics, and construction; Europe concentrates on healthcare and industrial usage; and North America leads in innovation and automotive applications. Adoption is increasing across a range of industries in Latin America and the Middle East.



United States Silicone Market



Due to robust demand from a variety of industries, including construction, electronics, healthcare, and automobiles, the silicone market in the United States is among the biggest in the world. The United States is a leader in the creation of sophisticated silicone materials, including high-performance elastomers, sealants, and adhesives, because to its emphasis on innovation. Silicone is widely used in the automobile industry for gaskets, seals, and heat management, and its applications in healthcare are still growing, especially in medicines and medical equipment. Due to the need for silicone in semiconductors, screens, and connectors, the electronics sector also makes a substantial contribution. Additionally, the market for recyclable and bio-based silicones is expanding due to the growing trend of eco-friendly and sustainable solutions. The market is further driven by government regulations and technological improvements, which open up new product development and application prospects in the silicone industry in the United States.



One of the top chemical manufacturers, Dow Inc., introduced a cutting-edge range of liquid silicone rubbers in January 2023 under the SILASTIC SA 994X LSR series. This new line of rubbers has special qualities like self-lubrication, primer-less adherence, and self-adhesive qualities. These liquid silicone rubbers, which are specifically made for two-component injection molding with thermoplastic substrates, are aimed at the transportation and mobility sectors. A dependable and effective solution that streamlines production, improves performance, and guarantees long-lasting durability for a range of applications in the mobility and transportation sectors is offered to manufacturers in these industries by the SILASTIC SA 994X LSR series.



United Kingdom Silicone Market



The silicone market in the UK is expanding steadily due to demand from important industries like construction, electronics, healthcare, and automobiles. Silicone is used in the automobile industry for gaskets, seals, and vibration dampening, and it is becoming more and more common in the healthcare business for prosthetics, implants, and medical devices. Silicones are crucial for parts like screens, insulators, and connectors in electronics. Silicone's application in sealants, adhesives, and coatings - especially in sustainable and energy-efficient building materials - benefits the construction sector. Eco-friendly and bio-based silicones are becoming more and more popular in the UK market, where environmental sustainability is emphasized. Further propelling market expansion is the nation's robust infrastructure for research and development, which fosters advancements in silicone applications. The market environment is also shaped by technical developments and regulatory norms.



India Silicone Market



Due to rising industrialization and demand from industries including automotive, construction, electronics, and healthcare, the silicone market in India is expanding quickly. In India, the expanding construction industry depends on silicone-based sealants, adhesives, and coatings for energy-efficient buildings, while the automotive industry employs silicone for weatherproofing, gaskets, and sealing. Silicones are utilized in electronics in parts like screens, semiconductors, and insulating materials. Silicones are also useful in the healthcare industry for prostheses, implants, and medical gadgets. Bio-based and recyclable silicones are becoming more and more popular as a result of growing consumer awareness and the need for environmentally friendly, sustainable solutions. Investments in silicone production and research are being stimulated by India's growing manufacturing capabilities and a supportive regulatory environment. The Indian silicone industry is expected to grow even more as the economy expands, especially in developing industries.



Saudi Arabia Silicone Market



With the help of the nation's varied industrial base, which includes the automotive, construction, electronics, and oil and gas industries, the silicone market in Saudi Arabia is expanding quickly. The need for silicone-based sealants, adhesives, and coatings is driven by the construction sector, especially with regard to major infrastructure projects. Silicone is used in the electronics industry for insulation, connectors, and screens, and in the automobile industry for gaskets, seals, and engine parts. Specialized silicones are also used in the oil and gas industry for applications requiring resistance to chemicals and high temperatures. Demand for high-performance materials like silicones is being further increased by Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 plan, which aims to diversify the economy and build sustainable infrastructure. In keeping with worldwide sustainability trends, the market is also witnessing an increase in demand for silicone goods that are bio-based and environmentally friendly.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $17.29 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $27.16 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Silicone Market



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Type

6.2 By End Use

6.3 By Countries



7. Type

7.1 Elastomers

7.2 Fluids

7.3 Resins

7.4 Gels

7.5 Others



8. End Use

8.1 Industrial Processes

8.2 Construction

8.3 Personal Care & Consumer Goods

8.4 Transportation

8.5 Electronics

8.6 Healthcare

8.7 Energy

8.8 Others



9. Countries

9.1 North America

9.1.1 United States

9.1.2 Canada

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 France

9.2.2 Germany

9.2.3 Italy

9.2.4 Spain

9.2.5 United Kingdom

9.2.6 Belgium

9.2.7 Netherlands

9.2.8 Turkey

9.3 Asia-Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 South Korea

9.3.5 Thailand

9.3.6 Malaysia

9.3.7 Indonesia

9.3.8 Australia

9.3.9 New Zealand

9.4 Latin America

9.4.1 Brazil

9.4.2 Mexico

9.4.3 Argentina

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1 Saudi Arabia

9.5.2 UAE

9.5.3 South Africa



10. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



11. SWOT Analysis



12. Key Players Analysis

12.1 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

12.1.1 Overview

12.1.2 Key Persons

12.1.3 Recent Development & Strategies

12.1.4 Revenue Analysis

12.2 Wacker Chemie AG

12.3 Illinois Tool Works Inc.

12.4 Evonik Industries AG

12.5 Kemira Oyj

12.6 Dow Inc.

12.7 Elkem ASA

12.8 Kaneka Corporation



