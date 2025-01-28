Aramis Group - 2025 first-quarter activity

PRESS RELEASE

Arcueil, January 28, 2025

2025 first-quarter activity

Robust performance across all geographies

Deployment of the 2027 strategy and confirmation of financial objectives

Revenues at December 31, 2024, first quarter of the fiscal year ending September 30, 2025

Q1 2025 revenues of €578.2 million, up +9.9%

B2C vehicle volumes increased by +9.2% compared to Q1 2024, outperforming the market by +12 points 1

Significant growth in pre-registered vehicle sales (+14.5%) and solid growth in refurbished vehicles (+7.8%)

Volume growth in all countries, with sustainable growth supported by consistently high customer satisfaction (NPS 2 of 73 as of December 2024). Strong team commitment, both in daily operations and in implementing the strategy

2025 financial objectives confirmed





Nicolas Chartier and Guillaume Paoli, co-founders3 of Aramis Group:

” Aramis Group continues its growth with a strong start to the year, once again demonstrating the relevance of its value proposition and business model. In a slightly declining used car market1 in the first quarter, our teams have successfully met customer expectations by offering high-value vehicles, reaffirming our European leadership. Over the past few months, all our teams have been fully committed to deploying the profitable and cash-generating growth strategy presented during the Capital Markets Day on November 27. This strategy focuses on aligning our various geographies toward an optimal operating system, leveraging our European scale, continuously improving our model, and harnessing tech and data to enhance our teams' performance. With enthusiasm and confidence, we are opening this new chapter in Aramis Group's story.”

2025 FIRST-QUARTER ACTIVITY

Overview of volumes and revenues

2025 first-quarter B2C volumes

In units Reported basis Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Change (%) Refurbished cars 22,440 20,815 +7.8% Pre-registered cars 6,439 5,625 +14.5% Total B2C volumes 28,879 26,440 +9.2%

2025 first-quarter revenues

By segment

In million of euros Reported basis Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Change (%) Refurbished cars 385.5 360.4 +7.0% Pre-registered cars 126.2 99.7 +26.6% Total B2C 511.7 460.1 +11.2% Total B2B 37.7 39.1 -3.6% Total services 28.7 26.9 +6.7% Revenues 578.2 526.2 +9.9%

By country

In million of euros Reported basis Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Change (%) France 248.5 230.7 +7.7% Belgium 78.7 63.3 +24.3% Spain 77.6 74.5 +4.1% United Kingdom 117.5 101.7 +15.6% Austria 49.0 49.8 -1.5% Italy 6.8 6.2 +9.8% Revenues 578.2 526.2 +9.9%

Analysis of revenues by segment

B2C – sales of cars to private customers (88% of revenues)

B2C segment revenues – corresponding to the sale of refurbished and pre-registered cars to private customers – amounted to €511.7 million in Q1 2025, an increase of +11.2% compared to Q1 2024. Aramis Group sold 28,879 B2C vehicles during the period, representing growth of +9.2% year-on-year and outperforming the market for used cars under 8 years old, the Group’s core target, by 12 points4. The average unit selling price remained nearly stable during the period, reflecting the normalization of pricing conditions in the market after several quarters of a downward trend.

Refurbished car segment revenues reached €385.5 million, up +7.0% compared to Q1 2024. A total of 22,440 vehicles were delivered, a growth of +7.8%, despite an unfavourable calendar effect in 2025 compared to 2024, exceptional circumstances in Spain, and the extraordinary dynamism of pre-registered cars in Belgium, which locally impacted the performance of refurbished vehicles.

Pre-registered car segment revenues amounted to €126.2 million, an increase of +26.6% compared to Q1 2024. A total of 6,439 vehicles were delivered, up +14.5% from the same period last year, which had already seen a strong rebound in volumes.

B2B – sales of cars to professional customers (7% of revenues)

The B2B segment revenues amounted to €37.7 million, a slight decrease of -3.6% compared to Q1 2024. The sourcing mix for vehicles to be refurbished was slightly more weighted toward professional channels than a year ago, with approximately one-third of vehicles purchased from private individuals and two-thirds from professionals. As a reminder, B2B revenues are generated by the fact that a portion of Aramis Group's sourcing of vehicles to be refurbished from private individuals is resold directly to professionals (primarily vehicles over 8 years old or with more than 150,000 km) rather than to new private customers.

Services (5% of revenues)

Revenues generated by services reached €28.7 million, an increase of +6.7% compared to Q1 2024. The penetration rate of financing solutions remained broadly stable at 44%.

Analysis of revenues by country

All Aramis Group countries saw an increase in volumes in Q1 2025.

In France, total volumes grew by +8%, once again demonstrating the competitiveness and relevance of Aramis Group’s refurbished vehicle offering in an overall stagnant used car market.

In the United Kingdom, Aramis Group teams have once more proven their agility, delivering a +12% increase in volumes despite operating in a market marked by persistent volatility and challenges, which saw a sharp decline compared to the same period in 2024.

In Spain, volumes saw a slight increase despite exceptional circumstances caused by flooding in the Valencia region, the country’s third-largest city. This event temporarily paralyzed the Group’s second-largest sales site, after Madrid, in terms of size and commercial performance. The site is gradually resuming operations and is expected to contribute to volume growth in the coming quarters.

In Belgium, total volumes grew by +28%. This performance was driven by a strong acceleration in pre-registered vehicle sales, up +81% compared to Q1 2024, as the country capitalized on significant sourcing opportunities. Conversely, due to substitution effects between pre-registered vehicles and the most recent refurbished vehicles, refurbished vehicle sales declined by -3% over the period, impacting the Group’s consolidated growth.

In Austria, volumes grew by +3%, reflecting an unfavourable base effect after a strong growth year in 2024, largely driven by exceptional sourcing opportunities. The new management team has now fully taken over from the historical founder, who, as planned, left the Group in January 2025.

Finally, in Italy, volumes sold to private customers increased by +5% during the period, while total volumes sold by the entity grew by +37% when including intra-group deliveries. In recent months, the Italian entity has played a key role in supplying the Group’s internal marketplace, a platform dedicated to sharing specific vehicles in stock and enabling international arbitrage that generates incremental margins. At the same time, Italy continued its operational optimization efforts, further reducing its cost structure to enhance efficiency.

OUTLOOK

Aramis Group approaches 2025 with confidence. In line with the commitments made during its Capital Markets Day last November, the Group reaffirms its ambition to balance the pace of its growth, margins, and cash generation, creating value for all its stakeholders.

Aramis Group confirms its 2025 objectives:

Double-digit growth in refurbished B2C vehicle sales volumes, resulting in high single-digit total B2C vehicle sales growth, on a like-for-like basis;

Adjusted EBITDA exceeding €65 million;

Continuous improvement in operating working capital measured in days of revenues.





All objectives set for 2027 during the Capital Markets Day are also reiterated, and the Group will provide regular updates to its shareholders on progress made.

***

Next financial information:

2025 first-half results: May 19, 2025 (after market close)

2025 third-quarter activity: July 24, 2025 (after market close)

2025 annual results: November 26, 2025 (after market close)

About Aramis Group – www.aramis.group

Aramis Group is the European leader for B2C online used car sales and operates in six countries. A fast-growing group, an e-commerce expert and a vehicle refurbishing pioneer, Aramis Group takes action each day for more sustainable mobility with an offering that is part of the circular economy. Founded in 2001, it has been revolutionizing its market for over 20 years, focused on ensuring the satisfaction of its customers and capitalizing on digital technology and employee engagement to create value for all its stakeholders. With annual revenues of more than €2 billion, Aramis Group sells more than 110,000 vehicles B2C and welcomes close to seventy million visitors across all its digital platforms each year. The Group employs more than 2,400 people and has eight industrial-scale refurbishing centres throughout Europe. Aramis Group is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (Ticker: ARAMI – ISIN: FR0014003U94).

Disclaimer

Certain information included in this press release is not historical data but forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions about current and future business strategies and the environment in which Aramis Group operates, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results or performance, or the results or other events, to be materially different from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified in Chapter 4 "Risk Factors and Control Environment" of the Universal Registration Document dated December 19, 2024, filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) under number D. 24-0891 and available on the Group's website (www.aramis.group) and on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org). These forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. This press release does not contain or constitute an offer of securities or an invitation or inducement to invest in securities in France, the United States, or any other area.

1 Market for used vehicles less than 8 years old, on average across the 6 geographies of the Group, source S&P Global and Aramis Group

2 Net Promoter Score

3 Guillaume Paoli is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and Nicolas Chartier is Deputy Chief Executive Officer, based on a two-year rotation

4 On average across the 6 geographies of the Group, source S&P Global and Aramis Group

