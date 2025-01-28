Vetiver Oils Strategic Business Report 2025: Ethically Sourced Vetiver Oil Gains Traction in Organic and Clean Beauty Markets

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vetiver Oils - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Vetiver Oils was valued at US$710.2 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$1.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the Vetiver Oils market is driven by several factors, including rising demand for natural and sustainable ingredients, increasing consumer interest in holistic wellness, and expanding applications in personal care and perfumery. One of the primary growth drivers is the global shift toward natural products, fueled by consumer preferences for plant-based, chemical-free, and environmentally friendly ingredients. As consumers become more conscious of the ingredients in their beauty, wellness, and home care products, vetiver oil's natural origin, therapeutic benefits, and environmental sustainability have made it a popular choice in natural formulations.



The growing popularity of aromatherapy and holistic wellness practices has also fueled demand for vetiver oil. As more consumers seek natural solutions for stress relief, mood enhancement, and better sleep, vetiver oil's calming and grounding properties have gained traction in essential oil blends, wellness kits, and spa treatments. Its therapeutic benefits, combined with rising awareness of mental health and self-care, have further expanded its use in wellness products aimed at improving emotional well-being.



The expansion of the luxury fragrance market, coupled with rising demand for niche and artisanal perfumes, has driven the adoption of vetiver oil as a premium ingredient in high-end perfumery. Its fixative qualities and distinct earthy aroma make it a sought-after component in complex fragrance compositions. Additionally, the growth of the organic and clean beauty sectors has increased the demand for ethically sourced vetiver oil, as consumers prioritize products that are both natural and sustainably produced. The development of fair-trade initiatives and organic certification for vetiver oil production has supported ethical sourcing, appealing to conscious consumers and global brands alike.

With ongoing innovations in extraction, quality control, and sustainable sourcing, the Vetiver Oils market is poised for robust growth, driven by global trends toward natural ingredients, holistic wellness, and ethical consumerism.



Scope of the Study



The report analyzes the Vetiver Oils market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Application (Spa & Relaxation Application, Cleaning & Home Application, Food & Beverages Application, Other Applications).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Spa & Relaxation Application segment, which is expected to reach US$612.5 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 7.1%. The Cleaning & Home Application segment is also set to grow at 7.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $191.4 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 11.5% CAGR to reach $238.8 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Aromatic Herbals Private Limited, Falcon, Fleurchem, Inc., FRAGER S.A., Imperial Extracts and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Vetiver Oils Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 43 companies featured in this Vetiver Oils market report include:

Aromatic Herbals Private Limited

Falcon

Fleurchem, Inc.

FRAGER S.A.

Imperial Extracts

Lluch Essence, S.L.

Manohar Botanical Extracts Pvt. Ltd

UniKode S.A.

Van Aroma

Vigon International, Inc.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 94 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $710.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1100 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Vetiver Oils - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Natural Fragrances Drives Vetiver Oil Market

Expanding Use in Aromatherapy Sets the Stage for Vetiver Oil Market

Case Overview: Demand for Perfumery Enhances Vetiver Oil Market

Focus on Anti-Inflammatory Benefits Boosts Vetiver Oil Adoption

Growing Use in Skincare Sustains Vetiver Oil Market Demand

Push for Organic Vetiver Oils Drives Market Expansion

Increasing Adoption in Personal Care Products Enhances Vetiver Oil Demand

Expanding Use in Therapeutic Applications Drives Vetiver Oil Market

Case Overview: Demand for Stress Relief Solutions Propels Vetiver Oil Market

Focus on Natural Cosmetics Bodes Well for Vetiver Oil Growth

Innovations in Vetiver Oil Blends Propel Market Expansion

Focus on Mental Wellness Enhances Vetiver Oil Opportunities



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



