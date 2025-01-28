A Tomato Revolution with Fresh Up Your Life!

From Naples to New York is the Tomato Revolution: this is how the new video recounts the journey of the European tomato whose vibrant flavour now enriches dishes that have entered homes and hearts all over the world.

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Having become the undisputed star of the Mediterranean diet, tomato is featured in the first video made as part of the FRESH UP YOUR LIFE! TOP-QUALITY EUROPEAN FRUIT & VEG. A series of 4 videos that will be part of the collection “A Mediterranean Story” whose first chapter tells precisely the fresh story of the most scarlet of foods, now considered a pillar of European fruit and vegetable excellence. The next chapters will instead present the other products of the European campaign: Kiwi, Orange and Apple.

With its simplicity, tomato is an ingredient that adapts extraordinarily well to any preparation; its encounter with pasta has given birth to the dish that most of all brings the authentic warmth and flavor of Italy to the table: the classic pasta with tomato sauce! But if we are talking about a big-screen love, then it is pizza that represents the most romantic encounter between tomato and Italian cuisine.

Thanks to the Mediterranean climate and the art of European growers, tomato found its natural habitat in the sunny lands of southern Italy, until it became the symbolic ingredient of traditional recipes. To this day, every fruit that reaches the tables is the result of the care and passion of European growers and brings with it the love of the land and the careful selection of raw materials carried out over the years, all to create a masterpiece of nature.

A story in a can that has crossed oceans and transformed tomato from a pure ornamental plant into the symbol first of migrants and then of the richness of European cuisine, giving life to countless recipes with its full-bodied and intense inimitable flavor.

Co-funded by the European Union and CSO Italy, the project FRESH UP YOUR LIFE! TOP-QUALITY EUROPEAN FRUIT & VEG involves leading companies in the sector such as Apofruit, Cico-Mazzoni, Conserve Italia, Lagnasco Group, Oranfrizer, Origine Group and Salvi-Unacoa, and aims to celebrate European agricultural tradition and excellence in the U.S. and UAE. An excellence well represented by tomato, a fruit grown according to the highest EU quality standards and a European symbol of taste and tradition.

News about CSOItaly

CSOItaly, founded in 1998, is a unique entity in Italy that associates many of Italy's leading companies in the production and marketing of domestic fruit and vegetables. Completing the range of members are important companies specializing in different areas of the fruit and vegetable supply chain, from packaging, logistics, processing, machinery, and distribution. CSOItaly's mission is to provide useful services to members to improve and make the Italian fruit and vegetable industry more efficient and competitive. A technical table at the service of the entire Italian fruit and vegetable supply chain to increase its competitiveness through synergy among operators. CSOItaly, has 73 members, distributed as follows: 51 producer members, 14 supply chain members, 3 subsidizing members and 5 supporting bodies.

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.





