Bamboo Engineered Wood Market Trends and Strategic Growth Opportunities, 2025-2030, Featuring Profiles of 42 Major Players Including Ambient Bamboo Products, EcoPlanet Bamboo Group, and Smith & Fong Co

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bamboo Engineered Wood - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Bamboo Engineered Wood was valued at US$25.3 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$31.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the bamboo engineered wood market is driven by several factors, including rising awareness of sustainable construction materials, advancements in manufacturing technologies, and increasing applications in residential and commercial spaces. The expanding construction sector, particularly in emerging markets, has amplified the demand for eco-friendly building materials to support large-scale infrastructure projects.



Consumer behavior, marked by a shift toward sustainable living, is influencing product development and market dynamics. Technological innovations, such as advanced lamination techniques and weather-resistant treatments, are enhancing the performance and versatility of bamboo engineered wood. Additionally, government incentives and policies promoting the use of renewable materials in construction are further supporting market growth. These factors collectively underscore the robust expansion of the bamboo engineered wood market, ensuring its sustained relevance in a dynamic global landscape.



Scope of the Study



The report analyzes the Bamboo Engineered Wood market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Product Type (Bamboo Plywood, Bamboo Strand Board, Bamboo Composite, Bamboo Laminated Veneer Lumber); End-Use (Residential End-Use, Commercial End-Use, Industrial End-Use).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Bamboo Plywood segment, which is expected to reach US$10.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.4%. The Bamboo Strand Board segment is also set to grow at 2.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $6.9 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.5% CAGR to reach $6.2 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Ambient Bamboo Products, Inc., Cali Bamboo LLC, Dasso Group, EcoPlanet Bamboo Group, International Bamboo and Rattan Organization (INBAR) and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Bamboo Engineered Wood Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 42 companies featured in this Bamboo Engineered Wood market report include:

Ambient Bamboo Products, Inc.

Cali Bamboo LLC

Dasso Group

EcoPlanet Bamboo Group

International Bamboo and Rattan Organization (INBAR)

Moso International B.V.

Mutha Industries Pvt. Ltd. - EPITOME

Smith and Fong Co.

Teragren, Inc.

Xylos Arteriors India Pvt. Ltd.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 282 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $25.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $31.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.6% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Economic Frontiers: Trends, Trials & Transformations

Bamboo Engineered Wood - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Sustainable Building Materials Spurs Growth in Bamboo Engineered Wood Market

Increasing Construction Activities in Emerging Markets Expands Market Opportunities

Advancements in Bamboo Processing Technologies Strengthen Market Viability

Growing Preference for Eco-Friendly and Renewable Construction Materials Fuels Demand

Expansion of Green Building Initiatives Propels Market Growth

Increasing Consumer Awareness About Bamboos Durability and Strength Strengthens Market Appeal

Government Regulations Encouraging Sustainable Materials Support Market Expansion

Growing Application of Bamboo Wood in Furniture and Interior Design Expands Market Potential

Rising Adoption of Bamboo Engineered Wood in Flooring and Paneling Enhances Market Demand

Collaboration Between Construction Companies and Sustainable Material Suppliers Boosts Market Penetration

Innovations in Bamboo Composite Materials Improve Performance and Aesthetic Appeal

Expansion of Prefabricated Housing Trends Fuels Demand for Bamboo Engineered Products

Cost-Competitiveness of Bamboo Compared to Traditional Hardwood Increases Market Adoption

Growth in DIY Home Improvement Trends Strengthens Demand for Bamboo-Based Products

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tu1vv1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment