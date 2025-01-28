Bybit Brings Gold and Forex Trading to the Forefront with Exclusive Copy Trading Fiesta





Bybit , the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has unveiled the Copy Trading Gold & FX Fiesta , an exclusive event offering a total prize pool of 130,000 USDT. This unique opportunity invites crypto traders to explore Gold and Forex markets through Bybit’s innovative Copy Trading platform , which simplifies trading for beginners and experienced participants alike. The event runs from now until Feb. 24, 2025, providing a seamless gateway for crypto traders to expand their strategies into new asset classes.

Participants can unlock rewards by completing a variety of engaging tasks. Traders who register as Master Traders and complete their first trade on the Copy Trading Gold & FX platform will be eligible to receive a 50 USDT airdrop. Those who choose to follow a Master Trader and execute their first copy trade are eligible for a 10 USDT airdrop. Participants can enhance their chances of winning by completing a daily trading task. By trading at least 2 lots of Gold or forex, they can unlock one Lucky Draw opportunity each day, adding more potential rewards to their experience.

Bybit’s Copy Trading Gold & FX Fiesta is designed to help traders diversify their portfolios, moving beyond traditional cryptocurrency markets to explore the potential of Gold and Forex. With the global economy showing positive growth, this is a chance to discover new opportunities and expand into promising asset classes. Bybit’s platform ensures convenience by leveraging USDT instead of fiat, simplifying transactions and making it easy for users to participate. Beginners can follow the strategies of experienced traders through Copy Trading, gaining confidence and insights as they trade alongside industry pros.

Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director at Bybit, shared her thoughts on the event: “By combining exclusive features with a user-friendly platform, we’re making it easier than ever for our users to explore new trading opportunities and diversify their portfolios. This event is the perfect gateway for those looking to enter the Gold and Forex markets while leveraging the expertise of seasoned traders.”

Rewards for this event are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Lucky Draw rewards will be credited to winners’ Rewards Hub and must be claimed within 14 days. To qualify, participants must register via the designated event page and complete Identity Verification Level 1. Restrictions apply, and users are advised to read the terms and conditions.

