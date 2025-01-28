Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (21 to 24 January 2025)

28 January 2025

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 21 to 24 January 2025

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform ISIN Code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383) IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 21-Jan-25 FR0000073298 6 229 46,3364 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 21-Jan-25 FR0000073298 4 084 46,3042 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 21-Jan-25 FR0000073298 900 46,2489 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 21-Jan-25 FR0000073298 1 100 46,2075 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 22-Jan-25 FR0000073298 14 873 46,5970 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 22-Jan-25 FR0000073298 5 253 46,5518 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 22-Jan-25 FR0000073298 1 000 46,5182 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 22-Jan-25 FR0000073298 1 500 46,5121 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 23-Jan-25 FR0000073298 12 100 46,4106 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 23-Jan-25 FR0000073298 7 500 46,3761 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 23-Jan-25 FR0000073298 1 000 46,3676 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 23-Jan-25 FR0000073298 1 400 46,3541 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 24-Jan-25 FR0000073298 7 300 46,5568 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 24-Jan-25 FR0000073298 5 000 46,5848 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 24-Jan-25 FR0000073298 700 46,5977 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 24-Jan-25 FR0000073298 1 000 46,6135 AQE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

Attachment