Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (21 to 24 January 2025)

28 January 2025
Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback programme
Period : From 21 to 24 January 2025
Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
|Issuer name
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|ISIN Code (ISO 6166)
|MIC code (ISO 10383)
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|21-Jan-25
|FR0000073298
|6 229
|46,3364
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|21-Jan-25
|FR0000073298
|4 084
|46,3042
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|21-Jan-25
|FR0000073298
|900
|46,2489
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|21-Jan-25
|FR0000073298
|1 100
|46,2075
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|22-Jan-25
|FR0000073298
|14 873
|46,5970
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|22-Jan-25
|FR0000073298
|5 253
|46,5518
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|22-Jan-25
|FR0000073298
|1 000
|46,5182
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|22-Jan-25
|FR0000073298
|1 500
|46,5121
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|23-Jan-25
|FR0000073298
|12 100
|46,4106
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|23-Jan-25
|FR0000073298
|7 500
|46,3761
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|23-Jan-25
|FR0000073298
|1 000
|46,3676
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|23-Jan-25
|FR0000073298
|1 400
|46,3541
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|24-Jan-25
|FR0000073298
|7 300
|46,5568
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|24-Jan-25
|FR0000073298
|5 000
|46,5848
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|24-Jan-25
|FR0000073298
|700
|46,5977
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|24-Jan-25
|FR0000073298
|1 000
|46,6135
|AQE
Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.
Attachment