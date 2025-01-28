iPRONICS Raises € 20M in Series A to Advance Optical Networking for Next-Gen AI Data Centers

VALENCIA, Spain, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPronics, a leading deep tech startup in software-defined photonic engines, announced a 20M€ series A. This funding will accelerate the deployment of iPronics Optical Networking Engine (ONE), in AI data centers, enabling fast, scalable and high-bandwidth communication for energy-efficient AI. This investment is led by Triatomic Capital, with participation from Fine Structure Ventures and Bosch Ventures, Amadeus Capital Partners and Criteria Venture Tech.

CEO Christian Dupont stated, "iPronics technology will enable larger GPU domains with fast optical interconnects, increasing training compute capacity and providing low latency inference. This investment will accelerate our Optical Circuit Switch market deployment, allowing customers to build next-gen AI infrastructure”.

Networking at the speed of light with iPronics Optical Networking Engines

Current AI datacenters use electronic switches that must be replaced as bandwidth needs to grow, limiting GPUs per server and creating fixed infrastructure that hinders efficient GPU utilization. Optical networking is the solution.

iPronics ONE technology offers an optically switched fabric for AI architectures, enabling on-the-fly topology adaptation and extending programmability to physical layer connections. It provides 1000x faster reconfiguration vs other optic based approaches, lossless operation, lower cost-per-port, and higher reliability due to its solid-state chip design.

Peter Zhou, General Partner at Triatomic Capital said, "iPronics has the unique technology and team to advance photonics adoption in data centers and AI clusters. We believe network fabrics operating entirely at the speed of light are essential to the next-generation compute stack. We are excited to support iPronics’ efforts to accelerate next-gen AI infrastructure performance".

Dr. Ingo Ramesohl, Managing Director of Bosch Ventures, commented, "We believe iPronics is well-positioned to lead the rapidly expanding use of Optical Circuit Switches (OCS) in AI Data Centers market, which will increasingly rely on optical networks".

Dr. Josué J. López, Next gen computing lead at Fine Structure Ventures and photonics expert, added, "This investment aligns with our focus on next gen computing driving innovation. We are very impressed by the photonics team at iPronics and the OCS solution they have developed. FSV sees strong synergies between iPronics' expertise and our strengths in deep-tech companies".

This funding marks a significant milestone for iPronics validating the potential of its technology to transform the data center landscape.

About iPronics

iPronics disrupts data center management with its revolutionary optical networking engine, pioneering software-defined photonics and presenting the first integrated optical switch for seamless AI cluster communication and future-proofing data center infrastructure. For more information visit: www.ipronics.com or contact: press@ipronics.com

About Triatomic Capital

Triatomic Capital is an early-stage venture capital firm focused on helping entrepreneurs build ‘century-defining’ businesses and technologies. The firm specializes in applied AI investments across a number of themes including Next-Gen Compute, Engineered Biology, New Materials, New Energy, and Automated Economy. Founded by a team of seasoned entrepreneurs, operators, and investors, Triatomic Capital’s leadership draws on decades of experience from top-tier investment firms and the largest technology companies in the world to help scale and support the next wave of AI-driven businesses. For more information about Triatomic Capital, visit triatomic.ai

About Fine Structure Ventures

Fine Structure Ventures is a venture capital fund advised by F-Prime Capital. We back scientific and technical innovators and invest from Seed through Series B. From aerospace and biology to climate tech, next gen computing and the development of advanced materials, Fine Structure Ventures is tackling some of the most significant technological challenges we face today.

About Bosch Ventures

Robert Bosch Venture Capital GmbH (Bosch Ventures) is the corporate venture capital company of the Bosch Group, a leading global supplier of technology and services. Bosch Ventures invests worldwide in innovative start-up companies at all stages of their development. Its investment activities focus on technology companies working in areas of business of current and future relevance for Bosch, above all, automation and electrification, energy efficiency, enabling technologies, and healthcare systems. Bosch Ventures also invests in services and business models that are relevant to the above-mentioned areas of business. Furthermore, Bosch Ventures enables co-innovation between Bosch and startups through the Open Bosch Program. Additional information is available online at: www.bosch.ventures

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/475f5ab5-1b70-45ea-8924-617eb79c118f