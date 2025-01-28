In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Packaging Market Outlook, 2025-2030: A $12.9 Billion Opportunity - Single-Use and Disposable Packaging Solutions Expand Addressable Market in IVD

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Packaging - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Packaging was valued at US$9.9 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$12.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the IVD packaging market is driven by several factors, including the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the rising demand for rapid and point-of-care diagnostic testing, and the expansion of healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets. As the global burden of diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and infectious diseases continues to rise, there is a corresponding increase in the need for diagnostic tests, thereby fueling the demand for reliable and innovative packaging solutions.

Furthermore, the shift towards decentralized healthcare and home-based testing has led to the development of more convenient and user-friendly packaging that can be easily handled by non-professionals. The ongoing advancements in diagnostic technologies, coupled with the adoption of sustainable packaging materials, are also contributing to the market's growth, as manufacturers seek to differentiate their products and meet the evolving needs of the healthcare industry.



Scope of the Study



The report analyzes the In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Packaging market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Product (Bottles, Vials, Tubes, Closures, Other Products); End-Use (Hospitals, Laboratories, Academic Institutes, Other End-Uses).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Bottles segment, which is expected to reach US$4.0 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.3%. The Vials segment is also set to grow at 5.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $2.7 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 4.3% CAGR to reach $2.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Amcor Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Corning, Inc., Duran Group GmbH, Greiner Packaging International GmbH and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Packaging Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 46 companies featured in this In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Packaging market report include:

Amcor Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Corning, Inc.

Duran Group GmbH

Greiner Packaging International GmbH

Narang Medical Ltd.

Sarstedt AG & Co.

Wheaton Industries, Inc.

WS Packaging Group, Inc.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 273 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $9.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Packaging - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024

Global Economic Update

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Customizable Packaging Solutions Propels Growth in IVD Products

Innovative Material Advancements Expand Addressable Market Opportunities in IVD Packaging

Shift Towards Sustainable Packaging Drives Adoption in the IVD Sector

High-Barrier Films in IVD Packaging Strengthen Business Case for Enhanced Product Protection

Increasing Need for Tamper-Evident and Secure Packaging Solutions Accelerates Market Growth

Automation and Smart Packaging Technologies Spotlight Future Trends in IVD Packaging

Flexible Packaging Solutions Sustain Growth in the Evolving IVD Market

Single-Use and Disposable Packaging Solutions Expand Addressable Market in IVD

Integration of Digital Features in IVD Packaging Propels Market Innovation

Enhancing Shelf-Life and Stability of IVD Products Spurs Growth in Specialized Packaging

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3vk68o

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment