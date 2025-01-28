Armored Vehicles Automatic Fire Extinguishing Systems (AFES) Market Analysis, 2025-2030, Featuring Bulldog Direct Protective Systems, General Dynamics Corp, Marotta Controls, N2 Towers, UTC & More

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Armored Vehicles Automatic Fire Extinguishing Systems (AFES) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Armored Vehicles Automatic Fire Extinguishing Systems (AFES) was valued at US$101.8 million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$121.7 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the armored vehicles AFES market is driven by several factors that are closely tied to technological advancements, increasing defense expenditures, and the evolving nature of global conflicts.

Firstly, the rise in asymmetric warfare and the growing use of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) have heightened the need for advanced fire protection systems in armored vehicles, propelling demand for cutting-edge AFES solutions. Secondly, advancements in sensor technology and the integration of AI into fire suppression systems are expanding the capabilities of AFES, making them more effective and easier to integrate into modern armored platforms. Thirdly, the push for more versatile and modular armored vehicles is driving the adoption of AFES systems that can be easily customized and upgraded to meet specific mission requirements. Additionally, the increasing focus on the safety of military personnel, coupled with rising defense budgets in key regions, is leading to greater investment in advanced AFES technologies.

These factors, combined with the expanding use of armored vehicles in non-military sectors such as law enforcement and private security, are fueling robust growth in the AFES market, ensuring that these systems remain a critical element in the protection and effectiveness of armored vehicles worldwide.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Focus on Crew Safety in Combat Vehicles Spurs Demand for Advanced AFES

Increasing Adoption of AFES in Lightweight Armored Vehicles Expands Market Opportunities

Advancements in Sensor Technology Drive the Development of More Responsive AFES

Growing Defense Budgets Propel Investments in Modern Fire Suppression Systems for Armored Vehicles

Expansion of Urban Warfare Scenarios Strengthens Business Case for Enhanced AFES

Rising Concerns Over Electrical Fires in Modern Combat Vehicles Propel AFES Market Growth

Increasing Demand for Retrofit Solutions in Legacy Vehicles Expands Addressable Market for AFES

Advancements in Compact and Lightweight Fire Suppression Systems Drive Adoption in Armored Vehicles

Expansion of AFES into Non-Military Armored Vehicles Opens New Market Niches

Rising Incidence of Fire-Related Casualties in Combat Zones Drives Adoption of Advanced AFES

Increasing Use of Simulation and Testing Technologies Enhances AFES Effectiveness and Reliability

