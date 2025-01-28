Paris, January 28, 2025

Disclosure of choice of the home Member State and the competent authority for the needs for the Transparency Directive

In accordance with article 222-1 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), Sfil specifies that its home Member State, according to the Directive 2004/109/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of December 15th, 2004 (the Transparency Directive) modified, is France and that as a consequence, the competent authority for the control of the compliance with its obligations regarding regulated information is the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

