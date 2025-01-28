Fix-It Right Plumbing Warns of Mould Risks as Temperatures Rise

Melbourne, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melbourne, Victoria -

As warm temperatures persist across Melbourne, mould growth in homes is becoming a growing concern. Plumbing experts at Fix-It Right Plumbing Melbourne have highlighted the link between damp conditions and the increasing prevalence of mould, urging homeowners to take precautionary measures.

A representative of Fix-It Right Plumbing explained how water leaks and inadequate ventilation can lead to mould infestations, which pose serious health risks. "As professional plumbers, we see firsthand how these issues contribute to mould problems," the representative said. "Addressing plumbing and drainage issues early can prevent significant damage and health concerns."

With rising concerns over mould hazards, recent studies indicate an increase in mould-related health issues across Australia. Public health officials recommend regular inspections of damp-prone areas such as bathrooms, kitchens, and basements to mitigate risks. Mould exposure has been linked to respiratory problems, allergic reactions, asthma, and skin irritations, particularly in children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing health conditions.

Fix-It Right Plumbing Melbourne emphasized the importance of tackling the root causes of mould. Their team has observed that areas with high moisture levels—often caused by leaks, dripping taps, and insufficient ventilation—are particularly vulnerable.

"Many people underestimate how much damage mould can cause," the company representative said. "We aim to resolve plumbing issues while educating homeowners on preventing mould-related hazards."

Plumbing maintenance plays a key role in mould prevention. Leaking pipes, blocked drains, and poor drainage systems are common contributors to dampness. By addressing these issues promptly, homeowners can significantly reduce the risk of mould growth.

Fix-It Right Plumbing's team uses advanced technology, such as leak detection systems, to identify and resolve water-related problems before they escalate. Their comprehensive services aim to keep homes dry and safe year-round.

"Fixing leaks, ensuring proper ventilation, and inspecting plumbing systems regularly can make a substantial difference in preventing mould," the representative added.

As a trusted name in plumbing services, Fix-It Right Plumbing has been serving Melbourne, Geelong, Canberra, and surrounding regions for over 16 years. With more than 2,000 customer reviews and a 4.9-star Google rating, the company has built a reputation for reliability and customer satisfaction.

Their services range from fixing blocked drains and dripping taps to addressing burst pipes, gas leaks, and drain relining. Homeowners can expect transparent pricing, flexible payment options, and professional service from experienced plumbers.

As tips for homeowners to safeguard against mould during the warmer months, homeowners are encouraged to:

-Fix leaks promptly.

-Improve ventilation in damp-prone areas.

-Monitor bathrooms, kitchens, and basements for signs of moisture.

-Schedule regular plumbing inspections.

For expert advice and solutions, Fix-It Right Plumbing remains a trusted partner in keeping homes safe and functional. As temperatures rise, their team continues to stress the importance of proactive measures to prevent costly damage and protect household health.

