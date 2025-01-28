DIAGNOS to Present at The Microcap Conference 2025

BROSSARD, Quebec, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diagnos Inc. (“DIAGNOS” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ADK, OTCQB: DGNOF, FWB: 4D4A), a pioneer in early detection of critical health issues through the use of its FLAIRE platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), is pleased to announce its participation in The Microcap Conference 2025, the premier event for growth-focused companies and investors. The conference will take place January 28-30, 2025, at the Borgata Hotel Spa & Casino in Atlantic City, NJ.

Details of the presentation:

Event: The Microcap Conference Date and Time: January 29, 2025, at 4:30 p.m., ET Location: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, Studio C, Atlantic City, NJ Presenter: André Larente, Chief Executive Officer



DIAGNOS will engage in one-on-one meetings with institutional and individual investors to discuss the Company's recent developments, growth strategy, and investment opportunities. This event provides a unique platform to highlight DIAGNOS’ AI technology and its vision for disrupting medical detection landscape.

“Our Investor Relations strategy is to connect with U.S. investors who recognize the importance of innovation in healthcare. This event provides an excellent opportunity to increase awareness with family offices, wealth management advisors, and high-net-worth individuals. With expected deployments with customers, as well as a partnership with the largest eyecare company in the world that validated our technology and will commercialize to its customer base, 2025 could be a milestone year for DIAGNOS,” said André Larente, CEO of DIAGNOS.

To register for the conference or one-on-one meeting, visit

https://themicrocapconference.com/tickets/

About The Microcap Conference 2025

The Microcap Conference is the largest independent microcap event in the U.S., bringing together top-tier investors and executives from microcap companies. The event offers a platform for companies to showcase their value propositions through presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking opportunity.

The 2025 event will feature:

Keynote Speakers: Renowned industry figures, including Jon Ledecky, Co-Owner of the New York Islanders, who will engage in a fireside chat with CNBC’s Bob Pisani, and Tom Gardner, CEO of Motley Fool, who will share insights on investing, market trends, and entrepreneurial success.

Expert Panels and Presentations: Financial commentators Ron Insana (CNBC) and Charlie Gasparino (FOX Business) will cover critical topics for the US equity markets, from capital formation to regulatory updates and market trends.

Entertainment Headliner: A special performance by Tom Papa, celebrated comedian and host of Netflix specials, ensuring a memorable evening for attendees.

Hosted by DealFlow Events, The Microcap Conference is renowned for its blend of high-quality content, engaging networking, and exceptional entertainment.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical health problems based on its FLAIRE Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform. FLAIRE allows for quick modifying and developing of applications such as CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA’s image enhancement algorithms provide sharper, clearer and easier-to-analyze retinal images. CARA is a cost-effective tool for real-time screening of large volumes of patients.

Additional information is available at www.diagnos.ca and www.sedarplus.com.

This news release contains forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. DIAGNOS disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.