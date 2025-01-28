Colorado Plumbing Company Celebrates 66 Years in Denver

Englewood, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Englewood, Colorado -

ENGLEWOOD, CO – Christopher's Plumbing, Inc., based in Denver, CO, is celebrating 66 years in business. The fourth generation continues to own and operate the company.

At the time Elmer Christopher founded the company in 1959, Denver was already well-known for its dry, sunny climate and proximity to the mountains. Starting from a small garage, Elmer established a reputation for reliable service and quality work. As Denver grew, so did the company, keeping pace with the city's evolving needs. The establishment of the Denver Tech Center in the late 1960s marked the city's anticipated growth and diversification across economic sectors.

"We have maintained many of the same clients over the decades," said Austin Ardrey, general manager of Christopher's Kitchen & Bath, a division founded by the second generation of ownership. Focused on kitchen and bathroom design and construction, this division complements the company's plumbing expertise. "Our long-time relationships and trustworthiness truly set us apart from a multitude of plumbing contractors in the area," added Ardrey.

Christopher's Plumbing provides licensed and insured plumbing services throughout Colorado and the Denver metro area. The company handles a wide range of projects, including routine maintenance, emergency repairs, multi-family construction, and remodels. Manufacturer-trained technicians also specialize in installing and replacing water heaters, ranging from high-efficiency tankless, on-demand water heaters to traditional gas and electric units.

The company is also committed to training and developing the next generation of plumbers as older generations retire. A 2024 Bloomberg podcast highlighted a projected shortage of over 550,000 plumbers by 20271. Christopher's Plumbing prioritizes growing its professional repair and installation team, including fostering training and career development to serve both residential and commercial customers.

From its unassuming beginnings in Elmer Christopher's garage, the company has expanded significantly. In 1963, Christopher and his son-in-law Robert Ardrey, moved the business to its current headquarters in Englewood, CO. In 1981, Robert's son, Christopher Ardrey, further expanded the business by opening a showroom and adding turn-key remodeling services, include cabinetry, lighting, and other fixtures. This expansion has enabled Christopher's Plumbing to stay ahead of residential and commercial building trends while maintaining a focus on quality and customer satisfaction.

Today, Christopher's Plumbing offers a full range of services, from routine maintenance and repairs, to new construction and remodel plumbing. This expertise forms the foundation of the design and build services offered by Christopher's Kitchen & Bath. Together, they deliver complete, turn-key remodels, supported by a team of skilled interior designers and installers.

"Looking ahead, we aim to continuously adapt and expand to meet evolving market demands," said Ardrey. "We've had the privilege of serving and working with thousands of families and businesses in the region."

Customer reviews reflect the company's strong reputation for professionalism and attention to detail. "Christopher's Plumbing has been my first call for the last 10 years—fair prices, quality workmanship, and always courteous," one long-time customer shared.

"Whether it's the plumbing services we began offering in 1959 to the design, remodel, and sales services we've introduced over the last 39 years, our goal has always been to provide the highest quality products and services at fair and competitive prices," said Ardrey. "Recognizing the significant investment homeowners make in their homes, and businesses pour into their facilities, we remain committed to honesty, integrity and the highest standards of quality.

