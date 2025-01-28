KYTX INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (“Kyverna” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: KYTX) and certain of its officers.

Class Definition

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Kyverna securities pursuant to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's February 8, 2024 initial public offering ("IPO"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/KYTX.

Case Details

The Complaint alleges that the Company’s Offering Documents issued in connection with its IPO were negligently prepared because Defendants failed to disclose adverse data it possessed in regards to one of its clinical trials.

What's Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/KYTX. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660 . If you bought shares of Kyverna on or after February 8, 2024 and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you have until February 7, 2025, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

