Heartland BancCorp Earns $5.7 Million, or $2.63 Per Diluted Share, in the Fourth Quarter of 2024, and a Record $20.3 Million, or $9.75 Per Diluted Share, for the Year

WHITEHALL, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland BancCorp (“Heartland” and “the Company”) (OTCQX: HLAN), parent company of Heartland Bank (“Bank”), today reported net income increased 7.2% to $5.7 million, or $2.63 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $5.3 million, or $2.61 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023, and increased 28.0% compared to $4.4 million, or $2.12 per diluted share, in the preceding quarter. For the year 2024, net income increased 3.8% to a record $20.3 million, or $9.75 per diluted share, compared to $19.5 million, or $9.62 per diluted share, in 2023.

On July 29, 2024, Heartland announced that it had entered into a definitive merger agreement with German American Bancorp (“German American”). Upon completion of the transaction, Heartland’s subsidiary bank, Heartland Bank, will be merged into German American’s subsidiary bank, German American Bank, and operate under a co-branded name within the Ohio markets.

With the shareholders of Heartland and German American having each approved the Merger at special meetings held on November 19, 2024, Heartland and German American anticipate that the Merger will become effective as of February 1, 2025, subject to satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions contained in the Merger Agreement.

“Heartland produced strong net income for the fourth quarter, and record net income for the year, as we continue to deliver value to our clients and expand our market outreach,” stated G. Scott McComb, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our record earnings in 2024 were fueled by moderate loan growth and strong deposit growth generated in our Columbus and Greater Cincinnati market footprint, and our future growth opportunities will only be enhanced by our pending merger with German American. This strategic partnership allows us to partner with another like-minded, larger community bank that enables us to continue our strong brand and growth trajectory within the markets we serve. Strategically and culturally, Heartland and German American are exceptionally well-aligned with a strong commitment to the community banking business model. That model is centered on delivering an exceptional customer experience and the willingness to invest in local communities that Ohio has come to know and love from Heartland. I would like to thank our dedicated team of associates for all they do to support our loyal clients and communities as we look forward to continued success in 2025.”

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights (at or for the three months ended December 31, 2024)

  • Net income was $5.7 million, or $2.63 per diluted share, compared to $5.3 million, or $2.61 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Heartland recorded no provision for credit losses during the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $550,000 for the fourth quarter a year ago.
  • Net interest margin was 3.19%, compared to 3.27% in the preceding quarter and 3.49% in the fourth quarter a year ago.
  • Fourth quarter revenues (net interest income plus noninterest income) were $18.5 million, compared to $18.6 million in the fourth quarter a year ago.
  • Annualized return on average assets was 1.14%, compared to 1.13% in the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Annualized return on average tangible common equity was 13.90%, compared to 15.05% in the fourth quarter a year ago.
  • Net loans increased $5.6 million during the quarter to $1.54 billion at December 31, 2024, compared to three months earlier.
  • Demand deposits increased 2.8% during the quarter to $443.8 million, compared to $431.6 million three months earlier.
  • Credit quality remains strong with nonperforming loans to gross loans of 0.54% and nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.43% at December 31, 2024.
  • Tangible book value was $80.02 per share at December 31, 2024, compared to $74.23 per share a year ago.
  • Paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.759 per share on December 30, 2024.

2024 Full Year Financial Highlights (at or for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024)

  • Net income for 2024 increased 3.8% to a record $20.3 million, compared to $19.5 million in 2023.
  • Net interest margin was 3.28% for the year, compared to 3.62% for 2023.
  • Annualized return on average assets was 1.06% for 2024, compared to 1.09% for 2023.
  • Annualized return on average tangible equity was 13.02% for 2024, compared to 14.15% for 2023.
  • Net loans increased $10.2 million year-over-year to $1.54 billion, compared to $1.53 billion a year ago.
  • Total deposits increased $108.1 million, or 6.6%, to $1.75 billion, compared to $1.64 billion a year ago.

Balance Sheet Review
Assets
Total assets increased 4.7% to $1.97 billion at December 31, 2024, compared to $1.88 billion a year earlier, and increased 1.6% compared to three months earlier. Heartland’s loan-to-deposit ratio was 88.0% at December 31, 2024, compared to 90.0% at September 30, 2024, and 93.2% at December 31, 2023.

Securities increased 5.3% to $222.4 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $211.1 million a year earlier, and decreased 3.3% compared to $229.9 million three months earlier. Securities comprise 11.3% of total assets at December 31, 2024, compared to 11.8% three months earlier and 11.2% a year ago.

Average earning assets increased to $1.87 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $1.82 billion in the third quarter of 2024, and $1.75 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023. The average yield on interest-earning assets was 5.82% in the fourth quarter of 2024, down 13 basis points from 5.95% in the preceding quarter, and up 11 basis points from 5.71% in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Loan Portfolio
“Loan growth was muted during the fourth quarter, as we remain disciplined with new loan pricing amid stiff competition in our markets,” said Ben Babcanec, EVP and Chief Operating Officer.

Net loans totaled $1.54 billion at December 31, 2024, and increased modestly compared to $1.53 billion at September 30, 2024, and $1.52 billion at December 31, 2023. Commercial loans increased 7.8% from year ago levels to $186.2 million and comprise 11.9% of the total loan portfolio at December 31, 2024. Owner occupied commercial real estate loans (CRE) decreased 7.5% to $273.8 million at December 31, 2024, compared to a year ago, and comprise 17.6% of the total loan portfolio. Nonowner occupied CRE loans increased modestly to $503.2 million, compared to a year ago, and comprise 32.3% of the total loan portfolio at December 31, 2024. 1-4 family residential real estate loans increased 1.0% from year-ago levels to $513.2 million and represent 32.9% of total loans. Home equity loans increased 25.9% from year-ago levels to $65.1 million and represent 4.2% of total loans, while consumer loans decreased 5.6% from year-ago levels to $17.9 million and represent 1.1% of the total loan portfolio at December 31, 2024.

Deposits
Total deposits were $1.75 billion at December 31, 2024, a $45.0 million, or 2.6% increase, compared to $1.71 billion at September 30, 2024, and a $108.1 million, or 6.6% increase, compared to $1.64 billion at December 31, 2023. “Average deposits increased $61.6 million, or 3.6%, to $1.75 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the preceding quarter, with good growth in all deposit categories,” said Babcanec.

At December 31, 2024, noninterest bearing demand deposit accounts decreased 9.0% compared to a year ago and represent 25.3% of total deposits; savings, NOW and money market accounts remained relatively unchanged compared to a year ago and represent 40.7% of total deposits; and CDs increased 33.8% compared to a year ago and comprise 33.9% of total deposits. The average cost of deposits was 2.73% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 2.75% in the third quarter of 2024 and 2.21% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Shareholders’ Equity
Shareholders’ equity was $175.4 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $175.9 million three months earlier and increased 7.9% compared to $162.5 million a year earlier. At December 31, 2024, Heartland’s tangible book value was $80.02 per share compared to $80.61 at September 30, 2024, and $74.23 at December 31, 2023.

Heartland continues to maintain capital levels in excess of the requirements to be categorized as “well-capitalized” with tangible equity to tangible assets of 8.30% at December 31, 2024, compared to 8.46% at September 30, 2024, and 8.00% at December 31, 2023.

Operating Results
In the fourth quarter of 2024, Heartland generated a ROAA of 1.14% and a ROATCE of 13.90%, compared to 0.91% and 11.10%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2024 and 1.13% and 15.05%, respectively, in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin
Net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, decreased 2.5% to $15.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $15.4 million in the fourth quarter a year ago, and increased modestly compared to $14.9 million in the preceding quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2024, net interest income decreased 2.4% to $59.6 million, compared to $61.0 million in 2023.

Total revenues (net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, plus noninterest income) were $18.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a 1.0% decrease compared to $18.6 million in the fourth quarter a year ago, and a 2.8% increase compared to $18.0 million in the preceding quarter. For the year 2024, total revenues were $72.4 million, compared to $73.5 million in 2023.

Heartland’s net interest margin was 3.19% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 3.27% in the preceding quarter and 3.49% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

“The interest rate reductions during the third and fourth quarters of 2024 put temporary pressure on our net interest margin due to a lag in the maturity and downward repricing of some higher cost deposits,” said Carrie Almendinger, EVP and Chief Financial Officer.

Provision for Credit Losses
Due to strong credit quality, minimal net loan charge-offs, modest loan growth and economic forecast improvements within the CECL model, Heartland recorded no provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2024. This compared to no provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2024 and a $550,000 provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Noninterest Income
Noninterest income increased 7.9% to $3.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $3.2 million in the fourth quarter a year ago, and increased 14.7% compared to $3.0 million in the preceding quarter. “Higher title insurance income and increases in income from life insurance contributed to gains in noninterest income during the fourth quarter,” said Almendinger.

Gains on sale of loans and originated mortgage servicing rights decreased 16.1% to $616,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $734,000 in the fourth quarter a year ago, and decreased 10.6% compared to $689,000 in the preceding quarter. For the year 2024, noninterest income increased 3.1% to $12.8 million, compared to $12.4 million in 2023.

Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense was $11.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $12.4 million in the preceding quarter and $11.6 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. Salary and employee benefits expense, the largest component of noninterest expense, was $6.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $7.2 million in the preceding quarter and $7.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. For the year 2024, noninterest expense totaled $47.5 million, compared to $47.1 million in 2023.

One-time merger related expenses totaled $278,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $671,000 in the third quarter of 2024.

The efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 62.7%, compared to 69.1% for the preceding quarter and 62.5% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Income Tax Provision
In the fourth quarter of 2024, Heartland recorded $1.2 million in state and federal income tax expense for an effective tax rate of 17.7%, compared to $1.1 million, or 20.2%, in the third quarter of 2024 and $1.1 million, or 17.7%, in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Credit Quality
“Our credit quality metrics continue to remain stable, despite an increase in nonaccrual loans during the quarter,” said McComb. “Overall, we are seeing minimal signs of stress in the loan portfolio, and we hold strong collateral positions with all our loans.”

At December 31, 2024, the allowance for credit losses plus unfunded commitment liability (ACL + UCL) was $19.0 million, or 1.22% of total loans, compared to $19.1 million, or 1.23% of total loans, at September 30, 2024, and $19.4 million, or 1.25% of total loans, a year ago. As of December 31, 2024, the ACL represented 367% of nonaccrual loans, compared to 949% three months earlier and 1,106% one year earlier.

Nonaccrual loans were $4.9 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $1.9 million at September 30, 2024, and $1.6 million at December 31, 2023. At December 31, 2024, nonaccrual loans totaled 12 loans with an average balance of approximately $406,000. There was $3.6 million in loans past due 90 days and still accruing at December 31, 2024, compared to $5,000 at September 30, 2024, and $468,000 at December 31, 2023. Net loan charge-offs totaled $71,000 at December 31, 2024, compared to $32,000 in net loan recoveries at September 30, 2024, and $318,000 in net loan charge-offs at December 31, 2023.

There was no other real estate owned (“OREO”) and other nonperforming assets on the books at December 31, 2024. This compared to OREO of $30,000 at September 30, 2024, and $10,000 at December 31, 2023. Nonperforming assets (NPAs), consisting of nonperforming loans and loans past due 90 days or more, were $8.4 million, or 0.43% of total assets, at December 31, 2024, compared to $1.9 million, or 0.10%, at September 30, 2024, and $2.1 million, or 0.11% of total assets, at December 31, 2023.

About Heartland BancCorp
Heartland BancCorp is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank, which operates 20 full-service banking offices and TransCounty Title Agency, LLC. Heartland Bank, founded in 1911, provides full-service commercial, small business and consumer banking services; professional financial planning services; and other financial products and services. Heartland Bank is a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol HLAN. Learn more about Heartland Bank at Heartland.Bank.

Heartland BancCorp
Quarterly Financial Summary
            
  Three Months Ended
Earnings and dividends:Dec. 31, 2024Sep. 30, 2024Jun. 30, 2024Mar. 31, 2024Dec. 31, 2023
 Interest income$27,334 $27,233 $26,190 $25,626 $25,195 
 Interest expense 12,334  12,288  11,408  10,764  9,807 
 Net interest income 15,000  14,945  14,782  14,862  15,388 
 Provision for credit losses -  -  -  -  550 
 Noninterest income 3,470  3,026  3,212  3,119  3,217 
 Noninterest expense 11,580  12,420  11,753  11,775  11,632 
 Provision for income taxes 1,222  1,123  1,154  1,124  1,135 
 Net income 5,668  4,428  5,087  5,082  5,288 
            
Share data:          
 Basic earnings per share$2.80 $2.19 $2.52 $2.52 $2.62 
 Diluted earnings per share 2.63  2.12  2.50  2.51  2.61 
 Dividends declared per share 0.76  0.76  0.76  0.76  0.76 
 Book value per share 86.31  86.95  83.19  81.28  80.66 
 Tangible book value per share 80.02  80.61  76.81  74.88  74.23 
            
 Common shares outstanding, 20,000,000 authorized 2,123,355  2,113,153  2,106,879  2,105,737  2,105,737 
 Treasury shares (90,612) (90,612) (90,612) (90,612) (90,612)
 Common shares, net 2,032,743  2,022,541  2,016,267  2,015,125  2,015,125 
 Average common shares outstanding, net 2,024,267  2,018,442  2,015,627  2,015,125  2,015,125 
            
Balance sheet - average balances:          
 Loans receivable, net$1,541,814 $1,533,219 $1,524,818 $1,519,946 $1,520,331 
 Earning assets 1,869,509  1,820,509  1,795,555  1,776,073  1,749,160 
 Goodwill & intangible assets 12,805  12,846  12,888  12,934  12,982 
 Total assets 1,974,165  1,926,237  1,899,413  1,878,171  1,854,191 
 Demand deposits 442,599  423,555  437,524  453,581  476,992 
 Deposits 1,751,452  1,689,877  1,670,394  1,639,911  1,622,335 
 Borrowings 29,508  47,792  47,225  58,938  60,857 
 Shareholders' equity 175,050  171,562  164,744  163,283  152,393 
            
Ratios:          
 Return on average assets 1.14% 0.91% 1.08% 1.09% 1.13%
 Return on average equity 12.88% 10.27% 12.42% 12.52% 13.77%
 Return on average tangible common equity 13.90% 11.10% 13.47% 13.59% 15.05%
 Yield on earning assets 5.82% 5.95% 5.87% 5.80% 5.71%
 Cost of deposits 2.73% 2.75% 2.61% 2.45% 2.21%
 Cost of funds 2.76% 2.81% 2.67% 2.55% 2.31%
 Net interest margin 3.19% 3.27% 3.31% 3.37% 3.49%
 Efficiency ratio 62.70% 69.11% 65.33% 65.49% 62.52%
            
Asset quality:          
 Net loan charge-offs to average loans 0.02% -0.01% 0.08% 0.01% 0.08%
 Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.54% 0.12% 0.13% 0.13% 0.13%
 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.43% 0.10% 0.11% 0.10% 0.11%
 Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 1.15% 1.15% 1.15% 1.17% 1.16%
 ACL + UCL to gross loans 1.22% 1.23% 1.23% 1.27% 1.25%
            


Heartland BancCorp
Consolidated Balance Sheets
       
                
AssetsDec. 31, 2024 Sep. 30, 2024 Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023
 Cash and due from$15,783  $35,186  $14,292  $18,314  $16,750 
 Interest bearing deposits 87,077   32,585   31,419   15,717   19,932 
 Interest bearing time deposits -   -   -   -   - 
 Available-for-sale securities 222,351   229,907   233,270   222,609   211,130 
 Held-to-maturity securities 0   0   0   0   0 
                
 Loans held for sale 1,462   2,854   2,855   2,210   1,145 
                
 Commercial 186,156   183,739   179,961   166,413   172,658 
 CRE (Owner occupied) 273,764   287,261   291,107   293,542   295,996 
 CRE (Non Owner occupied) 503,223   489,483   495,466   489,709   501,056 
 1-4 Family 513,223   510,587   504,959   507,374   508,826 
 Home Equity 65,098   63,184   59,011   54,178   51,697 
 Consumer 17,902   19,436   18,916   18,859   18,974 
 Allowance for credit losses (17,902)  (17,845)  (17,813)  (17,897)  (17,928)
 Net Loans 1,541,464   1,535,845   1,531,607   1,512,178   1,531,279 
                
 Premises and equipment 32,115   32,548   33,039   33,298   33,649 
 Nonmarketable equity securities 6,949   6,946   6,943   6,941   6,866 
 Mortgage servicing rights, net 3,638   3,545   3,473   3,384   3,373 
 Foreclosed assets held for sale 0   30   0   0   10 
 Goodwill 12,388   12,388   12,388   12,388   12,388 
 Intangible Assets 392   433   475   517   565 
 Deferred income taxes 7,375   6,007   7,213   6,662   7,087 
 Life insurance assets 20,614   20,809   20,675   20,545   20,315 
 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 20,128   21,520   22,483   22,429   18,661 
 Total assets$1,971,736  $1,940,603  $1,920,132  $1,877,192  $1,883,150 
                
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity              
Liabilities              
 Deposits              
 Demand$443,754  $431,582  $414,829  $419,864  $487,631 
 Saving, NOW and money market 713,060   686,221   673,674   705,942   711,198 
 Time 593,876   587,927   556,690   502,848   443,772 
 Total deposits 1,750,690   1,705,730   1,645,193   1,628,654   1,642,601 
 Repurchase agreements 4,975   5,590   6,295   4,472   4,583 
 FHLB Advances 0   10,000   59,000   38,000   31,000 
 Subordinated debt 24,076   24,065   24,055   24,044   24,034 
 Interest payable and other liabilities 16,555   19,352   17,849   18,228   18,400 
 Total liabilities 1,796,296   1,764,737   1,752,392   1,713,398   1,720,618 
                
Shareholders' Equity              
 Common stock, without par value 64,986   63,899   63,002   62,797   62,725 
 Retained earnings 134,193   130,069   127,174   123,617   120,064 
 Accumulated other comprehensive income (expense) (18,745)  (13,108)  (17,442)  (17,626)  (15,263)
 Treasury stock at Cost, Common (4,994)  (4,994)  (4,994)  (4,994)  (4,994)
 Total shareholders' equity 175,440   175,866   167,740   163,794   162,532 
 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$1,971,736  $1,940,603  $1,920,132  $1,877,192  $1,883,150 
                


Heartland BancCorp
Consolidated Statements of Income
                  
  Three Months Ended
Interest IncomeDec. 31, 2024 Sep. 30, 2024 Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023
 Loans$23,943  $24,194  $23,381  $23,015  $22,850 
 Securities                
 Taxable 1,756   1,870   1,744   1,637   1,374 
 Tax-exempt 683   686   677   657   629 
 Other 952   483   388   317   342 
 Total interest income 27,334   27,233   26,190   25,626   25,195 
Interest Expense                
 Deposits 12,005   11,687   10,832   10,006   9,017 
 Borrowings 329   601   576   758   790 
 Total interest expense 12,334   12,288   11,408   10,764   9,807 
Net Interest Income 15,000   14,945   14,782   14,862   15,388 
Provision for Credit Losses -   -   -   -   550 
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 15,000   14,945   14,782   14,862   14,838 
Noninterest income                
 Service charges 977   1,005   1,011   952   1,002 
 Gains on sale of loans and originated MSR 616   689   645   518   734 
 Loan servicing fees, net 370   416   396   494   354 
 Title insurance income 292   120   231   210   214 
 Increase in cash value of life insurance 637   134   130   230   175 
 Other 578   662   799   715   738 
 Total noninterest income 3,470   3,026   3,212   3,119   3,217 
Noninterest Expense                
 Salaries and employee benefits 6,764   7,181   7,064   7,300   7,430 
 Net occupancy and equipment expense 1,079   1,133   1,145   1,106   1,052 
 Software and data processing fees 1,187   1,230   1,158   1,156   1,163 
 Professional fees 702   1,125   496   233   242 
 Marketing expense 228   213   303   310   320 
 State financial institution tax 327   292   293   292   260 
 FDIC insurance premiums 229   214   234   284   299 
 Other 1,064   1,032   1,060   1,094   866 
 Total noninterest expense 11,580   12,420   11,753   11,775   11,632 
Income before Income Tax 6,890   5,551   6,241   6,206   6,423 
Provision for Income Taxes 1,222   1,123   1,154   1,124   1,135 
Net Income$5,668  $4,428  $5,087  $5,082  $5,288 
Basic Earnings Per Share$2.80  $2.19  $2.52  $2.52  $2.62 
Diluted Earnings Per Share$2.63  $2.12  $2.50  $2.51  $2.61 
                  


Heartland BancCorp
Consolidated Statements of Income
         
  Twelve Months Ended
Interest IncomeDec. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023
 Loans$94,533  $84,424 
 Securities -     
 Taxable 7,007   4,320 
 Tax-exempt 2,703   2,442 
 Other 2,140   1,200 
 Total interest income 106,383   92,386 
Interest Expense -     
 Deposits 44,530   28,690 
 Borrowings 2,264   2,662 
 Total interest expense 46,794   31,352 
Net Interest Income 59,589   61,034 
Provision for Credit Losses -   2,600 
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses59,589   58,434 
Noninterest income       
 Service charges 3,945   4,012 
 Gains on sale of loans and originated MSR 2,468   2,372 
 Loan servicing fees, net 1,676   1,530 
 Title insurance income 853   892 
 Increase in cash value of life insurance 1,131   526 
 Other 2,754   3,108 
 Total noninterest income 12,827   12,440 
Noninterest Expense       
 Salaries and employee benefits 28,309   29,558 
 Net occupancy and equipment expense 4,463   4,231 
 Software and data processing fees 4,731   4,462 
 Professional fees 2,556   1,021 
 Marketing expense 1,054   1,199 
 State financial institution tax 1,204   1,039 
 FDIC insurance premiums 961   1,166 
 Other 4,250   4,376 
 Total noninterest expense 47,528   47,052 
Income before Income Tax 24,888   23,822 
Provision for Income Taxes 4,623   4,306 
Net Income$20,265  $19,516 
Basic Earnings Per Share$10.04  $9.69 
Diluted Earnings Per Share$9.75  $9.62 
         


Heartland BancCorp
ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)(Unaudited)
           
Asset Quality Ratios and Data:  
  Dec. 31, 2024 Sep. 30, 2024 Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023
Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans) $4,872  $1,881  $1,569  $1,817  $1,621 
Nonaccrual restructured loans  -   -   -   -   - 
Loans past due 90 days and still accruing  3,559   5   513   149   468 
Total non-performing loans  8,431   1,886   2,082   1,966   2,089 
           
OREO and other non-performing assets  -   30   -   -   10 
Total non-performing assets $8,431  $1,916  $2,082  $1,966  $2,099 
           
Nonperforming loans to gross loans  0.54%  0.12%  0.13%  0.13%  0.13%
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.43%  0.10%  0.11%  0.10%  0.11%
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans  1.15%  1.15%  1.15%  1.17%  1.16%
Unfunded commitment liability to gross loans  0.07%  0.08%  0.08%  0.10%  0.09%
ACL + UCL to gross loans  1.22%  1.23%  1.23%  1.27%  1.25%
           


