First Community Bankshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results, Quarterly Cash Dividend, and Special Dividend

BLUEFIELD, Va., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCBC) (www.firstcommunitybank.com) (the “Company”) today reported its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The Company reported net income of $13.04 million, or $0.71 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.  Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, was $51.60 million or $2.80 per diluted common share.   

The Company also declared a quarterly cash dividend to common shareholders of thirty-one cents, $0.31 per common share. The quarterly dividend is payable to common shareholders of record on February 14, 2025, and is expected to be paid on  February 28, 2025. This marks the 40th consecutive year of regular dividends to common shareholders.

Additionally, the Board of Directors declared a special cash dividend to common shareholders of $2.07 per common share.

The Company’s capital management plan and philosophy require the maintenance of a strong capital base from which to grow and serve its customers. As part of the capital plan, the Company intends to return current earnings not needed to fund growth in core operations or other uses back to shareholders through regular cash dividends and stock repurchases. To the extent current earnings exceed those capital uses, the Company may declare special dividends from time to time. The Company earned approximately $197.45 million in the last four years, from which it paid regular dividends of $79.68 million, and repurchased shares for $81.95 million.  Since July 1, 2013, the Company earned approximately $415.90 million, from which it paid regular dividends of $174.84 million, special dividends of $8.12 million, and repurchased 9.33 million shares for $232.08 million

The Board of Directors determined that the Company will have sufficient surplus capital to support anticipated growth opportunities and other needs after payment of the special dividend totaling approximately $37.92 million. This special cash dividend is also payable on February 28, 2025, to shareholders of record February 14, 2025, and may not be indicative of special cash dividend activity in the future.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights

Income Statement

  • Net income of $13.04 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, was a increase of $1.26 million, or 10.65%, from the same quarter of 2023.  Net income of $51.60 million for the year, was an increase of $3.58 million, or 7.46%, from the same period of 2023.
  • Net interest income decreased $730 thousand compared to the same quarter in 2023, primarily due to increases in rates paid on interest-bearing deposits.
  • Net interest margin of 4.36% was a decrease of 6 basis points over the same quarter of 2023.  The yield on earning assets increased 11 basis points from the same period of 2023 and is primarily attributable to an increase in interest income of $422 thousand.  Interest income on interest-bearing deposits with banks increased $2.91 million and was primarily due to the increase in the average balance of $246.39 million offset by a decrease in yield of 75 basis points.  This increase in interest income was offset by decreases in interest income for loans and securities available-for-sale of $2.04 million and $450 thousand, respectively.  The decreases were primarily due to decreases in the average balance for loans and securities available-for-sale of $159.86 million and $107.16 million offset by increases in yield of 2 basis points and 72 basis points, respectively.  Interest expense on interest-bearing liabilities increased $1.16 million and is primarily attributable to yield.  The yield on interest-bearing liabilities increased 26 basis points when compared with the same period of 2023 and is primarily attributable to increased rates on interest-bearing deposit liabilities.
  • Noninterest income decreased approximately $125 thousand, or 1.19%, when compared to the same quarter of 2023.  Noninterest expense decreased $2.67 million, or 9.98% when compared to the same period of 2023.  The decrease is primarily attributable to litigation expense of $3.00 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Annualized return on average assets ("ROA") was 1.60% for both the fourth quarter and for the twelve months of 2024 compared to 1.43% and 1.48% for the same periods, respectively, of 2023. Annualized return on average common equity ("ROE") was 9.89% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 10.03% for the year compared to 9.39% and 10.02% for the same periods, respectively, of 2023.  Annualized return on average tangible common equity ("ROTCE") was 14.12% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 14.48% for the year compared to 13.82% and 14.65% for the same periods, respectively, of 2023.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

  • Consolidated assets totaled $3.26 billion at December 31, 2024.
  • Loans decreased $156.21 million, or 6.07%, from December 31, 2023.  Securities available for sale decreased $111.12 million, or 39.55%, from December 31, 2023.  Deposits decreased $31.08 million, or 1.14%.  The net effect of these balance sheet changes resulted in an increase in cash and cash equivalents of $261.03 million, or 224.22%.
  • The Company did not repurchase any common shares during the fourth quarter of 2024.  The Company repurchased 257,294 common shares during 2024 at a total cost of $8.72 million.
  • Non-performing loans to total loans increased to 0.83% when compared with the same quarter of 2023.  The Company experienced net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2024 of $1.48 million, or 0.24% of annualized average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $883 thousand, or 0.14%, of annualized average loans for the same period in 2023.
  • The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.44% at December 31, 2024, compared to 1.41% at December 31, 2023.
  • Book value per share at December 31, 2024, was $ 28.73, an increase of $1.53 from year-end 2023.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release include “tangible book value per common share,” “return on average tangible common equity,” “adjusted earnings,” “adjusted diluted earnings per share,” “adjusted return on average assets,” “adjusted return on average common equity,” “adjusted return on average tangible common equity,” and certain financial measures presented on a fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) basis. FTE basis is calculated using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%.  Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as a reconciliation to that comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in the attached tables to this press release.  While the Company believes certain non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of its business and performance, they are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions.

About First Community Bankshares, Inc.

First Community Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia, provides banking products and services through its wholly owned subsidiary First Community Bank. First Community Bank operated 53 branch banking locations in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee as of December 31, 2024. First Community Bank offers wealth management and investment advice and services through its Trust Division and through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Community Wealth Management, which collectively managed and administered $1.62 billion in combined assets as of December 31, 2024. The Company reported consolidated assets of $3.26 billion as of December 31, 2024. The Company’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol, “FCBC”. Additional investor information is available on the Company’s website at www.firstcommunitybank.com.

This news release may include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially. These risks include: changes in business or other market conditions; the timely development, production and acceptance of new products and services; the challenge of managing asset/liability levels; the management of credit risk and interest rate risk; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; changes in banking laws and regulations; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; the impact of natural disasters, extreme weather events, military conflict , terrorism or other geopolitical events; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Companys Securities and Exchange Commission reports including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year end. Pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
       
  Three Months Ended  Year Ended 
  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  December 31, 
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) 2024  2024  2024  2024  2023  2024  2023 
Interest income                            
Interest and fees on loans $31,637  $32,120  $32,696  $33,418  $33,676  $129,871  $126,727 
Interest on securities  1,447   1,070   1,211   1,698   1,888   5,426   7,956 
Interest on deposits in banks  3,348   3,702   2,882   913   438   10,845   2,482 
Total interest income  36,432   36,892   36,789   36,029   36,002   146,142   137,165 
Interest expense                            
Interest on deposits  5,099   5,298   4,877   4,365   3,935   19,639   9,341 
Interest on borrowings  -   -   -   35   4   35   140 
Total interest expense  5,099   5,298   4,877   4,400   3,939   19,674   9,481 
Net interest income  31,333   31,594   31,912   31,629   32,063   126,468   127,684 
Provision for credit losses  1,082   1,360   144   1,011   1,029   3,597   7,985 
Net interest income after provision  30,251   30,234   31,768   30,618   31,034   122,871   119,699 
Noninterest income  10,337   10,452   9,342   9,259   10,462   39,390   37,452 
Noninterest expense  24,107   24,177   24,897   23,386   26,780   96,567   95,177 
Income before income taxes  16,481   16,509   16,213   16,491   14,716   65,694   61,974 
Income tax expense  3,441   3,476   3,527   3,646   2,932   14,090   13,954 
Net income $13,040  $13,033  $12,686  $12,845  $11,784  $51,604  $48,020 
                             
                             
Earnings per common share                            
Basic $0.71  $0.71  $0.69  $0.70  $0.64  $2.81  $2.67 
Diluted $0.71  $0.71  $0.71  $0.71  $0.66  $2.80  $2.72 
Cash dividends per common share                            
Regular  0.31   0.31   0.29   0.29   0.29   1.20   1.16 
Weighted average shares outstanding                            
Basic  18,299,612   18,279,612   18,343,958   18,476,128   18,530,114   18,349,498   17,996,373 
Diluted  18,418,441   18,371,907   18,409,876   18,545,910   18,575,226   18,430,206   18,027,151 
Performance ratios                            
Return on average assets  1.60%  1.60%  1.58%  1.60%  1.43%  1.60%  1.48%
Return on average common equity  9.89%  10.04%  10.02%  10.18%  9.39%  10.03%  10.02%
Return on average tangible common equity(1)  14.12%  14.46%  14.54%  14.82%  13.82%  14.48%  14.65%

(1) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets.
   


 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY NONINTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE (Unaudited)
       
  Three Months Ended  Year Ended 
  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  December 31, 
(Amounts in thousands) 2024  2024  2024  2024  2023  2024  2023 
Noninterest income                            
Wealth management $1,251  $1,071  $1,064  $1,099  $1,052  $4,485  $4,179 
Service charges on deposits  3,613   3,661   3,428   3,310   3,637   14,012   13,996 
Other service charges and fees  3,575   3,697   3,670   3,450   3,541   14,392   13,647 
(Loss) gain on sale of securities  -   -   -   -   -   -   (21)
Other operating income  1,898   2,023   1,180   1,400   2,232   6,501   5,651 
Total noninterest income $10,337  $10,452  $9,342  $9,259  $10,462  $39,390  $37,452 
Noninterest expense                            
Salaries and employee benefits $13,501  $13,129  $12,491  $12,581  $12,933  $51,702  $49,887 
Occupancy expense  1,329   1,270   1,309   1,378   1,252   5,286   4,967 
Furniture and equipment expense  1,562   1,574   1,687   1,545   1,489   6,368   5,878 
Service fees  2,305   2,461   2,427   2,449   2,255   9,642   8,908 
Advertising and public relations  1,165   967   933   796   843   3,861   3,300 
Professional fees  295   221   330   372   787   1,218   1,567 
Amortization of intangibles  535   536   530   530   536   2,131   1,731 
FDIC premiums and assessments  365   365   364   369   376   1,463   1,511 
Merger expense  -   -   -   -   -   -   2,393 
Litigation expense  -   -   1,800   -   3,000   1,800   3,000 
Other operating expense  3,050   3,654   3,026   3,366   3,309   13,096   12,035 
Total noninterest expense $24,107  $24,177  $24,897  $23,386  $26,780  $96,567  $95,177 
                             


 
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS (Unaudited)
       
  Three Months Ended  Year Ended 
  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  December 31, 
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2024  2024  2024  2024  2023  2024  2023 
Adjusted Net Income for diluted earnings per share $13,040  $13,033  $12,686  $12,845  $12,314  $51,604  $49,120 
Non-GAAP adjustments:                            
Loss (gain) on sale of securities  -   -   -   -   -   -   21 
Merger expense  -   -   -   -   -   -   2,393 
Day 2 provision for allowance for credit losses - Surrey  -   -   -   -   -   -   1,614 
Litigation expense  -   -   1,800   -   3,000   1,800   3,000 
Other items(1)  -   (825)  -   -   -   (825)  (204)
Total adjustments  -   (825)  1,800   -   3,000   975   6,824 
Tax effect  -   (198)  432   -   720   234   1,203 
Adjusted earnings, non-GAAP $13,040  $12,406  $14,054  $12,845  $14,594  $52,345  $54,741 
                             
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share, non-GAAP $0.71  $0.68  $0.76  $0.69  $0.79  $2.84  $3.04 
Performance ratios, non-GAAP                            
Adjusted return on average assets  1.60%  1.53%  1.75%  1.60%  1.77%  1.62%  1.68%
Adjusted return on average common equity  9.89%  9.56%  11.10%  10.18%  11.63%  10.18%  11.43%
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (2)  14.12%  13.77%  16.11%  14.82%  17.11%  14.69%  16.70%

(1) Includes other non-recurring income and expense items.
(2) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted earnings divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets.
   


 
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
    
  Three Months Ended December 31, 
  2024  2023 
  Average      Average Yield/  Average      Average Yield/ 
(Amounts in thousands) Balance  Interest(1)  Rate(1)  Balance  Interest(1)  Rate(1) 
Assets                        
Earning assets                        
Loans(2)(3) $2,421,668  $31,717   5.21% $2,581,528  $33,758   5.19%
Securities available for sale  167,357   1,474   3.50%  274,513   1,924   2.78%
Interest-bearing deposits  277,678   3,351   4.80%  31,293   438   5.55%
Total earning assets  2,866,703   36,542   5.07%  2,887,334   36,120   4.96%
Other assets  379,566           379,960         
Total assets $3,246,269          $3,267,294         
                         
Liabilities and stockholders' equity                        
Interest-bearing deposits                        
Demand deposits $663,033  $226   0.14% $697,555  $180   0.10%
Savings deposits  886,886   3,476   1.56%  838,455   3,050   1.44%
Time deposits  242,899   1,396   2.29%  254,668   705   1.10%
Total interest-bearing deposits  1,792,818   5,098   1.13%  1,790,678   3,935   0.87%
Borrowings                        
Federal funds purchased  -   -   -   293   4   5.35%
Retail repurchase agreements  995   1   0.05%  1,090   -   0.05%
Total borrowings  995   1   0.05%  1,383   4   0.87%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,793,813   5,099   1.13%  1,792,061   3,939   0.87%
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  881,767           931,681         
Other liabilities  46,142           45,819         
Total liabilities  2,721,722           2,769,561         
Stockholders' equity  524,547           497,733         
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $3,246,269          $3,267,294         
Net interest income, FTE(1)     $31,443          $32,181     
Net interest rate spread          3.94%          4.09%
Net interest margin, FTE(1)          4.36%          4.42%

(1) Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%.
(2) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual.
(3) Interest on loans includes non-cash and accelerated purchase accounting accretion of $863 thousand and $792 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
   


 
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
    
  Year Ended December 31, 
  2024  2023 
  Average      Average Yield/  Average      Average Yield/ 
(Amounts in thousands) Balance  Interest(1)  Rate(1)  Balance  Interest(1)  Rate(1) 
Assets                        
Earning assets                        
Loans(2)(3) $2,481,215  $130,196   5.25% $2,538,361  $127,019   5.00%
Securities available for sale  171,081   5,547   3.24%  298,389   8,115   2.72%
Interest-bearing deposits  206,629   10,850   5.25%  46,601   2,485   5.33%
Total earning assets  2,858,925   146,593   5.13%  2,883,351   137,619   4.77%
Other assets  374,398           369,700         
Total assets $3,233,323          $3,253,051         
                         
Liabilities and stockholders' equity                        
Interest-bearing deposits                        
Demand deposits $662,584  $796   0.12% $686,534  $405   0.06%
Savings deposits  878,584   14,206   1.62%  847,397   6,781   0.80%
Time deposits  246,035   4,636   1.88%  267,957   2,155   0.80%
Total interest-bearing deposits  1,787,203   19,638   1.10%  1,801,888   9,341   0.52%
Borrowings                        
Federal funds purchased  628   35   5.53%  2,715   139   5.12%
Retail repurchase agreements  1,045   1   0.05%  1,528   1   0.06%
Total borrowings  1,673   36   2.15%  4,243   140   3.30%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,788,876   19,674   1.10%  1,806,131   9,481   0.52%
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  882,700           926,378         
Other liabilities  47,362           41,477         
Total liabilities  2,718,938           2,773,986         
Stockholders' equity  514,385           479,065         
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $3,233,323          $3,253,051         
Net interest income, FTE(1)     $126,919          $128,138     
Net interest rate spread          4.03%          4.25%
Net interest margin, FTE(1)          4.44%          4.44%

(1) Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%.
(2) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual.
(3) Interest on loans includes non-cash and accelerated purchase accounting accretion of $2.90 million and $2.74 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
   


 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
                
  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31, 
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2024  2024  2024  2024  2023 
Assets                    
Cash and cash equivalents $377,454  $315,338  $329,877  $248,905  $116,420 
Debt securities available for sale, at fair value  169,849   166,669   129,686   166,247   280,961 
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income  2,416,089   2,444,113   2,473,268   2,519,833   2,572,298 
Allowance for credit losses  (34,825)  (35,118)  (34,885)  (35,461)  (36,189)
Loans held for investment, net  2,381,264   2,408,995   2,438,383   2,484,372   2,536,109 
Premises and equipment, net  48,735   49,654   50,528   51,333   50,680 
Other real estate owned  521   346   100   374   192 
Interest receivable  9,207   9,883   9,984   10,719   10,881 
Goodwill  143,946   143,946   143,946   143,946   143,946 
Other intangible assets  13,014   13,550   14,085   14,615   15,145 
Other assets  117,226   115,980   116,230   115,470   114,211 
Total assets $3,261,216  $3,224,361  $3,232,819  $3,235,981  $3,268,545 
                     
Liabilities                    
Deposits                    
Noninterest-bearing $883,499  $869,723  $889,462  $902,396  $931,920 
Interest-bearing  1,807,748   1,789,530   1,787,810   1,779,819   1,790,405 
Total deposits  2,691,247   2,659,253   2,677,272   2,682,215   2,722,325 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase  906   954   894   1,006   1,119 
Interest, taxes, and other liabilities  42,671   43,460   45,769   45,816   41,807 
Total liabilities  2,734,824   2,703,667   2,723,935   2,729,037   2,765,251 
                     
Stockholders' equity                    
Common stock  18,322   18,291   18,270   18,413   18,502 
Additional paid-in capital  169,752   168,691   168,272   173,041   175,841 
Retained earnings  349,489   342,121   334,756   327,389   319,902 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (11,171)  (8,409)  (12,414)  (11,899)  (10,951)
Total stockholders' equity  526,392   520,694   508,884   506,944   503,294 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $3,261,216  $3,224,361  $3,232,819  $3,235,981  $3,268,545 
                     
Shares outstanding at period-end  18,321,795   18,290,938   18,270,273   18,413,088   18,502,396 
Book value per common share $28.73  $28.47  $27.85  $27.53  $27.20 
Tangible book value per common share(1)  20.16   19.86   19.20   18.92   18.60 

(1 ) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by shares outstanding.
   


 
SELECTED CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION (Unaudited)
                
  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31, 
(Amounts in thousands) 2024  2024  2024  2024  2023 
Allowance for Credit Losses                    
Balance at beginning of period:                    
Allowance for credit losses - loans $35,118  $34,885  $35,461  $36,189  $36,031 
Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments  441   441   746   746   758 
Total allowance for credit losses beginning of period  35,559   35,326   36,207   36,935   36,789 
Provision for credit losses:                    
Provision for credit losses - loans  1,182   1,360   449   1,011   1,041 
(Recovery of) provision for credit losses - loan commitments  (100)  -   (305)  -   (12)
Total provision for credit losses - loans and loan commitments  1,082   1,360   144   1,011   1,029 
Charge-offs  (2,005)  (1,799)  (1,599)  (2,448)  (2,105)
Recoveries  530   672   574   709   1,222 
Net (charge-offs) recoveries  (1,475)  (1,127)  (1,025)  (1,739)  (883)
Balance at end of period:                    
Allowance for credit losses - loans  34,825   35,118   34,885   35,461   36,189 
Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments  341   441   441   746   746 
Ending balance $35,166  $35,559  $35,326  $36,207  $36,935 
                     
Nonperforming Assets                    
Nonaccrual loans $19,869  $19,754  $19,815  $19,617  $19,356 
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more  149   176   19   30   104 
Modified loans past due 90 days or more  135   -   -   -   - 
Total nonperforming loans  20,153   19,930   19,834   19,647   19,460 
OREO  521   346   100   374   192 
Total nonperforming assets $20,674  $20,276  $19,934  $20,021  $19,652 
                     
                     
Additional Information                    
Total modified loans $2,260  $2,320  $2,290  $2,177  $1,873 
                     
Asset Quality Ratios                    
Nonperforming loans to total loans  0.83%  0.82%  0.80%  0.78%  0.76%
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.63%  0.63%  0.62%  0.62%  0.60%
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans  172.80%  176.21%  175.88%  180.49%  185.97%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans  1.44%  1.44%  1.41%  1.41%  1.41%
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans  0.24%  0.18%  0.16%  0.27%  0.14%
                     

